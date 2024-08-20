 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

I’ve had an outdoor couch like this for years, now’s your chance to save $300

By
Best Choice outdoor couch with seven pieces and coffee table
Best Choice

I had originally built a DIY paver patio before we eventually commissioned a pool and deck to be built in our backyard. After it was finished, I ordered a Best Choice wicker patio couch very much like the one I will share here. It has lasted all of that time, for years, and we’ve only replaced the cushions once. Why am I telling you this? Because every backyard setup needs some comfortable, reliable seating, just like the Best Choice outdoor couch that’s on sale at Amazon today. Normally $800, it’s down to $500 — saving you $300. Not only is that one hell of a deal, but also, knowing pretty much the same couch has lasted me and my family years, even with some remodeling, I can tell you it’s a great buy. Keep in mind, that there are a few different styles with varying prices for each. The brown wicker and dark rust cushions version, for instance, , so $100 more. That’s still a great deal, but not as low. Either way, I recommend taking a look.

Why you should consider this 7-piece outdoor couch set with a coffee table and a cover

Since I didn’t really delve into the set in the intro or talk about what you get, here it is: The entire set includes seven pieces, with two corners, four mid-section pieces, all the cushions, and pillows, plus a coffee table with a glass top and a cover to keep the couch protected from the elements. The only thing I didn’t get with my set is that cover, which, honestly, will be a huge boon if you decide to grab this deal. You’d be surprised at just how fast those cushions get dirty or faded when exposed to the elements.

Recommended Videos

But even so, I have a couch very much like this. The wicker is actually a black color and the cushions were a vibrant blue. Otherwise, the design and build are almost identical. My set has been around for years, and it’s been through quite a few rough storms, including hurricanes, lots of exposure to the sun and humidity in hot Florida, and lots of moves around the yard, including a big remodel when the pool was being built. It’s all still in fantastic shape too.

The coffee table is great when you want to entertain some guests, as you have a place to put food, snacks, or beverages. It also compacts into a smaller area if you need to store it. For example, you can slide the table in the space between the couch pieces to make a full, square setup. You can even still slide onto the couch from the sides if you decide to go that route. Moreover, because it’s modular and the pieces are all separate you can place it pretty much any way you want. You don’t have to go with the full-size U-shape you’d expect. You can break it apart and have different sections with space between them or even keep one of the sections by itself as a single chair.

I love my set and I paid full price for it. It also didn’t include an outdoor cover for protection as this set does. Altogether, you’re paying $500 for the grey and navy variant, which is $300 off the regular price of $800. That’s a great deal since it also comes with a protective cover.

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
Hurry! The Warped La Colmena is on sale at Cigar Page and the deal is WILD
La Colmena No. 44 by Warped Cigars best Connecticut cigars list.

The Warped La Colmena line is one of the sweetest, tastiest honey and cream-packed cigars you will find on the market, and they are absolutely delicious. Of course, because they come in boxes of ten, they can also be expensive at full price, especially if you like to keep them stocked in your humidor. At any rate, Cigar Page has an insane deal right now on both five-pack bundles and ten-count boxes. A Warped La Colmena five-pack is just $81 today, usually $90. Alternatively, a Warped La Colmena ten-count box is $117 instead of $180. Do not waste any time shopping these deals if you want some. They are definitely going to sell out quickly.

 
Why you should shop the Warped La Colmena cigar deal at Cigar Page
The Warped La Colmena series genuinely does not go on sale often and they are always in high demand, and for good reason, they're incredible. It's one of the creamiest, sweetest cedar, honey, and cream cigars you'll find that's not infused or flavored. It features an Ecuadorian wrapper with Nicaraguan and Dominican long-fillers and an Ecuadorian binder. It's gorgeously oily-wrapped, too, and it ages fairly well if you decide to let it rest in your humidor.

Read more
This Gosky spotting scope with tripod is $50 off today
Gosky spotting scope with tripod bundle deal

Camping, hiking, outdoor sports, sightseeing, bird watching, all of these outdoor activities essentially call for some form of observation or spotting. While you might be tempted to use a pair of binoculars, we have another suggestion for you, and it's part of an excellent deal, too. The Gosky spotting scope with a tripod offers variable 20x to 60x magnification with lens focusing to ensure you can better see whatever it is you want to peek at. More importantly, it's available in a bundle deal for $140, usually $190, saving you $50. It comes with an exceptional scope, a tripod for stability, a carrying bag, and a quick phone holder -- a digiscoping adapter that allows you to record what the scope is seeing. How wonderful is that?

 
Here's why you might want to shop this Gosky spotting scope deal

Read more
Grammarly should be your next AI writing partner for all things text
Grammarly featured image with creative

Not everyone is a writer, and that's okay. However, we do a lot of writing throughout our lives, from essays and school papers to dissertations, work reports, letters, emails, and beyond. Even with the advent of digital platforms, there's still a lot of writing to be done. But some tools can help significantly, like Grammarly.

Despite what the name espouses, Grammarly helps you with a whole lot more than just basic writing structure and grammar. That's thanks to an integrated AI writing assistant that can enhance your writing skills and improve the quality of the content you create. You'll get real-time suggestions about grammar, spelling errors, punctuation, and style. Ultimately, that leads to better writing from you with the complete confidence and clarity of a skilled artisan. Let's take a closer look at what Grammarly has to offer, well, everyone.

Read more