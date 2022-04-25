Inflatable Hot Tub Deals: Get One Delivered to Your Door from $315

Longer days and warmer weather is here, and wherever your heart may be after your winter hibernation, spring is the time to take it outdoors. One way to spend some more time on the patio is with an inflatable hot tub, as it can be a great place to relax and settle in with a drink as the sun goes down. If you’re more of an adventurer and would like to bring the feel of the best hot springs across the globe to your patio, an inflatable hot tub is just thing. Whatever the reason for your hot tube search, we’ve tracked down the best inflatable hot tub deals you can shop today.

Today’s Best Inflatable Hot Tub Deals

SaluSpa 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub — $315, was $480

Intex SimpleSpa Portable Inflatable Hot Tub — $484, was $960

Coleman SaluSpa Portable Inflatable Hot Tub — $600, was $1,050

Intex PureSpa Plus Inflatable Hot Tub — $850, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Quick and easy setup

Seats four people

Features 120 jets

Designed for ultimate comfort

There’s little more relaxing than hopping into a hot tub at the end of a long day. The SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is a great option for anyone who wants to sink into comfort when they finish the yard work or finish the work day. It’s quick and easy to set up, with requirements reaching nothing more than attaching the pump and watching it inflate, and three others can join you when it’s ready, as this hot tub is capable of seating four.

The SaluSpa four-person inflatable hot tub brings modern smarts to your patio relaxation, as it’s able to connect and be controlled from your smart device through the app. This makes the SaluSpa four-person inflatable hot tub one of the most convenient on the market, as the app lets you set it to the perfect temperature, activate the power saving timer, run the water filter, and control the air jet massage system.

The air jet system features 120 jets which release bubbles from the bottom of the hot tub to create a warm, bubbling hot tub environment. Designed to provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation experience, this massage system features two intensity levels, so your evening soak is completely customizable with the SaluSpa four-person inflatable hot tub.

Why Buy:

Seats six people

Features 140 jets

Built-in cup holders

Super durable

If you’re on the hunt for a great way to relax while at the same time host some of your friends from the neighborhood, this SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is able to seat up to six people. It brings all of the great features seen in other SaluSpa models, but with room for six, you’ll be the neighborhood’s best patio host in no time.

Despite its larger size and capacity, the SaluSpa six-person inflatable hot tub is still incredibly easy to setup. All you have to do is attach the pump and kick back with some drinks while it inflates, and once it is inflated, you can sink right into the air jet system that features 140 jets and creates a warm, bubbling hot tub environment. The pump can easily be reach from inside the hot tub, and features cup holders for drinks and snacks.

Durability is one of the top features of the SaluSpa six-person inflatable hot tub. This hot tub’s inflatable walls are made of durable, puncture-resistant DuraPlus material to prevent damage and to retain its shape no matter how many times it’s inflated and deflated. The included Freeze Shield automatic heating function prevents inner components from freezing during colder temperatures, which ensures you can continue to enjoy this inflatable hot tub year after year.

Intex SimpleSpa Portable Inflatable Hot Tub — $484, was $960

Why Buy:

Seats four people

Portability

Tilt-adjustable control panel

Features 100 jets

The Intex SimpleSpa four-person portable inflatable hot tub makes a great option if you’re looking for a hot tub that not only provides a relaxing environment in your back yard, but also anywhere else you may want to take it. If portability is a must-have option in your next inflatable hot tub, know the Intex SimpleSpa inflatable hot tub inflates quickly, and is ready for water in just 20 minutes. This allows it to both transport and store easily and with convenience.

And despite its portability, the Intex SimpleSpa inflatable hot tub doesn’t skimp on capability. It features 100 soothing, high-powered jets that give you the ultimate spa experience in relaxing water up to 104 degrees fahrenheit. It even gives you full control of your hot tub experience, as it has an easy to use, tilt-adjustable control panel.

Also included with the Intex SimpleSpa inflatable hot tub is an insulated cover, a heater/filter/blower system, two filter cartridges, a thermal ground cloth, an inflation hose, a carrying bag, a floating chlorine dispenser, and a test strip. Extra durable construction stands up to plenty of use all season, and all of these great features make it a perfect hot tub for anyone looking to set up and relax wherever the outdoors may take them.

Coleman SaluSpa Portable Inflatable Hot Tub — $600, was $1,050

Why Buy:

Portable design

Features 114 jets

Digitally-control pump

Superior durability

With the Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub you aren’t just getting a top notch inflatable hot tub, you’re also getting one of the most conveniently portable inflatable hot tubs available. It will become part of the family on vacations or camping trips, and is still able to wait for you comfortably on the patio or tucked away in a storage closet when you’re back at the house.

But don’t let its portable design let you think it skimps on features. The Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub features 114 massage jets and a cushioned floor, making it easy for you to unwind on the weekend or at the end of the day. It inflates in minutes and the rapid heating system quickly heats the water up to a soothing 104 degrees fahrenheit, and the digital control panel lets you adjust the temperature without having to get out of the hot tub.

When it comes to durability, the Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is designed to last. The walls are made of durable TriTech material and have sturdy I-beam construction, allowing you to sit on the sides thanks to its superior structural ability. There are also two built-in side handles for easy transportation, and a convenient drain valve is easily accessible when it’s time to pack the hot tub up at the end of the night.

Intex PureSpa Plus Inflatable Hot Tub — $850, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Fits up to six people

Built-in water treatment

Smartphone connectivity

Extra durable design

Whether you’re entertaining friends and family or just want one of the best ways to unwind at the end of a long week, the Intex PureSpa Plus inflatable hot tub brings everything you could need to your hot tub experience. It’s big enough to accommodate up to six people, and provides a relaxing experience through 140 high-powered bulb jets. It even has a FastFill inflation system, allowing you to have things up and ready for water in about 20 minutes.

The Intex PureSpa Plus inflatable hot tub brings some unique features to your back yard, including a built-in hard water treatment and sanitation system. This makes the water gentle on your skin, clothes, and the entire hot tub system, creating a more pleasant experience, and a longer-lasting hot tub. This is also seen in the hot tub’s extra durable design, which consists of fiber-tech construction and puncture-resistant three-ply laminated material.

And since we’re living in times of great tech, it’s important to point out the great smart features of the Intex PureSpa Plus inflatable hot tub. It’s able to connect directly to your smartphone, allowing you to schedule when you want the hot tub to be heated and to control the temperature whenever you want. An easy to use, wireless, removable control panel also comes with the hot tub, making it a relaxing, convenient, and intuitive inflatable hot tub option.

