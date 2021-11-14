This year’s mini fridge Black Friday deals are finally available, so if you need to buy one for your kitchen, bedroom, home office, or anywhere else in your house, now’s your chance at enjoying a huge discount on your purchase. It’s very convenient to have a mini fridge in strategic locations, and with the price cuts for Black Friday, you might be able to buy multiples.

There are different kinds of mini fridges that each serve slightly different purposes, but no matter what you need, you’ll find an offer that meets your budget from the available mini fridge Black Friday deals. You might have to do some research, but with all the offers from various retailers, you’re bound to run into the perfect mini fridge for you. To help you get started with your search, here are some of the best Black Friday deals for mini fridges.

Mini Fridge Black Friday Deals: Best Offers Today

AstroAI Mini Fridge — $45, was $55

Why buy:

Adorable design

4-liter capacity

Can draw power from your car

Large chip enables better cooling

For a compact and affordable mini fridge for storing snacks and drinks, you can’t go wrong with the adorable AstroAI Mini Fridge. It has a capacity of 4 liters, which is just big enough to hold six 12-ounce cans, though the mini fridge can also be used for non-food and drink items such as makeup and skincare products. The mini fridge may be powered in two ways — through a 100V-120V home power supply, or a 12V car power supply. This means that the AstroAI Mini Fridge is portable, and it’s actually in The Manual’s best coolers for cars. The mini fridge can keep temperatures cool for a long time due to its proper insulation, while its large chip enables better cooling. It can cool up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit below the environment and can get warm up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. If the AstroAI Mini Fridge is perfect for you, you can purchase it from Amazon for only $45, after a $10 discount to its original price of $55.

Frigidaire Retro Bar Refrigerator — $110, was $170

Why Buy:

Eye-catching retro design

Built-in bottle opener

Removable glass shelves

Adjustable thermostat and freezer

The Frigidaire Retro Bar Refrigerator is a stylish mini fridge that invokes an old-school vibe, and adding to that is the bottle opener at the side, which should come in handy to open bottles of cold beverages. It’s not just about looks though, as it can hold a lot of food and drinks with its capacity of 3.2 cubic feet, or about 90 liters. It also has removable glass shelves, so you can make adjustments depending on what you’re planning to place inside the mini fridge. There’s also an adjustable thermostat so you can get the mini fridge down to your ideal temperature, and there’s an interior freezer for making ice and keeping frozen food fresh. If you’re sold on the Frigidaire Retro Bar Refrigerator, it’s available from Amazon with a $60 discount, which brings its price down to just $110 from its original price of $170.

Galanz Single Door Mini Fridge — $115, was $129

Why Buy:

Removable wire shelves to maximize space

Freezer compartment for ice and frozen food

Can dispensers to get them out easy

Reversible door that can open from either left or right

If you want a no-frills mini fridge that you can add to your dorm room, home office, or any other kind of space, you might want to go for the Galanz Single Door Mini Fridge. It offers capacity of 2.7 cubic feet, which you can maximize through the help of the two removable wire shelves. You can adjust where you place them, depending on what you have in there. The mini fridge also comes with a half-width freezer compartment, for making ice and storing frozen food, a dedicated space for 2-liter bottles, and can dispensers that make it easy to take them out. To make sure that the mini fridge is stable, you can adjust its two leveling front legs, and you also have the option on how the door swings open because it’s reversible — you can install it to open from the left or right side, depending on where you place it. The Galanz Single Door Mini Fridge is available from Walmart’s mini fridge Black Friday deals at $14 off, lowering its price to $115 from its original price of $129.

