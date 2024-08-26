The 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is $70 off today

Imagine if you could combine the size and cooking convenience of an air fryer with the delicious sear of a grill. That’s the idea behind the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker. It’s essentially a grill, smoker, and air fryer all packed into one unit that’s capable of achieving the same cooking performance as a full-size propane grill. Using Ninja Woodfire pellets you can give your foods an authentic taste, meanwhile, the entire system is apartment and small-living friendly. It’s electrically powered with no charcoal, propane, or flare-ups. Plus, it’s on sale today for $300, normally $370, saving you $70. If you want to grill or smoke but don’t really have the outdoor space, grab this bad boy.

Why you should shop the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker

There are admittedly a few reasons why you might want this 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker. For starters, it’s perfect for apartments and small living spaces where you normally wouldn’t have access to a grill. Thanks to an air-fryer-like design, it doesn’t use propane or charcoal, nor does it have flare-ups. Instead, it’s electrically powered and does an excellent job of minimizing smoke. However, it is weather-resistant, so you can totally use it outdoors if you’d like.

Ninja Woodfire technology, albeit electric, does rely on official Ninja Woodfire pellets. That’s not a bad thing at all especially since it imbues an authentic flavor into any meats or foods you cook. Imagine combining the crisp, satisfying cooks of an air fryer — which itself removes nearly all fatty oils — with the tantalizing smoky flavors of a grill or hibachi. With it, you can grill, smoke, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and broil.

The cooking surface area is enough to prep two full racks of ribs, six steaks, three pounds of wings, a nine-pound brisket, or up to 30 hot dogs. Moreover, cooking is fast and easy, and you can make sure everyone is fed in no time. When you’re all done, it’s easy to clean, as well, thanks to the removable nonstick grill grate.

It’s virtually everything you’d want in a versatile grill and more, and it’s also on sale. Head over to Target to get it for $300, which is $70 off the normal price of $370. If you have a Target Red Card you can save an additional 5% on top of that. Any way you slice it, that’s an amazing deal.