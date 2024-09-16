Delicious cottage cheese recipe ideas, straight from RDs

Depending on your scrolling preferences, TikTok’s algorithm may push high-end designer shoes, low-end dance moves, and questionable health and nutrition advice your way. However, the platform may have — and you might want to sit down — gotten something right when users decided they loved cottage cheese. Videos with cottage cheese recipes have racked up six-digit views, with users also swearing the dairy staple keeps them full, boosts gut health, aids in muscle building, and improves bone health. Sound familiar? Greek yogurt enthusiasts have been saying the same for years. Another similarity?

“Like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is quite versatile and can be included with many foods and dishes,” said Daniel Chavez, RD, a registered dietitian at Fay.

Registered dietitians shared with us their go-to recipes to help whet your appetite for cottage cheese.

Benefits of cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in probiotics, protein, and calcium, making the grocery store staple a treasure trove of health benefits. These benefits include:

Improve gut health and digestion

Increases post-meal satiety, leaving people feeling fuller longer

Assists with weight loss

Builds muscle

Boosts bone health

Lowers the risk of developing chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes

Perhaps most importantly, the best nutritious foods are the ones you’ll eat, and cottage cheese deserves the hype.

“Cottage cheese has a unique taste and texture, and depending on the variety, it can be salty,” said Brittany Werner, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and director of coaching at Working Against Gravity. Its rich taste makes it a great pairing with fruits, honey, or raw veggies.”

Best cottage cheese recipes, according to RDs

Cottage cheese boasts plenty of fiber and calcium, making the food an excellent source of nutrition when consumed solo. However, adding more ingredients can boost the vitamin and antioxidant content (and flavors). The good news is that, as Werner said, there are “countless ways” to enjoy cottage cheese. Here are six cottage cheese recipe ideas from registered dietitians.

Cottage cheese ice cream

A cold, sweet treat with less sugar than your local novelty store? Yes, please.

“I know cottage cheese ice cream sounds a little odd at first, but this is a recipe that’s easy and yummy,” said Amanda Sauceda, RD, a registered dietitian and the founder of The Mindful Gut. “The cottage cheese gives you a creamy ice cream that is naturally higher in protein, and you can adjust the sweetness to your liking.”

Plus, cottage cheese ice cream is lower in sugar than the standard frozen goody.

Cottage cheese in your smoothie

Swap regular yogurt for cottage cheese for added protein.

Since cottage cheese has a neutral taste, it works well in smoothies,” Sauceda said. “You’ll have a protein boost without having to add protein powder, and you’re pairing it with fiber, so it will be a filling smoothie. Plus, it will have a nice texture if you like thicker smoothies.”

Cottage cheese pancakes

This recipe marks another cottage cheese-smothered curveball from Sauceda.

Pancakes are often a Sunday morning staple, but the next time you make them, try mixing in cottage cheese,” Sauceda said. “This is a perfect recipe for when you have a cup of cottage cheese left because that’s all you need. You can blend the batter for a smoother texture.”

On second thought, this one sounds like a home run.

Cottage cheese bowl

Like cottage cheese, bowls are having a moment (especially protein bowls). Chavez recommends combining fresh vegetables, avocado, olive oil, bagel seasonings, and chives.

The combination of cottage cheese with fresh veggies provides protein, healthy fats, and fiber while maintaining low carbohydrate intake,” Chavez said. “It supports gut health and hydration and helps to control blood sugar levels, making it a satisfying, nutrient-packed meal.”

Cottage cheese on avocado toast

Avocado toast never stopped having a moment. Chavez’s favorite recipe calls for whole wheat sourdough bread, cottage cheese, sliced avocado, lemon, fresh dill, red pepper flakes, and salt flakes.

Besides offering high protein and calcium, avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fiber,” Chavez said. “This combination supports heart health, lowers cholesterol, provides energy, and keeps you full.”

Cottage cheese stuffed peppers

Werner loves this dish for lunch or dinner. The recipe is also a cheer-worthy one for game days.

Fill uncooked halved peppers with cottage cheese, and add your favorite raw veggies like cucumber or cherry tomatoes,” Werner said. “Drizzle with balsamic vinegar for added flavor.”

Final thoughts

Cottage cheese is packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics. Consuming cottage cheese regularly and as part of a balanced diet can improve digestion, fullness, bone health, and muscles. The mild flavor and creamy texture doesn’t hurt. They make cottage cheese more satisfying — and you’re more likely to eat food you like.

While the dish is nutritious and filling as a stand-alone snack thanks to the protein, cottage cheese is an excellent base or ingredient for recipes. Think atop avocado toast, mixed into smoothies, or in a bowl with berries or veggies. Cottage cheese is also great for dipping fruit (or blended into dips for added texture).