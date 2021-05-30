The summer season unlocks a plethora of opportunities for outdoor fun — be it camping, hiking, or backpacking. But before you bask in the summer sun and explore the wilderness, you need to arm yourself with the necessary camping gear, like tents and sleeping pads. Camping essentials can be pricey, but if you’re a first-timer or on a tight budget, it’s okay to supply yourself on the cheap.

What matters is quality. Quality camping gear should be durable enough to withstand the rigors of the great outdoors while offering unrivaled comfort for the adventurer. Thankfully, you can find a ton of top-notch camping essentials on Amazon. If you’re on the lookout for some affordable camping or backpacking equipment, we’ve compiled a summer 2021 list of the best camping gear available on Amazon for under $200.

Venture Pal Lightweight Backpack

If you’re going car camping, you can save your $20 and spend it on stove fuel or whiskey. If you have a bit of trekking to do (not long-distance and not mountaineering, mind you) then this affordable day hike essential from Venture Pal will serve you well. It’s comfortable enough for a few hours of use when moderately loaded, and it packs down small enough to fit in a drawer when the outing is over. Also, it comes in lots of color, if that’s a factor for you.

Coleman Two-Person Sundome

Your camping tent is arguably your most important piece of gear. It’s your shelter from the rain and wind (though not from the cold — see the next item for that) and it’s where you’ll store your stuff, change clothes, swap stories (or smooches), and get some rest. It’s a 2 1/2 season tent, perfect for later spring, summer, and early fall. It has sufficient though not copious room for two and is spacious for one. If the rain is coming down in sheets and blowing in sideways, you may get wet. Light drizzle? No problem.

Klymit Inertia O Zone Camping Air Pad

If you’re headed out for a three-week trek through the Grand Canyon or you’re pushing for the summit of Denali, spend the extra cash and invest in the Klymit Inertia O Zone pad. It weighs about three-quarters of a pound and packs down to measure 3 by 6 inches. The design employs both 30D polyester and 75D polyester for maximum puncture and abrasion resistance. But emergencies can happen sometimes.

Thankfully, Klymit Inertia’s air pad comes with a handy patch kit for patching up tears and punctures on the go. Oh, and you don’t have to bring a pillow with you because the sleeping pad comes with a built-in pillow for improved head support. If you need a lightweight, ergonomic sleeping pad, we highly recommend the O Zone pad as your must-have thru-hiking or car camping gear.

UCO 100-Lumen Headlamp

Being out in the woods at night is great, but being relegated to darkness once the sun sets is not. A good headlamp is your single best choice when it comes to lighting and a great affordable choice. The best headlamp we can recommend is the UCO Hundred Headlamp. It has a long throw when set to its brightest mode and a long battery life (75 hours) when dimmed to its lowest setting. At less than 2 ounces in weight, it’s comfortable enough for hours of wear.

SE All-Weather Magnesium Firestarter Kit

Assuming your campground allows for fires, there’s nothing like building a fire to make your site feel like home. In an emergency situation, a fire might be the difference between life and death. So go ahead and spend a bit of cash and get this little bar of magnesium with handy spark striker included. It will help you start hundreds of fires, but do practice using it a few times before you head out.

M2 Basics First-Aid Kit

This 150-piece first-aid kit has everything you need for treating cuts or scrapes, bee stings, burns, and other minor injuries. It also has a tourniquet, gauze, tape, and gloves in case you face a more serious injury. The emergency blanket is handy in case of shock or if you end up lost in the woods, away from the comforts of your tent and sleeping bag.

