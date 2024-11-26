 Skip to main content
Cambio Roasters launches the world’s first aluminum K-Cup

Sustainably sourced & plastic-free

Cambio K-Cup
Cambio Roasters / Cambio Roasters

Cambio Roasters, a brand led by former Keurig Chief Innovation Officer Kevin Hartley, has announced an exciting new development in the world of K-Cup coffee. Cambio Roasters has developed the world’s first aluminum K-Cup, marking an innovative shift from plastic to aluminum. The aluminum coffee pod addresses the environmental concerns raised by plastic coffee pods, significantly advancing sustainability and coffee quality. With over 40 million plastic pods ending up in landfills and oceans every day, these aluminum K-Cup coffee pods offer a promising, eco-friendly, and high-quality alternative to plastic pods.

Cambio Roasters has announced its commitment to moving away from single-use plastics and toward sustainable alternatives. Recyclable aluminum pods are especially important for our environment and can elevate the K-Cup coffee-drinking experience. Since plastic is porous, traditional pods cannot preserve coffee freshness in the same way aluminum can. Aluminum pods feature a nearly perfect oxygen barrier, helping to keep coffee fresh and full of flavor from roast to brew.

Coined the “world’s better cup”, Cambio Roasters’ new aluminum K-Cup coffee pods are available online for purchase directly from their website. In addition, pods are available for purchase at various retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart. In the upcoming months, the brand plans to continue to collaborate with more retailers.

Coffee lovers who enjoy a variety of roasters will also be happy to see the selection of available roasts in aluminum K-Cup pods, ranging from light to dark roasts, with several medium roast selections, too. If you can’t decide which roast to try, the Cambio Roasters variety pack allows you to try them all.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
