This dual-fuel Mesa XL firepit is the perfect gift for Dad and it’s $20 off

By
You can do a lot with a firepit. You could roast some marshmallows and smores, cook a few hot dogs, or cozy up to the warmth, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a cold night. Understandably, a lot of Dads out there love firepits. But maybe they don’t have enough room in the yard or can’t safely maintain a fire in the local area. The Solo Stove Mesa XL is the perfect answer to all those challenges. It’s a smokeless, dual-fuel firepit that can burn firewood or pellets. It takes just minutes to light up — put your fuel in and go. Moreover, it even comes with a stand and nylon carrying bag so you can take it on road trips, camping, or visiting friends and family. Did we mention it’s $20 off now, down to $80 for Father’s Day? It sure is, and it’s available in a variety of colors, too.

Why you should buy the Solo Stove Mesa XL stainless and smokeless firepit

Offering a signature 360 degrees of airflow all around the unit to produce a smokeless fire that still burns hot, the Solo Stove Mesa XL runs on two types of fuel: wood or pellets. Anyone can light a fire; you don’t have to be a pyromaniac to make it work. Just set up the stove, add your fuel, give it a light, and away you go into the blissful land of warmth and fire.

This stainless steel system comes in a carrying bag, which makes it easy to pack up, stow, and go. If you’re going camping or visiting somewhere, you can bring it to have a nice little fire just about anywhere. The stand also keeps it off the ground, giving the pit a nice solid surface to rest.

With wood pellets, you can expect a burn time of about 45 to 60 minutes for each load. You can also use firewood up to a maximum size of 7 inches. You won’t be loading this thing with full-size logs, that’s for sure.

Honestly, one of the coolest features is that the pit comes in a wide variety of colors, from bright red and green to blue. You can get Dad his favorite color, pick up some fuel on the side, and have him ready for Father’s Day weekend. Why not save a little money in the process? The Solo Stove Mesa XL is $20 off at Best Buy, down to $80 instead of its usual $100. Please don’t sleep on this deal. It’s a good one. And don’t forget to pick up some fuel!

How to gather firewood responsibly while camping
Yes, there are several "rules" when collecting wood for your campfires
Camping fire

The warm weather outdoor season is finally upon us, so camping, hiking, and escaping into nature are all on the short list of things we can enjoy now. Whether planning a weekend state park escape or a multi-day backpacking excursion into the wild, we should all strive to be good stewards of the Earth. One of the simplest ways for campers to do just that is to learn how to gather firewood responsibly before building a fire.
7 ways you can be a good steward of the Earth

Here's how you can responsibly gather firewood. And help out your camper buddies by passing on these "rules" for collecting firewood, so they can also be good stewards of the Earth.
Check local campfire regulations
It’s easy to assume that because you’re in a remote area, campfires must be fair game. Long before you start gathering firewood, check the local regulations to see what’s allowed. In some regions, particularly those susceptible to extreme wildfires, the rules may change daily. Wind, humidity, local lightning storms, and a host of other factors come into play. Once you know where you’ll be making camp, check with the agency (e.g., National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, etc.) that manages that land. They can tell you whether campfires are currently allowed in that area. Even if fires are permitted, check that it’s legal to gather wood and split the wood directly around your campsite.
Shop local
Invasive species are a threat to wilderness areas throughout the world. It’s tempting to bring firewood from home to your campsite, but this can threaten local ecosystems. Although it’s more expensive, the best option for “gathering” firewood is to buy it locally. The closer it’s purchased to your campsite, the better, whether that’s at the campground itself or a nearby convenience store.
Deader is better
Perhaps the most essential rule of gathering firewood responsibly is never to strip live trees. It’s bad for the environment, and it’s not sustainable. Imagine if every camper in that area -- dozens, even hundreds throughout a season -- pulled their firewood from the trees closest to their campsite. But, even from a selfish perspective, fresh, green wood is not going to burn well. Repeat after me: “Deader is better.” If it snaps easily under your boot, it’s ready to burn.
But let dead logs lie
Dead logs might look like great fire-stoking material, but there are two reasons to leave them be. The first is that they make great homes and hiding spots for smaller wildlife, including mammals, reptiles, and insects. They’re a vital part of any ecosystem. Second, the oldest logs are often damp or soaked completely through, so they make for terrible campfire wood.
Size matters
Gathering oversized pieces of wood is fine, so long as they’re cut to size before adding them to the fire pit. For front-country camping, consider packing a bow saw. Leave the axe at home, as it’s overkill for simply cutting logs to size. Backcountry campers concerned with pack weight might bring a hatchet, which is lightweight, compact, and incredibly versatile even beyond fire-making purposes. Whatever the tool, always cut firewood to fit completely inside your fire pit. This will help keep your campfire contained to a manageable size that’s less likely to get out of control.
Pay it forward
In some national and state parks, campers are not allowed to leave firewood behind. It must be taken with them or burned. Another option is to give any leftover wood to a fellow camper. It’s the right thing to do legally, environmentally, and for the simple pleasure of paying it forward.
Leave no trace
The idea is to leave your campsite just as you found it, for the next person to enjoy, so don't take more wood than you need for your campfires. If you accidentally collect more wood than you need, then refer to the above "rule" and share it with other campers.

Fuel yourself for the trail ahead and avoid hiker hunger
These tips will help your adventure be more enjoyable
A man and a woman eating snacks as they look ahead

For a lot of day hikers, a few Clif Bars, a Snickers, and some beef jerky are considered a proper “trail lunch.” However, if you’re gearing up for an extended backcountry trek or the best hikes in the U.S., it pays to pack more carefully. Snacks and sugary treats might be your go-to for a day hike -- a bag of trail mix can be enough to motivate most people to hit the trail -- but too much of a good thing and you'll find yourself needing some proper hiking food.
Tips to avoid hiker hunger on the trail

Hiker hunger can start off slowly. It creeps into your conversations, it turns your cheerful stroll into a plod, and soon you decide that bird song you loved waking up to now sounds shrill in your ears. There's a fine line between hunger and hanger -- or being hangry, and there's a good chance your friends will realize where you are on the scale before you do. Hiking uses a whole load of calories, and you need to keep your body properly fueled up. Here are our top tips to avoid hiker hunger on the trail.
Don’t skip breakfast
Intermittent fasting is increasing in popularity, and if you regularly skip breakfast, that's fine. When it comes to hiking days, though, you need to start your day right with a breakfast that balances carbohydrates and fats. A blend of simple and complex carbs provides a shot of readily accessible fuel, so you’ll be ready to go. Fats are doubly good for slowing digestion and helping to keep you full. A mix of granola, oatmeal, and nut butter is an ideal way to start the day.
Stay hydrated
OK, so staying hydrated is important, but what's that got to do with food? Well, hydration goes beyond just drinking water. In fact, if you drink too much water and don't eat, you're likely to flush electrolytes and salts out of your body. If you find yourself lacking in these important minerals, you can experience cramping, headaches, and far higher levels of fatigue than you should be feeling. Sure, you can replenish these with specially designed tablets that you dissolve in water, but you can also get all you need from eating the right food on the trail.
Eat less, more often
It's not rocket science that eating more often will fend off hunger. The key, however, is eating the right nutrient-dense foods -- in particular, those high in fats -- at regular intervals throughout the day. Some thru-hikers suggest snacking every 60-90 minutes. It’s not as daunting as it sounds, and it rarely requires breaking your stride.

