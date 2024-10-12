The Cotillion is another classic cocktail to add to your repertoire

If you’re a fan of whiskey-based cocktails, you probably have your favorites. We’re talking about iconic drinks like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Sazerac, and more. But, if you limit yourself to these well-known whiskey-based drinks, you’re really doing yourself a disservice.

Many classic cocktails have returned to prominence thanks to the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts. But there are just as many mixed drinks that still wait for you in the shadows, seemingly forgotten by time. One of these lesser-known drinks that deserves more attention is the Cotillion.

If you didn’t already know it, a cotillion is a formal dance or ball. First originating in Europe in the 1700s, it involves men and women partaking in choreographed dancing. It’s also the name for a cocktail that you immediately need to add to your home bartending repertoire.

This drink, first appearing in The Stork Club Bar Book by Lucius Beebe, includes bourbon, triple sec, aged rum, fresh orange juice, and fresh lemon juice. It was popularized by celebrities and personalities at the Stork Club in New York City.

What you need to make the Cotillion

1 ounce of bourbon whiskey

3/4 ounce of aged rum

1/2 ounce of triple sec

3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce of fresh orange juice

The Cotillion recipe steps

1. Add ice to a cocktail shaker.

2. Pour in the bourbon, rum, dry curacao, fresh lemon juice, and fresh lime juice.

3. Shake vigorously to combine all the ingredients.

4. Strain into a chilled cocktail or coupe glass.

What does it taste like?

The Cotillion is a very complex drink thanks to all the various intermingling flavors working in perfect harmony. First is the sweet corn, caramel, and vanilla flavors of the bourbon. Next comes the tart, sweet citrus flavors of the lemon, orange juice, and triple sec. It’s all balanced by the addition of molasses, oak, island spices, and vanilla of the aged dark rum. It has something for all palates.

Bottom line

If you consider yourself to a home mixologist, you probably already know the recipes and techniques surrounding well-known whiskey-based cocktails. But what better way to wow your friends and family than perfecting flavorful, complex, balanced, lesser-known whiskey-centric cocktails? While you’ll find yourself wanting to learn other drinks, the Cotillion cocktail is a great start.

Like with any whiskey-based drink, you can swap out the bourbon for another whiskey if you want to elevate the flavor profile. While Irish whiskey or single malt Scotch might work, we suggest using rye whiskey to give the drink a peppery, herbal kick and as a way to temper the overly sweet flavors. All in all, just make this drink. The holidays are coming up. What better way to wow your ancient uncle who isn’t surprised by anything, anymore?