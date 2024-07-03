These Monument Grills deals are just in time for Independence Day: Shop now

Celebrating our Independence isn’t just about grilling food, drinking beer, or smoking stogies. It’s also about the history of our great country and all the men and women who died or fought hard for what we have today. But also, no one would argue against having an excellent cookout to celebrate. And to cook out or grill, you need a decent setup. That’s where Monument Grills comes into play. They offer a wide range of excellent gas grills with some pretty impressive features, but best of all, they’re having a huge sale right now. It’s a great time to replace your old grill, grab one you’ve been wanting, or upgrade to something heftier. There’s nothing quite like grilling out hot dogs, burgers, or a well-sized T-bone. Here are some of the best offers you can capitalize on ahead of July 4th:

Mesa 325 3-burner gas grill — $356, was $376

If you’re looking to elevate your experience with some incredible features but in a slightly smaller format, the Mesa 325 is the way to go. Offering 48,000 BTUs and 570 square inches of cooking space, this little beast can handle up to 20 hamburgers at a time — enough for about five to seven people. The porcelain-enameled cast iron grates are easy to clean and offer even heat distribution while cooking. Meanwhile, the Clearview lid makes it easy to see what’s happening inside. A versatile side burner can be used to cook sauces, sides, and extras. Plus, with this deal, you’re saving $20 right off the top.

Mesa 425 4-burner black gas grill — $406, was $436

With a similar design as the Mesa 325, this 4-burner grill offers a larger cooking space with the same excellent features. Offering 52,000 BTUs of heat and a cooking area of 630 square inches, this grill can handle about 23 hamburgers. That’s enough food to feed up to ten people, perfect for that social cookout you’re planning. It also has porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, a Clearview lid, and a versatile side burner. Plus, it has illuminated knobs so you can see which burners are on at a glance, any time of the day or night. With this deal, you’re saving $30.

Mesa 415BZ 4-burner stainless gas grill — $476

If you prefer stainless, the Mesa 415BZ should be your top choice. With four burners, it offers up to 62,000 BTUs of heat and 630 square inches of cooking space. It also features an infrared sear burner, perfect for giving your steaks those beautiful sear marks. That’s enough room for 23 burgers, lots and lots of hot dogs, or a full 22-pound turkey. Oh yeah. The same excellent features are here, too. It includes porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, a spacious double-door understorage, a versatile side burner, and a Clearview lid. There’s no deal on the grill by itself. However, you can save on bundles that include cooking utensils or a smokerbox add-on.