Why 9,000 Amazon Shoppers LOVE This $199 Solar Generator

There are no power outlets outdoors, and unless you’re staying on a modern campground, you’re going to have some trouble charging your devices, like your smartphone, tablets, or even laptop. While you may be able to live without those electronics, you’ll need other amenities like lighting, heat, and more. It helps if you have an outdoor-friendly generator or power source, like a portable power pack, but they come with limitations. The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, on the other hand, is a 240Wh backup lithium battery that can be used to charge or power a wide range of devices. It can also be hooked up to a solar panel to charge up the battery using solar energy.

This thing is pretty handy, and out of 10,000+ global reviews, it has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Over 9,000 of those reviewers have fallen in love with the system, and have given it a perfect rating of 5 stars. That’s a lot of people and a lot of love! We’ll explore what some of them had to say, and why so many people adore this power station below. You can also head over to the Amazon page to read some of those reviews yourself.

Why Do So Many Amazon Shoppers Love the Jackery Portable Power Station?

Designed and built for use outdoors, this thing is relatively lightweight and super easy to use — just plug your stuff in and go! The Explorer 240 has a 240Wh capacity, enough to charge the average phone 24 times, tablets 5 times, and laptops up to 2 times. It can also power a lamp light for 18 hours, a cooling fan for 15 hours, and charge a drone’s battery up to 4 times. It features several charging ports or plugs, including a Pure Sine Wave AC outlet with 110V to a 400W peak, 2 USB-A ports with 5V and 2.4A, and a single 12V DC carport to charge road trip gear. A small LCD panel on the front tells you exactly how much power is left and what’s happening with the station. It also comes with a host of embedded protection modes to stop events like over currents, short currents, over-discharges, and thermal exposure.

Those features sound great, but what you probably care more about at this point is what actual owners have to say about it. How are they getting along with it? Several have noted that it’s been a great addition to their van life and while out on the road. One reviewer says it’s the “perfect addition” to their emergency supplies kit. Others have said it offers “great power in a small footprint,” or even that it’s the “Tesla of generators.” Someone also mentioned that when they ordered an Explorer 240 just before Hurricane Florence, it wouldn’t reach them in time, so Jackery sent them a large battery pack at no extra cost just to hold them over. Great customer service! There are well over 9,000 5-star reviews, and nearly 1,000 4-star reviews, so there’s a lot of people happy with this little guy.

What’s the Deal?

Technically, there is no deal, at least not right now, but the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is already priced competitively at $200. There is also a bundle that includes the Explorer 240 and a Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel meant specifically for use with the power station — it can be connected to recharge the station via solar energy. That bundle is available for $380 with free shipping and free returns through Amazon. It also allows you to begin using this thing out in the wild, complete with a solar power source to recharge it and keep your devices, appliances, and other electronics powered up. It’s the perfect companion for camping or any kind of outdoor activity!

Editors' Recommendations