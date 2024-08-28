 Skip to main content
Samsung’s The Terrace is an outdoor-friendly 4K UHD QLED that’s $1500 off

By
Samsung The Terrace outdoor-ready QLED smart TV lifestyle image on patio.
Samsung

The problem with buying just any TV for outdoors, whether you’re installing on a patio, porch, or even in a sunroom, is that the glare from sunlight makes it difficult to see the screen. That happens with virtually any type of TV from LED to OLED. Some technologies are better than others, of course, but for the most part, they’re not designed to be viewed in direct sunlight. That’s not the case with Samsung’s The Terrace outdoor TV series. They are intended to be used outdoors and engineered with not just anti-glare and wide viewing angles, suitable for bright environments, but also weather-resistant builds. Samsung’s 65-inch The Terrace 4K UHD QLED partial sun variant is on sale today at Target for $3,500, which is a whopping $1,500 off the regular price — usually $5,000. Be right back, I might go shop this one myself.

What makes the Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV such a good choice?

First and foremost, the Samsung 65-inch The Terrace is a 4K UHD QLED offering a vivid, vibrant picture regardless of where you place the TV. We’re talking gorgeous, top-notch visuals accentuated by Samsung’s well-known high-quality and bright panels. This particular TV is meant to accommodate wide viewing angles, so everyone should be able to seat it clearly no matter where they’re seated, and it has anti-glare tech to prevent the sun from hampering the visuals. The TV will still be nice and bright even when it’s super bright outside.

The QN65LST7T model included in this deal is meant for partial sunlight, so you don’t want to place it directly outdoors, you still want a bit of coverage. That makes it ideal for a patio, porch, or enclosed area, maybe even a screened-in patio — which is where I’d place mine.

Like most modern Samsung TVs, The Terrace series includes the Tizen smart OS, allowing you to access your favorite streaming apps and services right out of the box. Well, pretty much out of the box, you’ll need to connect it to your home WiFi network first. That means it obviously supports WiFi, but it also has Bluetooth connectivity to pair with outdoor speakers, headphones, and beyond. The Bluetooth is great when you want a surround setup or when you want to boost the audio with something like a soundbar.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, supports HDR, and has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, so it would be excellent for gaming, as well. Although, I’m not sure you’d want an expensive console placed outdoors unless you have proper coverage. A cheap or old system might do. It also works with Samsung’s Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Either way, this is a fantastic outdoor TV and the deal makes it even more enticing at $1500 off. Usually, you’d pay $5,000, but it’s yours today from Target for $3,500. Let’s get the party started.

Find your perfect stogie with these fan-favorite cigar deal samplers
Cigar Page Traditional Drew Estate Must Have cigar bundle from choose your own cigar deal

We always say, never pass up an excellent cigar deal or promotion. Honestly, who would? Of course, there's usually one major problem with all the deals and discounts we encounter: There's just not enough choice. With so many different cigar blends and manufacturers out there, you do see a lot of the same deal rotations. If you're looking for something specific or something that better fits your tastes, it can be a challenge to find great discounts. Cigar Page has that covered with so much variety it will make your brain hurt. And in the spirit of excellent stogies and great deals, they've cobbled together some cigar deal samplers exclusively for The Manual's readers. There are four samplers total, two with 89 to 90+ rated cigars. Take a look for yourself or see the various bundles below. Starting at $20 for five cigars up to $25 for a top-rated bundle of eight from Drew Estate, there's something for everyone here.

 
What are the four bundles in Cigar Page's Must-Have sale?
Starting from cheapest to most expensive, there are four bundles, each with five to eight cigars, depending on which one you select. In the bundles are cigars from a variety of manufacturers, including Drew Estate, Joya de Nicaragua, Rocky Patel, Padilla, Oliva, and more.

I use this Clubman Pinaud beard conditioner and face moisturizer and I love it
Clubman Pinaud 2 in 1 beard conditioner and face moisturizer deal

I have a beard. Occasionally, no matter how well I wash that beard my face gets dry and itchy. It sucks, but that's part of having facial hair. You can counteract this with a proper beard grooming regimen, that includes not only washing your beard, but conditioning the hair, moisturizing your skin, and styling it with something like beard butter. Arguably, one of the most important parts of that regimen is using a proper beard conditioner. It keeps your facial hair smooth and healthy, but also works wonders for your skin. My top choice, and a conditioner I love to use, is Clubman Pinaud. It smells great, but the scent is not overpowering, and it both conditions unruly beard hair and moisturizes your skin. Plus, it's on sale right now, down to $6.62, usually about $7. You can also save a little more by setting up Amazon's Subscribe and Save service.

 
Why shop this Clubman Pinaud 2-in-1 beard conditioner and face moisturizer deal?
No, that chiseled hunk in the image above is not me. And look, I know the deal isn't crazy good or anything, you're only saving about 40 cents. However, I regularly use this beard conditioner and skin moisturizer from Clubman Pinaud and I love it, so I figured I would share. If there's anyone else out there that happens to deal with a dry beard, like I have, you may appreciate the callout.

This under desk elliptical will keep you active while sitting and it’s $70 off
GUGTTR under desk elliptical deal man using it while working

Remote work is the big thing these days and for good reason. But part of that lifestyle means staying at home, sitting behind a desk. Who am I kidding? Even in an office you probably sit behind a desk all day. Either way, you need a little activity in your life to stay fit and healthy. Cue the innovative invention: Under desk ellipticals. They sit under your desk -- but don't actually have to be used only under a desk -- allowing you to pedal and exercise and burn some calories. Much like the one on sale today, they're relatively silent, easy to use, and portable enough to move around your home or office. I have one I use regularly and it's been a life-changer. The one on sale from GUGTTR includes a remote control, twelve adjustable speeds, and an awesome discount. Usually $190, it's available today for $120, saving you $70.

 
Why shop the GUGTTR under desk elliptical deal?
Anyone with a busy lifestyle knows that you have to pencil in time to work out. Between work, running errands, taking care of yourself and your family, and trying to squeeze in some downtime to relax, it eats away at your available free time. Some people are great at scheduling consistent workouts, others, like me, not so much. So, it makes sense to introduce a workout format or regimen that aligns with your lifestyle. At least for me, an under-desk elliptical makes a ton of sense. You can work out at your desk while you're sitting, work out while you're watching some TV, or just take the elliptical with you elsewhere -- like on a patio to read while you exercise. These machines are super versatile.

