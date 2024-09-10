 Skip to main content
La Aurora Finos and Miniatures are coming: Short, sweet and convenient

La Aurora's newest cigars are a little more petite than usual

By
La Aurora Miniatures and Petites featured image
La Aurora

As we near the end of the year, and things get more busy, and you lose a lot of that free time you’ve had — if you’ve had some — there will naturally be a lot less time to kick back and relax. For someone like me, who loves cigars, unfortunately, that means less time doing one of my favorite hobbies. Cigars. But you can kind of solve that by opting for smaller, more convenient smokes. My problem with a lot of cigarillos and smaller form-factor cigars is they’re just not flavorful. I’d much rather set aside time to have an authentic cigar. But La Aurora has announced some pretty exciting news with the launch of its La Aurora Finos and Miniatures and León Jimenes Connecticut Miniatures and Petites.

They are small, light alternatives to full-sized cigars. The La Aurora Finos and Miniatures are cigarillo-sized meant to be smoked in a short span of 10 to 15 minutes. Available in a Cameroon 1903, borrowing the same blend as the best-selling larger format, you get a silky Cameroon wrapper from Ecuador, an Ecuadorian binder, and fillers from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Although these are petite and much smaller formats, they’re crafted identical to their bigger counterparts.

On the other hand, the León Jimenes Connecticut Miniatures and Petites are made with Connecticut seed wrappers grown in Ecuador. Inside is a well-aged blend of Dominican and Nicaraguan long-leaf fillers. They should be smooth, elegant, and a little creamy.

If you like no-kick, less intense smokes and you only have a short while to enjoy them, these are great options. Believe it or not, sometimes that fits the bill for me, too.

Leon Jimenes La Aurora Miniatures
La Aurora

There are essentially four sizes, or four types, with reasonable prices for each. Moreover, they all come in tins with 10 total cigars and they do not need to be cut. You can take them right out of the tin and light up.

Here are the prices from La Aurora, although they may change before launch:

  • La Aurora Miniatures — $12.50
  • La Aurora Finos — $19
  • Leon Jimenes Petite — $18.50
  • Leon Jimenes Miniatures — $12.50

When will these new La Aurora Miniatures and Petite cigars be available?

No exact date has been specified. La Aurora says they’ll be available at retailers sometime in early September, which means soon. We will definitely update this post if and when we see them.

I have seen a few listings pop up here and there but nothing that is actually available to shop yet. Excited to get my hands on some of these and give them a try. What about you?

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
