Way Day 2022: Best Gas Grill Deals to Shop in the Sale Today

Right now, Way Day is happening at Wayfair and that means some big discounts on some great ways to improve your home. That includes your yard or garden, too, with deep discounts on some of the best gas grills out there. Hit the button below to see all the gas grill deals happening now or read on while we take you through some of the highlights.

Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Gas Grill — $368, was $400

A gas and charcoal combo, the Royal Gourmet 3 – Burner 25500 BTU Gas Grill offers plenty of options. Its grill combo comes with 576 square inches of porcelain-coated cast-iron grates along with 164 square inches of stainless-steel warming racks. That’s enough space for cooking about 33 patties at once. Alongside that are three stainless-steel burners with 27,000 BTUs that are durable and great performing. The charcoal grill side also provides a height-adjustable charcoal pan for easy control of temperature. Elsewhere, you get a full-size ash pan underneath that can be drawn out to help you clean your grill smoothly. Also, fixed side tables give you plenty of room for any kind of prep work you may need to perform.

Char-Broil 5-Burner Gas Grill — $397, was $420

The Char-Broil 5 Gas Grill offers up four burners and sufficient space to cook up about 20 patties at once. It uses TRU-infrared cooking technology to ensure you can grill your whole meal without the risk of flare-ups while evenly heating the whole area. A simplified design means it’s easy to come to grips with, while its lid offers a temperature gauge so you can easily monitor the inside temperature of your grill. Side shelves make it simple to set up prep work or store items, while the Char-Broil 5 Gas Grill’s cast-iron grate and steel grill body mean it looks good at all times.

Pit Boss 4-Burner Flat Gas Grill — $403, was $450

With a large cooking area, the Pit Boss 4 is immediately appealing to anyone planning on having some great parties this summer. Thanks to such space, you can cook everything from burgers to eggs, pancakes, steak, or even fajitas on this. That’s because 748 square inches of cooking surface is impressive, with four burners ensuring an even heat. While it isn’t the most stylish of grills, it’s easy to store away thanks to its folding legs and side shelves, while a pre-seasoned surface and front grease tray means it doesn’t require much effort when cleaning either.

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Gas Grill — $497, was $600

For the ultimate grilling experience, invest in the Royal Gourmet 6-burner Grill. It has an impressive total of 855 square inches of cooking area so you can store plenty of food at once. It’s ideal for a gathering of up to 10 people without anyone missing out or having to wait longer. A one-button startup via its electronic ignition system means it’s good to go in a surprisingly fast time without too much hassle for you. That button swiftly fires up the six burners with the flame tamers and porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates helping you distribute heat evenly through the whole cooking surface. It also includes a removable grease tray and grease cup to reduce the risk of flare-ups with cleanup a breeze as they are easy to slide out. A built-in temperature gauge rounds off the feature-packed grill.

Editors' Recommendations