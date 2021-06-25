Camping lanterns have been a staple of wilderness exploration for about as long as modern camping has been “a thing.” Those looking to add a bit of nostalgia to their campsite with some camping lights might consider traditional fuel-based lanterns. But, for the rest of us, rechargeable, battery-operated models are the better, more environmentally friendly solution. The good news? You don’t need to spend a fortune. These are the best camping lanterns under $50.

Black Diamond Moji Lantern

Black Diamond has long been a favorite among hikers as the maker of some of the world’s best headlamps. It also crafts some pretty solid camping lanterns. For a no-frills, affordable alternative, we like the Moji Lantern. The compact design measures just 7.5 inches tall by 3 inches across and weighs just three ounces (without the batteries). With a roughly 20-foot range, it works best as an accent light.

Eventek LED Rechargeable Camping Lantern

For a sleeker, more modern design, there’s Evetek’s LED Rechargeable Camping Lantern. It eschews the traditional hanging lantern look for a compact, flat-panel design. The rear swivel stand allows it to be perfectly positioned inside your tent, whether from the ceiling or on the floor. It also delivers 1,200 lumens and boasts a generous 20,000mAh battery that doubles as a backup battery bank. The included carry case protects it in transit, while the carabiner allows it to easily clip to an outdoor backpack.

Energizer Vision LED Camping Lantern

Energizer has been in the battery and lighting businesses for about as long as both technologies have existed. The brand’s Vision LED Camping Lantern features a durable, dead-simple design that makes it perfect for camping, emergencies, or building a survival kit. The IPX4 shell is water-resistant and stands up to dust and abuse. With a 360-degree design, it puts out a solid 1,000 lumens of hands-free lighting in every direction at your campsite.

E-Trends Compact LED Lantern Bulb

If you value function above else, E-Trends’ no-nonsense Compact LED Lantern Bulb is perfect. It’s little more than a battery-operated light bulb with a built-in hook. That feature makes it surprisingly versatile, however: Hang one or more from your tent’s attic, string a series of them from your hammock, or grab one in the middle of the night for quick after-dark adventures. The best part? A two-pack is under $10.

AYL Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern

AYL’s Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern offers one of the best bang-for-your-buck values. The compact design is durable and waterproof, so it’s rugged enough for front- or backcountry adventures. It delivers 1,800 lumens with four light modes, so it’s not only bright but incredibly versatile. Plus, it’s available for under $35.

Lucid Inflatable Solar Lantern

Whether you’re running on propane or battery power, camp lanterns don’t last forever. Solar solves that problem. This two-pack of inflatable camp lights features a mini solar panel up top to charge them on the go. The “crushable” design means they pack down almost completely flat, while an IPX7 waterproof rating means they’ll take plenty of abuse in the wilderness.

Coleman Gas Lantern

Of course, if you want to go vintage, it doesn’t get any more old-school than a Coleman gas camp lantern. It delivers a strong 1,000 lumens at over 60 feet. Even on high, it’ll run for more than seven hours. That power does come at the cost of having to lug heavy 16.4-ounce propane canisters along for the ride. However, that fuel is probably interchangeable with the fuel you’re already packing for your camp stove anyway.

