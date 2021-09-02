A good camp chair can make or break a camping trip. But, even the best camping chairs are too big and bulky for anything more than a weekend front-country trip with family. If your adventures demand an outdoor seat that’s comfortable, affordable, and ultra-portable, you need a legit stool. These are the best stools for camping, hiking, backpacking, and beyond.

Hillsound BTR Stool

Hillsound’s BTR Stool is modestly billed as “better than a rock.” Frankly, that’s an understatement. It’s one of the sturdiest and most compact camp stools on the market. Thanks to an aerospace-grade 7001 aluminum alloy construction, the 14-inch model weighs just 12.6 ounces but can support up to 240 pounds. Collapsed down, it’s barely larger than a standard tripod.

GCI Outdoors PackSeat

GCI Outdoors’ PackSeat is a near-perfect blend of durability, portability, and price. Fully collapsed, it measures roughly 16 inches long by four inches across, making it one of the smallest on this list. Yet, the construction is beefy enough to support up to 250 pounds. Plus, at around $20, it’s one of the cheapest camp stools on the market.

ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool

We’ve long been fans of Alps Mountaineering’s high-quality tents. But, the company makes plenty of other great outdoor gear, too. The simply named Tri-Leg Stool is a pared-down camp chair that weighs just two pounds but supports up to 250 pounds. A built-in carry strap makes it easy to tote wherever you need it, and the intuitive design sets up in seconds. It’s not as small as others on this list, but it is the cheapest at under $20.

TravelChair Slacker Chair

TravelChair strikes a balance of portability, strength, and affordability with its Slacker Chair. This mid-range camp stool weighs less than two pounds and measures just two feet long by 2.75 inches across when collapsed. The combination of a steel frame and Ripstop nylon seat make it sturdy enough to support up to 275 pounds. We also like that it’s available in five colorways in case coordinating your favorite camping gear is important.

Walkstool Comfort Camping Stool

At around $100 (depending on the size you choose), Walkstool’s Comfort Camping Stool is the priciest on this list. But, the steep price tag gets you an extremely stable, durable seat that folds down smaller than most on this list. Despite its compact size, it supports almost 450 pounds, and built-in rubber feet ensure it won’t sink, even on soft terrain.

Aoutacc Ultralight Folding Camping Stool

Aoutacc’s Ultralight Folding Camping Stool combines traditional folding stool design with collapsible, tent-like legs that are hollow and snap together in seconds courtesy of integrated elastic cords. It’s the smallest on this list, with a packed size of just seven inches by 5.9 inches, and the whole affair weighs only 0.84 pounds. Plus, we love that it’s available in ten colors, including black with brushed gold legs so you can feel like a king, even in the backcountry.

Triple Tree Heavy-Duty Folding Camp Stool

Triple Tree eschews the typical canvas tripod design of most modern camp stools. Its Heavy-Duty Folding Camp Stool relies instead on a high-strength steel-coated pipe that supports a whopping 600 pounds. Not surprisingly, it’s the heaviest stool on this list at more than four pounds. Still, it packs down almost flat with a depth of just over two inches, making it ideal for stashing in the back of your car or SUV for impromptu car camping trips.

