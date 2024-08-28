Samsung’s The Terrace is an outdoor-friendly 4K UHD QLED that’s $1500 off

The problem with buying just any TV for outdoors, whether you’re installing on a patio, porch, or even in a sunroom, is that the glare from sunlight makes it difficult to see the screen. That happens with virtually any type of TV from LED to OLED. Some technologies are better than others, of course, but for the most part, they’re not designed to be viewed in direct sunlight. That’s not the case with Samsung’s The Terrace outdoor TV series. They are intended to be used outdoors and engineered with not just anti-glare and wide viewing angles, suitable for bright environments, but also weather-resistant builds. Samsung’s 65-inch The Terrace 4K UHD QLED partial sun variant is on sale today at Target for $3,500, which is a whopping $1,500 off the regular price — usually $5,000. Be right back, I might go shop this one myself.

What makes the Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV such a good choice?

First and foremost, the Samsung 65-inch The Terrace is a 4K UHD QLED offering a vivid, vibrant picture regardless of where you place the TV. We’re talking gorgeous, top-notch visuals accentuated by Samsung’s well-known high-quality and bright panels. This particular TV is meant to accommodate wide viewing angles, so everyone should be able to seat it clearly no matter where they’re seated, and it has anti-glare tech to prevent the sun from hampering the visuals. The TV will still be nice and bright even when it’s super bright outside.

The QN65LST7T model included in this deal is meant for partial sunlight, so you don’t want to place it directly outdoors, you still want a bit of coverage. That makes it ideal for a patio, porch, or enclosed area, maybe even a screened-in patio — which is where I’d place mine.

Like most modern Samsung TVs, The Terrace series includes the Tizen smart OS, allowing you to access your favorite streaming apps and services right out of the box. Well, pretty much out of the box, you’ll need to connect it to your home WiFi network first. That means it obviously supports WiFi, but it also has Bluetooth connectivity to pair with outdoor speakers, headphones, and beyond. The Bluetooth is great when you want a surround setup or when you want to boost the audio with something like a soundbar.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, supports HDR, and has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, so it would be excellent for gaming, as well. Although, I’m not sure you’d want an expensive console placed outdoors unless you have proper coverage. A cheap or old system might do. It also works with Samsung’s Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Either way, this is a fantastic outdoor TV and the deal makes it even more enticing at $1500 off. Usually, you’d pay $5,000, but it’s yours today from Target for $3,500. Let’s get the party started.