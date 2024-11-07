 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stylish warmth: The 5 kinds of light jackets every man needs

Stay warm and dry in the transition months

By
Man in jacket and hat
KC Stone / The Manual

There are no substitutions in your closet than the perfect light jacket to get you from the blistering summer to the frozen winter months. Between the time of year when it is warm enough that no coat is needed and the time of year when you need the heaviest you own, there are months when you need something a little lighter. There are five types of jackets that you should have in your closet that are versatile enough to keep you warm and dry no matter what the dress code is; here are our favorites and the best pics.

Military field jacket

The Normal Brand James Field Jacket
The Normal Brand

The field jacket is one of the most iconic garments in the jacket lexicon, and you need to make sure there is one in your closet. Starting with the original design in 1941 as part of a combat uniform, it became a legendary piece for men in and out of uniform. Since then, you have likely seen it all over pop culture, including John Rambo’s first appearance and on celebrities like John Lennon and Steve McQueen. Now, you can fit in with the legends when you buy your own. Our favorite choice is the James Canvas Military Jacket.

Recommended Videos

Wear this to dress up an outfit with dress denim and Chelsea boots.

Specs
Two chest pockets
Slanted side pockets
Water-resistant canvas

Weather resistant jacket

Aether Perth Jacket
Aether

The weather never cooperates when you are prepared, but somehow, you always seem to run into nasty weather when you don’t have a jacket to protect you from it. Having a weather-resistant jacket is the best way to push fate your own way and keep yourself dry and warm even when the weather turns ugly. Our number one option is the Aether Perth Vented Jacket, as it is light enough to keep you mobile and thick enough to be the guardian you need against the weather.

While this is best saved for the days you are deep in the woods or hiding from the rain, pair it with a cable-knit sweater and rugged boots and it will be the look of the day.

Specs
Water-repellant
Seam-sealed
Breathable
Regular Fit

Suede bomber

Thursday Boots Suede Union Bomber
Thursday Boots

The history of the bomber jacket goes back to the same place a whole slew of menswear began, the military. Originally called flight jackets, these are the kind of jackets worn by the brave men who protect the skies. Why did they make their way into fashion? Because they are sweet. While the heavier versions sport a shearling collar and will keep you warm in the winter, the one you need for the transition months is this Thursday Boots Union Bomber is lighter with a tab collar.

This may be great on the back of a motorcycle, but layer it over a shirt and knit tie for an impossibly stylish upgrade.

Specs
5oz Cotton/Nylon Shell with Weather-Resistant Finish
Quilted Lining, Insulated for Warmth & Comfort
Ribbed Elastic Cotton Cuffs, Collar, and Waistband
Handcrafted With Integrity

Denim trucker

DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES Carroway Denim Trucker
DEVIL DOG DUNAGREES

Denim is going to be one of the best fabrics in your closet, and of course, that doesn’t just mean jeans. While you may want to have the best jeans on the market, don’t forget that the fabric is used just as well on the top half of your body as the bottom. Denim jackets are iconic garments, and they are definitely one of the top jackets for the transition wardrobe. There are no better options than the Carroway from DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES.

While you can always wear this with jeans for the western look, you can wear this with chinos for a stylish alternative.

Specs
90% cotton, 10% recycled cotton, non-stretch denim
Two button-flap chest pockets
V-shaped seams from chest pocket to waist
Side hem adjusters
Devil-Dog® bandana lining inside pocket bags

The shacket

Y.Chroma Deckmaster Shacket
Y.Chroma

Workers needed something to protect their everyday clothing, military members needed something to protect their tees and uniforms, and household members needed something to protect their clothing from dust and spills in the home. The answer was the overshirt, and ever since, the aptly named shacket (a cross between a shirt and jacket) has blown up the transition wardrobe. Heavy like a jacket and cut like a shirt, these are the perfect stylish cover for a great ensemble. Undoubtedly, the best on the market is the Deckmaster Shirt-cut jacket from the king of unique pieces, Y.Chroma.

We suggest you not wear this stylish piece to protect your clothing in a factory or battlefield. Instead, you should use this as a statement piece with jeans or chinos and a dress shirt or henley.

Specs
Ethically tailored in the UK
Wool/Alpaca/Elastan
100% Carbon neutral

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Champion and Harley Davidson make moto style comfortable in new collection
Ride a Harley like a Champion
champion x harley davidson group

There is nothing cooler than sitting on the back of a Harley Davidson and cruising along one of the best motorcycle road trips in the country. There is nothing more comfortable than lounging in a set of Champion sweats and watching Netflix. But what if you can be doing both at the same time? Of course, we don't mean watching Netflix in sweats while you're riding a Harley. We mean a collaboration between the iconic sportswear company Champion and the legendary motorcycle company Harley Davidson.

"This collaboration captures the best of both worlds, blending Harley’s rebellious spirit with Champion’s athleticwear heritage. It’s a collection built for those who live boldly—whether on the open road or the city streets," said Erica Bullard, Senior Vice President of Harley-Davidson.
Icons come together

Read more
For love of the game: Baseballism and P.F. Flyers collab
Legends never die with Baseballism
Baseballism_P.F. Flyers three guys by a scoreboard

P.F. Flyers have been around for nearly a century, on the feet of thousands of athletes since the 1930s. But for us millennials, there is only one athlete we think of when we think of P.F. Flyers. These shoes helped Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez to best the Beast in The Sandlot. For baseball fans, we still see Benny as the guy who introduced us to what it meant to be a hero and taught us that legends never die. Needless to say, we all want a pair of P.F. Flyers. Now, they are teaming up with the other icon of the baseball apparel world, Baseballism. Sporting the names, faces, and logos of the legends that will never die for us, Baseballism is the go-to for all the baseball swag. A new collaboration between these two brands gives us shoes and clothing that even "The Jet" himself would wear.

“Since 1937, P.F. Flyers have been on the feet of countless heroes and part of the fabric of American history," says Kassia Davis, Executive Chairwoman at PF. Flyers. "Now, with the innovations of the baseball lifestyle brand Baseballism, we’ve created a striking fusion that celebrates the vibrant spirit of 1960s baseball. This exclusive collection marries P.F. Flyers’ storied sneaker heritage with Baseballism’s deep-rooted love for the game, creating a tribute to an era that defined the American pastime.”
For love of the game

Read more
Snaps Clothing makes tailgating more stylish than ever
The Tailgating Collection cheers for your team
Snaps group tailgating

Now that football is in full swing, you have one of two choices on gameday: celebrate your team's great season or make tailgating fun regardless of a failing season. Either way, you can dress well and comfortably when you go to a tailgate. Snaps Clothing has redefined tailgating style with a new collection of pearl snap shirts with your favorite team on them.

“Our Tailgater Collection is deeply personal,” explains co-founder Ed Baronne. “This new collection represents a significant part of our lives and blends it with everything that we loved about college athletics growing up—the camaraderie, the tradition, the pride—and infused it into these shirts. It’s about blending the past with the present, creating something truly special that fans can wear with pride that not only shows their allegiance but also represents who they are, regardless of if they are in the stands for the game, grilling at home before watching the big screen, or simply wearing it around town to show their team pride."

Read more