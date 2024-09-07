 Skip to main content
The absolute best whiskeys for beginners: Our top picks

Your whiskey journey has to start somewhere

Whiskey
Joost Crop/Unsplash

For the whiskey novice, the spirit and its various styles might seem completely overwhelming. Fear not. If you’re a whiskey newbie who is looking to get into the different whiskey styles (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey), you have to start somewhere. What better place to start than the beginning? Well, actually, you should start with beginner whiskeys.

If you didn’t know it, the whiskey world goes well beyond bourbon and single-malt Scotch whisky. Add to that Irish whiskey, Canadian whisky, rye whiskey, and whiskeys from far-flung locales.

And while we could easily write an article outlining some of the best beginner whiskies from countries not normally known for whisky (and maybe we will), today, it’s all about the aforementioned classic whiskey styles.

If thinking about all of these different whisksey styles is giving you anxiety, that’s okay. We don’t blame you. There are a lot of different whiskey styles to learn. Each with its own specific ingredients and flavor profile. We’ll try to ease your fear as this article moves forward.

The best whiskeys for beginners

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Since we’re in the business of helping, we didn’t want you to feel overwhelmed with the task of finding the best beginner whiskeys yourself. That’s why we did the work for you. We found the absolute best beginner bourbon, single malt Scotch whisky, rye whiskey, Canadian whisky, and Irish whiskey. Keep scrolling to learn about them all.

Bourbon – Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

If you’re new to bourbon, you’ll want to grab a bottle of Buffalo Trace’s flagship Kentucky straight bourbon. This surprisingly well-priced expression matured between six and eight years, it’s known for its complex flavor profile that begins with a nose of vanilla beans, toffee, charred oak, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals notes of dried fruits, brown sugar, vanilla, oak, and light spices.

Single malt Scotch – Glenmorangie The Original 10

Glenmorangie Original bottle
Glenmorangie

When it comes to beginner single malt Scotch whiskies, very few are better than Glenmorangie The Original 10. The distillery’s flagship expression, this iconic whisky was matured for at least ten years in ex-bourbon casks. This creates a memorable whisky that starts with a nose of vanilla beans, candied orange peels, ripe peaches, oak, honey, and toffee. The palate continues this trend with hints of baking spices, honey, vanilla beans, candied orange peels, sticky toffee pudding, and ripe fruit.

Rye whiskey – Rittenhouse Rye 100

Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse

Originally made in Maryland, this Heave Hill-produced rye has spiced up glasses since it first debuted in the 1930s. It’s still one of the best beginner rye whiskeys today. This 100-proof, bottled-in-bond rye whiskey is well-known for its nose of orchard fruits, cereal grains, dried fruits, vanilla, and gentle spices. Sipping it neat or on the rocks reveals flavors like stone fruits, peppery rye, vanilla, butterscotch, and oaky wood. It’s not as spicy as some rye whiskeys on the market, and that’s a good thing.

Canadian whisky – Lot No. 40

Lot No. 40
Lot No. 40

Canadian whisky hasn’t always received the respect it deserves. Luckily, contemporary drinkers realize that the US’s friendly neighbors to the north are crafting some outstanding whiskies. One of the best (especially for beginners) is Lot No. 40. This award-winning whisky is like sipping the country of Canada in a glass. Made from 100% Canadian rye and distilled in traditional copper pot stills, it’s well-known for its nose of butterscotch, cracked black pepper, charred oak, floral rye, and gentle spices. Sip it neat or on the rocks to be treated to flavors like cinnamon candy, vanilla beans, caramel, cracked black pepper, baking spices, and a long, warming, spicy finish.

Irish Whiskey – Teeling Small Batch

Teeling Small Batch
Teeling Small Batch

Ireland has a lot to offer in terms of whiskey, and it goes well beyond Jameson, Bushmills, and Tullamore D.E.W. One of our favorite beginner Irish whiskeys is Teeling Small Batch. This small batch, blended whisky is made with a mixture of grain and malt whiskeys that are matured separately in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in Central American rum barrels. The result is a truly memorable sipping whiskey that begins with a nose of island spices, raisins, charred oak, vanilla beans, and dried fruits. Take one sip, and you’ll be transported to a world of dried fruits, vanilla cream, toffee, baking spices, and charred oak.

Bottom line

Whiskey barrels
Katherine Conrad/Unsplash

As they say, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. You have to start your whiskey adventure somewhere. We believe that the whisk(e)ys we selected above are the perfect starting point for your whiskey journey. You won’t know until you try them, though.

