 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Ultra-processed foods are seriously unhealthy (and these are the items hiding in your pantry you didn’t realize you should avoid)

Don't ruin your healthy meals with these ultra-processed foods

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By

Containers of different gummy candy
When it comes to processed foods, finding the right balance is of paramount importance. Processed, unhealthy foods, often deemed unavoidable in our fast-paced lives, can indeed play a role in meeting our daily nutritional requirements, provided they are approached with vigilance. Surprisingly, many individuals following various forms of Western diets unwittingly incorporate ultra-processed foods into their daily meals, unlike those who follow a more whole-food way of eating, like the Mediterranean diet.

The extent of what qualifies as an ultra-processed food might shock you, and if you frequently opt for on-the-go dining, you might come across them more often than you think. In this article, we explore the topic of processed and ultra-processed foods, highlighting their significance and impact on our overall health.

Commercial cheese shop
PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

What are processed foods?

Processed foods encompass a wide range of products that have undergone various alterations from their natural state. According to the US Department of Agriculture, these changes can include washing, cutting, cooking, freezing, or adding various ingredients to enhance flavor and shelf life. It’s important to note that not all processing is inherently harmful; in fact, many minimally processed foods, like frozen vegetables or roasted nuts, can be part of a balanced diet. The key is to be mindful of the extent and nature of processing, as some methods strip essential nutrients while introducing additives that may be detrimental to health. In the following sections, we will explore the different degrees of food processing, with a particular focus on the often-overlooked category of ultra-processed foods.

Chocolate chip cookies on a table
3938030 / Pixabay

What are ultra-processed foods?

A distinct category of processed foods, ultra-processed foods include the highest level of processing available. Often hidden in prepackaged and ready-made meals, these foods are found in many unexpected places.

Recommended Videos

Foods are classified based on how industrially processed they are based on the NOVA food category system. Foods are divided into four categories: unprocessed or minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods, and ultra-processed foods. As a result, a comprehensive assessment of food processing and its potential health effects can be made.

Related

Ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations that typically do not contain any whole foods. Think of sugary breakfast cereals, microwaveable dinners, sweetened beverages, and heavily processed fast food items. These items are designed to be incredibly tasty, convenient, and long-lasting on the shelf. 

Cups full of fruit juice and smoothies with berries on table
Silvia / Pixabay

8 ultra-processed foods that you didn’t know were ultra-processed

Protein powders

If you want to build muscle, protein is the way to do it. But did you know that protein powders are considered ultra-processed foods? This is due to their extensive industrial manufacturing process. These products often contain isolated protein compounds, artificial flavors, sweeteners, and various additives. These ingredients are combined to create a product that is far removed from its whole-food sources, which is a sign of ultraprocessing.

Fruit juices

Because fiber and natural sugars are removed from fruit juices, they are ultra-processed. While fruit is an important aspect of healthy meals, these products often contain added sugars or sweeteners and are frequently processed with preservatives and flavorings. Bottled smoothies are also ultra-processed because they are often preservative-filled and contain added sugar. These products often contain more calories and carbohydrates than their unprocessed counterparts. 

Faux meat

Faux meat products, like plant-based burgers and chicken nuggets, are ultra-processed as they are created from highly refined ingredients such as isolated proteins, oils, and various additives to mimic the taste and texture of meat. These products are often high in saturated fat, sodium, and artificial ingredients. Additionally, products like veggie patties can contain more calories and carbohydrates than their unprocessed counterparts. Eating too much of these ultra-processed products can increase weight and contribute to health problems.

Sugar-free ingredients

Sugar-free products are typically ultra-processed as they replace sugar with artificial sweeteners and additives, altering the food’s natural state for a specific taste without nutritive value. Ingredients like erythritol, for example, are low-calorie sweeteners that can be used in a variety of products, such as ice cream, candy, and baked goods. However, these sweeteners have been linked to digestive issues and other health problems.

Packaged breads and grains

Not all bread is created equal. Sourdough bread, for example, offers many health benefits, while heavily processed products like hamburger buns and hotdog buns are low in nutrients. Whole grains are minimally processed and retain their nutritional value, but refined grain products, such as white bread or cereal, are ultra-processed, removing essential nutrients and adding additives.

Spreads

Ultra-processed spreads like margarine often contain trans fats, emulsifiers, and artificial flavorings, transforming natural ingredients into a less nutritious product. These additives can be harmful to your health and should be avoided. Healthier options include natural spreads like nut butter or hummus. Look for spreads with no added sugars or preservatives.

Energy drinks 

Energy drinks are considered ultra-processed due to their high caffeine and sugar content, along with added artificial colors, flavors, and stimulants. Both full sugar and sugar-free versions are considered ultra-processed and can be harmful, especially if consumed regularly. Energy drinks should be avoided and replaced with healthier options such as green tea, herbal tea, or water.

Processed meats

Processed meats, such as some hotdogs, sausage, and bacon, are ultra-processed as they involve curing, smoking, and additives to prolong shelf life, but these processes often reduce the food’s nutritional quality. Eating processed meats has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. Healthier alternatives include lean beef, chicken, and fish.

