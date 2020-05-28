The first camping trip of summer is always cause for celebration, but this year it’s more true than ever. And the primary factor for turning up the fun and festivity of a campsite? Your lighting, of course. After months of catalog browsing and daydreaming about our ideal post-quarantine camping trip, we’ve assembled a shortlist of our favorite lighting options that will make your inaugural outdoor vacation worth the long wait.

Coleman Northstar Propane Lantern

This tried-and-true classic is not only one of the brightest camp lanterns on the market, but it’s been built for the easiest operation ever, with a simple push-button ignition and a PerfectFlow internal fuel system to control gas flow and light output.

Snowpeak Hozuki Lantern

We absolutely love the simple, clean design and superior functionality of this Japanese outdoor company, and the battery-powered Hozuki Lantern is one of the best examples of the brand’s workmanship. One of its coolest features is the Candle Mode, which interplays with ambient wind and sound to create a soft flickering glow; when the surrounding space falls silent, the lantern automatically shifts into energy-saving Sleep Mode.

BioLite Base Lantern XL

If you’re coming to your campsite ready to rage, make sure to bring the Base Lantern XL along for the party. Not only does the 12,000mAh rechargeable li-on battery offer heavyweight illumination, but the Bluetooth compatibility lets the lantern sync its color change options with your tunes. Even if it’s just you and the great outdoors, this lantern will turn any campsite into an outdoor festival.

Big Agnes mtnGLO Tent & Camp Lights

This 100-inch string of multi-color-option LED bulbs is encased in lightweight nylon tubing, making it perfect for campsites with a lot of action (read: lots of kids, pets, or overexcited adults running around). If you prefer to centralize your illumination, stuff the string into the pyramidal carrying sack for a makeshift lantern.

GoalZeroLight-a-Life Mini 4-Pack

This string-light option brings a little sidewalk cafe flavor to your campsite, but don’t worry — the tough construction is anything but delicate. Four 110-lumen mini LEDs hang by carabiners from an overhead branch or tent pole — when it’s party time, change out the white shades for a multi-colored set.

Luminaid Solar Lantern

Cute, compact, collapsible, waterproof, float-ready, and solar-powered to boot, the LuminAID Solar Lantern is ready for any adventure, big or small. And at this price, it would be a shame not to pick one or two up.

UCO Candle Lantern

Kick it old-school with this aluminum candle lantern from UCO. Its collapsible construction makes it easy to fit into any camp box, and its spring-loaded tube keeps pushing the candle upward for a consistent flame as long as 12 hours. Plus, it does double duty as bug repellent if you use a citronella candle.

