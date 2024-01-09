Get a 4000W Portable Generator for Only $299 with This Deal

It’s always good to be prepared and the perfect way to do that is by staying powered up when you need it. If you’re looking for a way to have electricity during a power outage or need portable power source for when you’re camping, you don’t want to miss this deal at Walmart. Right now, you can get a Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator for $300 (originally $480), saving you major bucks on this electrical essential.
Why You Should Buy the Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator
The compact size makes it perfect for travel, but it surely packs the power. This generator has 4,000 surge watts and 3,500 running watts and is powered by unleaded gasoline. It has a fuel capacity of 3.6 gallons and can run for as long as 10 hours on a 50% load and the AVR automatic voltage regulator makes it super convenient to use.
Store it in a safe place in case of an emergency situation or pack it up to power your RV while parked at a campsite. Speaking of camping, even if you’re using a tent this is still a must. The portable generator is equipped to power small TVs, radios, stoves, grills, and other small appliances. Plus, it’s EPA-approved, making it an environmentally-friendly choice that won’t do any damage while you’re spending time in the great outdoors and enjoying nature.
You also won’t have to worry about it unexpectedly running out of fuel thanks to it’s auto-detection capabilities. When the oil engine is low, the generator detects it and shuts it down as an additional safety measure. As a bonus, know your investment is safe thanks to the included one year limited manufacturer’s warranty.
From powering recreational activities on the road or campsite must-haves to being prepared in case of emergencies like power outages, the Sportsman Gasoline 4,000W Portable Generator is the way to go — and there’s never been a better time to add it to your cart. Get it now while you can take advantage of Walmart generator deals and get it for $300 instead of the $480 price tag — but act fast, this deal won’t be here forever.
