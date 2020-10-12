Early Prime Day Deal: Save $160 on Intex Inflatable Hot Tub

As we come closer to the start of Prime Day, we’re seeing a huge variety of Prime Day deals that could apply to any part of our lives. There are great discounts on everything from the newest tech to appliances to outdoor furniture. This deal is actually all three of those. Right now, you can get $160 off this incredible Intex Inflatable Hot Tub. It’s down to $800, from its regular price of $960. Something many of us miss more than anything from our pre-pandemic lives is travel. And one of the best parts of about travel, whether it was a vacation in the mountains or just a relaxing trip to a spa, is a nice relaxing hot tub. Well, now you can have your very own, at a reasonable price — even more reasonable on Prime Day — thanks to Intex and its inflatable hot tub.

Something many of us miss more than anything from our pre-pandemic lives is travel. And one of the best parts of about travel, whether it was a vacation in the mountains or just a relaxing trip to a spa, is a nice relaxing hot tub. Well, now you can have your very own, at a reasonable price, even more reasonable on Prime Day, thanks to the Intex Inflatable Hot Tub.

This inflatable hot tub is great not only for you and your family, but for guests as well. It can fit up to 6 adults and specializes in relaxing you with high-powered jets that can imitate the experience of the finest spas. There’s nothing better after a long day, or to make a weekend even more relaxing, than slipping into a hot tub and letting the warm bubbly water bliss you out.

The Intex Inflatable Hot Tub is super easy to use, too. With just a touch of a button, the jets come on and start doing their work. The control panel is self-explanatory and leaves no guesswork between you and your massage. And the controls are extremely responsive, allowing you to immediately adjust temperature and the flow of bubbles to meet your personal preference.

Setup in a cinch with the Intext Inflatable Hot Tub. It goes from storage to ready to be filled with water in all of twenty minutes. And it’s just as easily deflated, so that you can pack it up and store it in the garage or a closet, or take it on the road with you. The Intex Inflatable Hot Tub is portable, too. The tub is a great size, fitting 210 gallons of water, and its 170 jets are powerful as anything, guaranteeing a massaging stream of bubbles whenever you need them. The inflatable hot tub also comes with a built-in inflation system, so that you never have to worry about the stress of attaching a pump or anything like that. It comes ready to use. All that’s missing is the water. There are also several headrests, an insulated cover that helps you to manage and contain its heat, and insulated ground cloth and color changing LED lights that can help set the mood and add a little ambiance.

These are stressful times, and many of us have never needed a trip to the spa, or a vacation, more. While travel plans may need to wait until 2021, you can bring all the relaxation of a getaway right to your own backyard with the Intex Inflatable Hot Tub. It’s currently $160 off for Prime Day at Amazon. It’s down to $800, from its original price of $960.

Editors' Recommendations