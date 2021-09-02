  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Stools for Camping, Hiking, and Backpacking in 2021

By
Man relaxing in the mountains with the best camping stool.

A good camp chair can make or break a camping trip. But, even the best camping chairs are too big and bulky for anything more than a weekend front-country trip with family. If your adventures demand an outdoor seat that’s comfortable, affordable, and ultra-portable, you need a legit stool. These are the best stools for camping, hiking, backpacking, and beyond.

Related Guides

Hillsound BTR Stool

The Hillsound BTR Camp Stool is definitely "better than a rock."

Hillsound’s BTR Stool is modestly billed as “better than a rock.” Frankly, that’s an understatement. It’s one of the sturdiest and most compact camp stools on the market. Thanks to an aerospace-grade 7001 aluminum alloy construction, the 14-inch model weighs just 12.6 ounces but can support up to 240 pounds. Collapsed down, it’s barely larger than a standard tripod.

GCI Outdoors PackSeat

GCI Outdoors PackSeat is a near-perfect camping stool.

GCI Outdoors’ PackSeat is a near-perfect blend of durability, portability, and price. Fully collapsed, it measures roughly 16 inches long by four inches across, making it one of the smallest on this list. Yet, the construction is beefy enough to support up to 250 pounds. Plus, at around $20, it’s one of the cheapest camp stools on the market.

ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool

ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool is an affordable camp stool.

We’ve long been fans of Alps Mountaineering’s high-quality tents. But, the company makes plenty of other great outdoor gear, too. The simply named Tri-Leg Stool is a pared-down camp chair that weighs just two pounds but supports up to 250 pounds. A built-in carry strap makes it easy to tote wherever you need it, and the intuitive design sets up in seconds. It’s not as small as others on this list, but it is the cheapest at under $20.

TravelChair Slacker Chair

TravelChair Slacker Chair is a great mid-range camp stool.

TravelChair strikes a balance of portability, strength, and affordability with its Slacker Chair. This mid-range camp stool weighs less than two pounds and measures just two feet long by 2.75 inches across when collapsed. The combination of a steel frame and Ripstop nylon seat make it sturdy enough to support up to 275 pounds. We also like that it’s available in five colorways in case coordinating your favorite camping gear is important.

Walkstool Comfort Camping Stool

Walkstool Comfort Camping Stool is one of the most luxurious camp stools available.

At around $100 (depending on the size you choose), Walkstool’s Comfort Camping Stool is the priciest on this list. But, the steep price tag gets you an extremely stable, durable seat that folds down smaller than most on this list. Despite its compact size, it supports almost 450 pounds, and built-in rubber feet ensure it won’t sink, even on soft terrain.

Aoutacc Ultralight Folding Camping Stool

Aoutacc Ultralight Folding Camping Stool is a compact traditional folding camping stool.

Aoutacc’s Ultralight Folding Camping Stool combines traditional folding stool design with collapsible, tent-like legs that are hollow and snap together in seconds courtesy of integrated elastic cords. It’s the smallest on this list, with a packed size of just seven inches by 5.9 inches, and the whole affair weighs only 0.84 pounds. Plus, we love that it’s available in ten colors, including black with brushed gold legs so you can feel like a king, even in the backcountry.

Triple Tree Heavy-Duty Folding Camp Stool

Triple Tree Heavy-Duty Folding Camp Stool is the strongest camping stool on the market.

Triple Tree eschews the typical canvas tripod design of most modern camp stools. Its Heavy-Duty Folding Camp Stool relies instead on a high-strength steel-coated pipe that supports a whopping 600 pounds. Not surprisingly, it’s the heaviest stool on this list at more than four pounds. Still, it packs down almost flat with a depth of just over two inches, making it ideal for stashing in the back of your car or SUV for impromptu car camping trips.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cheap Electric Bike Deals for September 2021

Juiced Bikes Scorpion

The 11 Best Kitchen Knives to Streamline Meal Preparations

The 11 Best Dress Shirts To Stock Your Closet With Right Now

A smiling man wearing a blue shirt in the city.

The 4 Best Casserole Dishes You Need to Eat

pizza cassserole.

Best Cheap Luggage Deals for September 2021

Six-piece Alligator Luggage Set (by Bottega Veneta)

Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for September 2021

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Best Cheap Nerf Gun Deals and Sales for September 2021

Best Cheap Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales and Deals for September 2021

https://assets-www.tempurpedic.com/media/original_images/luxebreeze-soft-pdp_1.jpg

Best Cheap Queen Mattress Sales and Deals for September 2021

airweave mattress topper review downsides

The Best Cheap Keurig Deals and Sales for September 2021

best keurig deals 0

Best Cheap Knife Deals and Sales for September 2021

best cheap knife deals sales japanese 2020

Best Cheap Saatva Mattress Deals for September 2021

Saatva Mattresses

The 15 Best Socks for Men in 2021 and How To Wear Them