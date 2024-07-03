 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Monument Grills deals are just in time for Independence Day: Shop now

By
Mesa M415BZ from Monument Grills for Independence Day grill deals
Monument Grills

Celebrating our Independence isn’t just about grilling food, drinking beer, or smoking stogies. It’s also about the history of our great country and all the men and women who died or fought hard for what we have today. But also, no one would argue against having an excellent cookout to celebrate. And to cook out or grill, you need a decent setup. That’s where Monument Grills comes into play. They offer a wide range of excellent gas grills with some pretty impressive features, but best of all, they’re having a huge sale right now. It’s a great time to replace your old grill, grab one you’ve been wanting, or upgrade to something heftier. There’s nothing quite like grilling out hot dogs, burgers, or a well-sized T-bone. Here are some of the best offers you can capitalize on ahead of July 4th:

Mesa 325 3-burner gas grill — $356, was $376

If you’re looking to elevate your experience with some incredible features but in a slightly smaller format, the Mesa 325 is the way to go. Offering 48,000 BTUs and 570 square inches of cooking space, this little beast can handle up to 20 hamburgers at a time — enough for about five to seven people. The porcelain-enameled cast iron grates are easy to clean and offer even heat distribution while cooking. Meanwhile, the Clearview lid makes it easy to see what’s happening inside. A versatile side burner can be used to cook sauces, sides, and extras. Plus, with this deal, you’re saving $20 right off the top.

Recommended Videos

Mesa 425 4-burner black gas grill — $406, was $436

With a similar design as the Mesa 325, this 4-burner grill offers a larger cooking space with the same excellent features. Offering 52,000 BTUs of heat and a cooking area of 630 square inches, this grill can handle about 23 hamburgers. That’s enough food to feed up to ten people, perfect for that social cookout you’re planning. It also has porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, a Clearview lid, and a versatile side burner. Plus, it has illuminated knobs so you can see which burners are on at a glance, any time of the day or night. With this deal, you’re saving $30.

Mesa 415BZ 4-burner stainless gas grill — $476

Monument Grills deals featuring Mesa M415BZ burners up close
Monument Grills

If you prefer stainless, the Mesa 415BZ should be your top choice. With four burners, it offers up to 62,000 BTUs of heat and 630 square inches of cooking space. It also features an infrared sear burner, perfect for giving your steaks those beautiful sear marks. That’s enough room for 23 burgers, lots and lots of hot dogs, or a full 22-pound turkey. Oh yeah. The same excellent features are here, too. It includes porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, a spacious double-door understorage, a versatile side burner, and a Clearview lid. There’s no deal on the grill by itself. However, you can save on bundles that include cooking utensils or a smokerbox add-on.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
How to pack a tent in a backpack: A pro guide for beginners in 6 easy steps
Tents take up more room in your pack than almost anything else — that's why knowing how to pack one is key
Big camping green backpack and yellow tent in the mountains.

When you’re out for an overnight hike in the wilderness, you need to be amply prepared for the experience. At a minimum, that means having a map for self-navigation, plus packing water, food, a good tent, and your best hiking boots — you get the picture. You’ll also want to make sure you pack things properly so you don’t create an overly cumbersome pack, which can lead to a miserable slog along the way, or worse, injury and strain that can bring your planned outdoor adventures to a sudden end.

Learning how to properly pack a camping backpack is just as important as what you put in it. Learning how to pack a tent inside a backpack will allow you to focus on the things that really matter, like spotting wildlife along the way, not tripping over tree roots, and keeping your Instagram stories fresh with new videos from the backcountry. Here's the low-down on how to pack a tent in a backpack like a pro in six easy steps.
How to pack a tent in a backpack (internal frame)

Read more
Camping insurance is a good idea, and you may already have it
What to know about camp insurance
a man sitting next to a campfire near a lake

Alongside the freedom of camping comes the inevitable risks of the great outdoors, ranging from getting stuck camping in the rain to a full-blown, unforeseen disaster. By investing in camping insurance, you can rest under the stars, knowing that you and your loved ones are safe.
The best part? You may even be covered by your current provider. Here’s how to get started with an insurance plan that secures your next camping adventure.

First, see if your current coverage extends to camping

Read more
A complete guide to hiking the John Muir Trail in California
Read this first before taking on the JMT
Panoramic view of mountains and valleys along the John Muir Trail.

Of all the challenging long-distance thru-hikes in the U.S., few are as difficult as the John Muir Trail. Though hiking trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail or the Appalachian Trail are just as beautiful, the John Muir Trail spans 211 miles through California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

Those who undertake the trek will traverse nearly 80,000 feet in elevation change and discover alpine lakes and grassy fields among the high-altitude peaks. However, the hike offers few opportunities for resupply stops, which means most thru-hikers must be self-sufficient and self-supported. With proper planning and preparation, anyone can tackle the John Muir Trail (JMT).
Hiking the John Muir Trail

Read more