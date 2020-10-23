10 Best Candles for Men 2020: From Pine-Scented to Pirate-Inspired

Fellas, it’s time to face reality: Candles are freaking amazing. Like nothing else out there, these waxy vessels can make your home smell phenomenal while transporting you to dreamy locations all over the world. And though candles may conjure up images of your grandma’s house (complete with crocheted coasters, kitten needle points, and a too-sweet aroma of vanilla), they’re no longer kitschy afterthoughts, but full-on statement essentials that can set the tone for an entire space. You can get the cabin woods smell inside your apartment year long or grab one to gift for the holiday season.

It’s time to drop the notion that candles aren’t for guys and get into it! Don’t know where to start? Begin your votive journey with a few of our favorite scented candles for men below.

Square Trade Goods Balsam Fig & Sage Scent

Featuring the fresh, crisp scent of pine needles, the Balsam Fir candle from Square Trade Goods is a must for guys looking to get in touch with their inner mountain man. And with a burn time of 55 hours, this American-made product is guaranteed to leave your house smelling great for a long time.

Sydney Hale Bourbon & Brown Sugar

Handcrafted in a vessel that easily doubles as your next whiskey glass, the Bourbon & Brown Sugar candle from Sydney Hale is, put quite simply, a true delight. The long-lasting soy wax is infused with double-oaked bourbon and salted brown sugar caramel for a smoky/sweet combination that can’t be beat.

United By Blue Chop Your Own Wood Enamel Candle Mug

What’s better than a candle that smells like cedarwood and spices? A candle that smells like cedarwood and spices that’s also a fully functional mug! Outfitted with a stylish roadtrip motif, this candle from United by Blue gives a nostalgic nod to the open road while perfuming your room with a luxurious, warm scent. Plus, once it melts, it transforms into a coffee cup.

Ethics Supply Company Moonlight Surnada

Inspired by the aromas of Big Sur, the Moonlight Surnada candle is a perfect option for those longing for the West Coast. Featuring accents of native bay laurel, lemon verbena, douglas fir, and jeffrey pine, this candle is the ideal anecdote to a cold and dreary day.

Ash & Fir Lodge Scent

If you’re looking for a strong outdoor vibe, you can’t go wrong with the Lodge Candle from Ash & Fir. Produced with notes of balsam fir and freshly split wood, a single inhale from this bad boy is sure to ferry you to the woodsy retreat of your dreams.

Antica Farmacista Manhattan

From the west coast, head east to the city that never sleeps. Manhattan is inspired by the vibrant New York City life and the classic cocktail of the same name. A layered candle, the scent experience evolves as it burns blending a variety of fragrances like black pepper, cognac, and bourbon vanilla. Manhattan will have you feeling like you’re in a hidden speakeasy in the heart of the city.

Home Lights Sandalwood and Jasmine

Sandalwood has become a trendy fragrance for men in recent years and for good reason. It’s woodsy scent that is masculine yet subtle. The Out-of-Doors candle combines sandalwood with jasmine for a fragrance experience that will have you dreaming of a log cabin in the woods.

P. F. Candle Co. No. 11 Amber & Moss

You know the smell of that first spring hike after the snow has melted? It’s the scent of dampness and leaves and newly bloomed flowers. All of that comes out of the No. 11 Amber & Moss candle. With multiple layers of fragrance — including moss, sage, orange, and musk — it’s an ever-changing experience, just like a long stroll through the woods.

Fury Bros. Black Beard

Finally, someone has managed to capture the true essence of pirate life, in the form of a seriously awesome candle. Everything about Black Beard is just so damn cool, from the can it comes in to the charred hickory and gunpowder fragrance. It’ll be the pirate’s life for you with this soy candle.

Cannabolish Cannabis Smoke Odor Eliminator

While most candles want to add a scent to your rooms, this particularly candle eliminates an obtrusive smell that may very well lead to your arrest (depending on your location). Cannabolish reduces the smell of smoked marijuana by eliminating the odor molecules, rather than covering them up. Bonus points for the light wintergreen scent and recyclable and reusable glass container.

