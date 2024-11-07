Stay warm and dry in the transition months

There are no substitutions in your closet than the perfect light jacket to get you from the blistering summer to the frozen winter months. Between the time of year when it is warm enough that no coat is needed and the time of year when you need the heaviest you own, there are months when you need something a little lighter. There are five types of jackets that you should have in your closet that are versatile enough to keep you warm and dry no matter what the dress code is; here are our favorites and the best pics.

Military field jacket

The field jacket is one of the most iconic garments in the jacket lexicon, and you need to make sure there is one in your closet. Starting with the original design in 1941 as part of a combat uniform, it became a legendary piece for men in and out of uniform. Since then, you have likely seen it all over pop culture, including John Rambo’s first appearance and on celebrities like John Lennon and Steve McQueen. Now, you can fit in with the legends when you buy your own. Our favorite choice is the James Canvas Military Jacket.

Wear this to dress up an outfit with dress denim and Chelsea boots.

Specs Two chest pockets Slanted side pockets Water-resistant canvas

Weather resistant jacket

The weather never cooperates when you are prepared, but somehow, you always seem to run into nasty weather when you don’t have a jacket to protect you from it. Having a weather-resistant jacket is the best way to push fate your own way and keep yourself dry and warm even when the weather turns ugly. Our number one option is the Aether Perth Vented Jacket, as it is light enough to keep you mobile and thick enough to be the guardian you need against the weather.

While this is best saved for the days you are deep in the woods or hiding from the rain, pair it with a cable-knit sweater and rugged boots and it will be the look of the day.

Specs Water-repellant Seam-sealed Breathable Regular Fit

Suede bomber

The history of the bomber jacket goes back to the same place a whole slew of menswear began, the military. Originally called flight jackets, these are the kind of jackets worn by the brave men who protect the skies. Why did they make their way into fashion? Because they are sweet. While the heavier versions sport a shearling collar and will keep you warm in the winter, the one you need for the transition months is this Thursday Boots Union Bomber is lighter with a tab collar.

This may be great on the back of a motorcycle, but layer it over a shirt and knit tie for an impossibly stylish upgrade.

Specs 5oz Cotton/Nylon Shell with Weather-Resistant Finish Quilted Lining, Insulated for Warmth & Comfort Ribbed Elastic Cotton Cuffs, Collar, and Waistband Handcrafted With Integrity

Denim trucker

Denim is going to be one of the best fabrics in your closet, and of course, that doesn’t just mean jeans. While you may want to have the best jeans on the market, don’t forget that the fabric is used just as well on the top half of your body as the bottom. Denim jackets are iconic garments, and they are definitely one of the top jackets for the transition wardrobe. There are no better options than the Carroway from DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES.

While you can always wear this with jeans for the western look, you can wear this with chinos for a stylish alternative.

Specs 90% cotton, 10% recycled cotton, non-stretch denim Two button-flap chest pockets V-shaped seams from chest pocket to waist Side hem adjusters Devil-Dog® bandana lining inside pocket bags

The shacket

Workers needed something to protect their everyday clothing, military members needed something to protect their tees and uniforms, and household members needed something to protect their clothing from dust and spills in the home. The answer was the overshirt, and ever since, the aptly named shacket (a cross between a shirt and jacket) has blown up the transition wardrobe. Heavy like a jacket and cut like a shirt, these are the perfect stylish cover for a great ensemble. Undoubtedly, the best on the market is the Deckmaster Shirt-cut jacket from the king of unique pieces, Y.Chroma.

We suggest you not wear this stylish piece to protect your clothing in a factory or battlefield. Instead, you should use this as a statement piece with jeans or chinos and a dress shirt or henley.