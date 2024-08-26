 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is $70 off today

By
Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker deal at Target
Ninja

Imagine if you could combine the size and cooking convenience of an air fryer with the delicious sear of a grill. That’s the idea behind the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker. It’s essentially a grill, smoker, and air fryer all packed into one unit that’s capable of achieving the same cooking performance as a full-size propane grill. Using Ninja Woodfire pellets you can give your foods an authentic taste, meanwhile, the entire system is apartment and small-living friendly. It’s electrically powered with no charcoal, propane, or flare-ups. Plus, it’s on sale today for $300, normally $370, saving you $70. If you want to grill or smoke but don’t really have the outdoor space, grab this bad boy.

Why you should shop the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker

There are admittedly a few reasons why you might want this 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker. For starters, it’s perfect for apartments and small living spaces where you normally wouldn’t have access to a grill. Thanks to an air-fryer-like design, it doesn’t use propane or charcoal, nor does it have flare-ups. Instead, it’s electrically powered and does an excellent job of minimizing smoke. However, it is weather-resistant, so you can totally use it outdoors if you’d like.

Recommended Videos

Ninja Woodfire technology, albeit electric, does rely on official Ninja Woodfire pellets. That’s not a bad thing at all especially since it imbues an authentic flavor into any meats or foods you cook. Imagine combining the crisp, satisfying cooks of an air fryer — which itself removes nearly all fatty oils — with the tantalizing smoky flavors of a grill or hibachi. With it, you can grill, smoke, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and broil.

The cooking surface area is enough to prep two full racks of ribs, six steaks, three pounds of wings, a nine-pound brisket, or up to 30 hot dogs. Moreover, cooking is fast and easy, and you can make sure everyone is fed in no time. When you’re all done, it’s easy to clean, as well, thanks to the removable nonstick grill grate.

It’s virtually everything you’d want in a versatile grill and more, and it’s also on sale. Head over to Target to get it for $300, which is $70 off the normal price of $370. If you have a Target Red Card you can save an additional 5% on top of that. Any way you slice it, that’s an amazing deal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
Wowzers! This GE smart smoker can be used indoors and it’s $300 off
GE Profile smart indoor smoker

Prime Day is here, and retailers are flooding with deals. This year is a great event for people who love cooking or grilling because there are so many incredible deals. For example, there are a ton of Pit Boss Prime Day deals, a deal on a smart meat thermometer, and this next one, which, just, wow. The GE Profile is a smart indoor smoker. Yes, you read that correctly. It can be used indoors. It uses active smoke filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air that won't smoke out your kitchen. Precise controls, efficient wood pellet usage, a built-in temperature probe, and connected controls are some of the features you can expect. Here's the best part: It's on sale for $699 during Prime Day, which is $300 off the regular price of $999. Be right back. It's time to get smoking.

 
Here's why you should consider the GE Profile smart indoor smoker
If you love smoked meats but have been waiting for a suitable system for your home, this might be your sign. Usually, you have to use a smoker outdoors, which means you'll need room in your yard or patio. The downside is that you also have to spend a lot of time waiting while the meat smokes. The GE Profile changes all that by bringing everything safely indoors. You can smoke right in your kitchen. Hallelujah. We're pretty excited about it, if you can't tell.

Read more
This Ninja grill and smoker simulates cooking on a wood fire — It’s $55 off
Ninja OG951 Woodfire Grill used for cookout

The early Prime Day deals are floating around if you care to shop now, a week before the big event kicks off. You wouldn't think so, but now is a great time to capitalize on all of the retailers online who are trying to compete and drop their prices. Some deals are hit or miss, but some are fantastic and worth grabbing before they sell out, just like the current deal on Ninja's OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill. It's a 7-in-1 grill and smoker that simulates cooking your food on a wood fire. It's packed with features like Bluetooth app connectivity, two built-in thermometers, and more. It can even air fry your food. Usually $450, it's $395 right now with the limited-time deal, but it won't last long.

 
Why you should buy this Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill

Read more
Academy Sports 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear
Group working out with Academy Sports gear on the road.

4th of July celebrations are here. To celebrate, many companies are giving out big sales. For many, it comes as a longstanding part of their culture. For others, it's a way to have something to latch onto ahead of Prime Day deals, set to launch later in the month. Whatever the case may be, it is deals season. And that's no different with Academy Sports + Outdoors. While these 4th of July Academy deals are live, you can save up to 50% off on everything from shoes to the best grills. Tap the button below to see all of their deals or keep reading to see our favorite picks.

O'Rageous Men's Drainage Aquasock Water Shoes — $7, was $10

Read more