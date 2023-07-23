 Skip to main content
This blueberry galette is the perfect summertime dessert

This easy summer dessert is about to become your new favorite

Lindsay Parrill
By
Blueberry galette
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

There are some recipes that are just so stupidly delicious, it’s almost a danger to have them on hand. Those recipes that everyone who knows you has asked for and lusted over. And if those drool-worthy, crowd-pleasing, thanks-I’ll-have-another recipes are a breeze to make, you have yourself something pretty magical, truth be told. Something that has the power to cheer, comfort, console, welcome, and nourish both the body and the soul. This is one of those recipes.

Almost embarrassingly easy to make, this rustic dessert is made from the humblest of ingredients — including store-bought pie dough. But combined with fresh blueberries, zesty lemon, and nutty almonds, you’d never know you took any shortcuts.

Arguably the most delicious of all the summer desserts, a cinch to make, and a beautifully rustic centerpiece, this is our very favorite blueberry galette.

Blueberry galette
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Blueberry galette recipe

Ingredients

Blueberry filling

  • 1 disk of refrigerated pie dough, brought to room temperature
  • 3 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, washed and thoroughly dried
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Zest and juice from 1 lemon

Almond crumb topping

  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons butter, cubed

Egg wash/sugar topping

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Splash of water
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 450F.
  2. Unroll pie dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  3. In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients for the filling (except the pie dough), and mix gently, taking care not to smash the berries, set aside.
  4. In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients for the crumb topping. Mix and squish the butter in with the other ingredients until the mixture is crumbly.
  5. Pour the blueberry mixture onto the pie dough, leaving about a 1-inch. border around the edges.
  6. Top with almond crumb topping, pressing gently into the blueberry mixture.
  7. Fold the dough up and around the filling.
  8. Brush the exposed dough with egg wash, and sprinkle with sugar.
  9. Bake 20 minutes until the crust is a deep golden and the filling is bubbly.
Blueberry galette
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Blueberry galette tips and tricks:

  • Of course, you can use your own homemade pie crust recipe for this galette. Prepare as you normally would and replace the store-bought version with your own for this recipe.
  • Blueberries are the star here, but many fruits will work just as well — strawberries, peaches, blackberries, plums, etc. They’re all delicious.
  • When preparing the almond topping, the butter can be incorporated in any number of ways, but the best tool for getting the perfect texture is your fingers.
  • One of the beautiful things about a galette is the rustic look of the crust. So if you aren’t Martha Stewart when it comes to crimping pie crust designs, no worries. The rougher, the better.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