Our food choices are often influenced by convenience, but healthy food doesn’t have to be hard to come by. You can make better choices by understanding the difference between healthy and unhealthy options. Eating a healthy diet is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eating fresh, unprocessed foods is the best way to stay feeling your best. Next time you pick up something at the supermarket, take a moment to check the ingredients and nutritional information and consider healthier options whenever possible. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
These are the tastiest foods for a boost of collagen, an important protein
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Collagen has recently seemed to crop up in various supplements, whether they support athletic performance, help you get in some extra protein, or are essential for the beauty of your skin and hair. Foods with collagen help contribute to the structural components of bones, teeth, skin, ligaments, muscles, blood vessels, corneas, and connective tissue.
While you can take collagen supplements, collagen is also naturally present in certain foods, mainly of animal origin. The body can also synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine. This process requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper, so in addition to eating protein-rich foods, an adequate intake of these micronutrients will support your body’s endogenous production of collagen. Below, we share the foods highest in collagen to help you have healthy tissues, vibrant skin, mobile joints, and strong muscles.

Bone broth
Bone broth has become increasingly popular over the past decade. This nutritious stock is made by simmering the bones of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, pigs, bison, and turkeys. Most of the time, connective tissues, such as hooves, beaks, and tendons, may also be used, which is what imparts this hearty stock with so much collagen. Bone broth may be used as a stock for other soups, consumed as a liquid broth as is, or turned into a health drink.
Though it may seem like simmered animal bones would not be all that nutritious, the extended boiling softens bones and cartilage and releases the vitamins and minerals within. The bones and connective tissue are rich in collagen, along with other minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and sulfur.

Read more
Need to reduce your daily sugar intake? Eliminate these surprising foods
Sugar is sneaky, hiding itself in many surprising places (like these foods)
Bacon frying in pan

It's no surprise that we as a society are eating far too much sugar. On average, American adults consume around 77 grams of sugar per day. That's more than three times the USDA's recommended daily sugar intake. Sure, it's easy to point our fingers at the conveniently located candy bars in the checkout lane, or the super-sized sodas everywhere you turn. Easy-to-munch sugary snacks like cookies are far too easy to take advantage of. And those pretty little pastries with our morning coffee are obvious culprits, too.
What might not be so obvious, though, are the sneaky ways sugar makes itself at home in such a vast amount of the food we consume. Ice cream and candy, sure. But milk? Marinara sauce? What about those "healthy" foods with labels that read low-fat or low-sodium? We'll let you in on a little secret -- if they're cutting one ingredient, they're probably making up for it with sugar.
Sugar is sneaky, creeping into surprising foods and then disguising itself with an exotic name tag on the nutrition label. Common aliases include cane crystals, corn sweetener, corn syrup, crystalline, evaporated cane juice, fructose, fruit juice concentrates, and syrup, to name only a few!
So if you're trying to watch your sugar intake, the smartest thing you can do is read the label of everything you're bringing home from the grocery store, because that sugar will creep up out of nowhere if you aren't careful. To help you be better prepared, though, here is a list of foods sugar loves to hide in.

Yogurt
Yogurt has been living under the comfortable "health food" label for decades. And not without reason. Yogurt has some tremendous health benefits like probiotics and calcium. Unfortunately, it's also laden with sugar. Many common low-fat varieties contain up to 33 grams of sugar in one 8-ounce serving.

Read more
The most unhealthy breakfast items from your favorite fast-food chains
Yes, we love them. But we have to admit they're terrible for us
Jack in the Box breakfast burrito

As much as we all want to live in a world where we can cheerfully wake like cartoon princes and princesses -- greeting the sunrise with a rested stretch and beaming smile, with all the time in the world to prepare and feast on a gorgeous spread of nutritious food -- life doesn't work that way.
Honestly, most mornings are successes if we get out the door in matching socks and gas in the car. Forget about a healthy breakfast with deliciously nutritious vitamins and minerals, eager to nourish us as we buzz along in our hurried days. Ha.
That's why we all love a fast-food breakfast. They're easy, delicious, and they get the job done. And on the weekends, we love fast-food breakfasts for a different reason: it's the perfect hangover food.
Unfortunately, Monday morning convenience and Saturday morning hangover cures come at a pretty hefty cost and not on your wallet. The price you'll pay will be to your waistline and arteries, according to the nutritional facts below from CalorieKing. We did a little digging to find exactly what our favorite naughty breakfasts are packing, nutritionally speaking. And we're sorry to report the results aren't great.

Big breakfast with hotcakes - McDonald's
Unlike many sneaky breakfast options, this one isn't even trying to disguise itself as healthy, which we appreciate. McDonald's has been serving this classic breakfast for as long as we can remember, and while we may be lovin' it, our bodies are not. All is not lost, though. You can still wake up with a fast-food classic and not need to crash an hour later. The classic Egg McMuffin is a surprisingly healthy option.

Read more