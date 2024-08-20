I’ve had an outdoor couch like this for years, now’s your chance to save $300

I had originally built a DIY paver patio before we eventually commissioned a pool and deck to be built in our backyard. After it was finished, I ordered a Best Choice wicker patio couch very much like the one I will share here. It has lasted all of that time, for years, and we’ve only replaced the cushions once. Why am I telling you this? Because every backyard setup needs some comfortable, reliable seating, just like the Best Choice outdoor couch that’s on sale at Amazon today. Normally $800, it’s down to $500 — saving you $300. Not only is that one hell of a deal, but also, knowing pretty much the same couch has lasted me and my family years, even with some remodeling, I can tell you it’s a great buy. Keep in mind, that there are a few different styles with varying prices for each. The brown wicker and dark rust cushions version, for instance, , so $100 more. That’s still a great deal, but not as low. Either way, I recommend taking a look.

Why you should consider this 7-piece outdoor couch set with a coffee table and a cover

Since I didn’t really delve into the set in the intro or talk about what you get, here it is: The entire set includes seven pieces, with two corners, four mid-section pieces, all the cushions, and pillows, plus a coffee table with a glass top and a cover to keep the couch protected from the elements. The only thing I didn’t get with my set is that cover, which, honestly, will be a huge boon if you decide to grab this deal. You’d be surprised at just how fast those cushions get dirty or faded when exposed to the elements.

But even so, I have a couch very much like this. The wicker is actually a black color and the cushions were a vibrant blue. Otherwise, the design and build are almost identical. My set has been around for years, and it’s been through quite a few rough storms, including hurricanes, lots of exposure to the sun and humidity in hot Florida, and lots of moves around the yard, including a big remodel when the pool was being built. It’s all still in fantastic shape too.

The coffee table is great when you want to entertain some guests, as you have a place to put food, snacks, or beverages. It also compacts into a smaller area if you need to store it. For example, you can slide the table in the space between the couch pieces to make a full, square setup. You can even still slide onto the couch from the sides if you decide to go that route. Moreover, because it’s modular and the pieces are all separate you can place it pretty much any way you want. You don’t have to go with the full-size U-shape you’d expect. You can break it apart and have different sections with space between them or even keep one of the sections by itself as a single chair.

I love my set and I paid full price for it. It also didn’t include an outdoor cover for protection as this set does. Altogether, you’re paying $500 for the grey and navy variant, which is $300 off the regular price of $800. That’s a great deal since it also comes with a protective cover.