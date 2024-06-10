This dual-fuel Mesa XL firepit is the perfect gift for Dad and it’s $20 off

You can do a lot with a firepit. You could roast some marshmallows and smores, cook a few hot dogs, or cozy up to the warmth, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a cold night. Understandably, a lot of Dads out there love firepits. But maybe they don’t have enough room in the yard or can’t safely maintain a fire in the local area. The Solo Stove Mesa XL is the perfect answer to all those challenges. It’s a smokeless, dual-fuel firepit that can burn firewood or pellets. It takes just minutes to light up — put your fuel in and go. Moreover, it even comes with a stand and nylon carrying bag so you can take it on road trips, camping, or visiting friends and family. Did we mention it’s $20 off now, down to $80 for Father’s Day? It sure is, and it’s available in a variety of colors, too.
Why you should buy the Solo Stove Mesa XL stainless and smokeless firepit
Offering a signature 360 degrees of airflow all around the unit to produce a smokeless fire that still burns hot, the Solo Stove Mesa XL runs on two types of fuel: wood or pellets. Anyone can light a fire; you don’t have to be a pyromaniac to make it work. Just set up the stove, add your fuel, give it a light, and away you go into the blissful land of warmth and fire.
This stainless steel system comes in a carrying bag, which makes it easy to pack up, stow, and go. If you’re going camping or visiting somewhere, you can bring it to have a nice little fire just about anywhere. The stand also keeps it off the ground, giving the pit a nice solid surface to rest.
With wood pellets, you can expect a burn time of about 45 to 60 minutes for each load. You can also use firewood up to a maximum size of 7 inches. You won’t be loading this thing with full-size logs, that’s for sure.
Honestly, one of the coolest features is that the pit comes in a wide variety of colors, from bright red and green to blue. You can get Dad his favorite color, pick up some fuel on the side, and have him ready for Father’s Day weekend. Why not save a little money in the process? The Solo Stove Mesa XL is $20 off at Best Buy, down to $80 instead of its usual $100. Please don’t sleep on this deal. It’s a good one. And don’t forget to pick up some fuel!