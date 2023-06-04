 Skip to main content
5 essential rules for gut health, according to the experts

Follow these guidelines to optimize your gut health

Christine VanDoren
By

Maintaining good gut health helps you avoid multiple health issues, from chronic illnesses to stress-related problems. Making your digestion and healthy gut a priority may also optimize your well-being and reduce the chances of unwanted disease.

You may not be familiar with the ins and outs of your gut and how it functions. That’s why we’re here to help. What is your gut? It’s the gastrointestinal tract and millions of living microscopic entities within it called gut flora or gut microbiome. 

Here are five essential rules for how to improve gut health, according to experts, to help maintain healthy levels of bacteria and keep your gut functioning at optimal health. 

Broccoli in a bowl
Cats Coming/Pexels

Eat more plants

A plant-based diet means you’re getting polyphenols and their inflammation-fighting protection. Regularly include foods like seeds and whole vegetables and even treats like dark chocolate. 

It’ll help reduce chronic inflammation and boost immunity and heart health while allowing your cardiovascular system to pump blood to every area of your body more effectively.

According to Kim Kulp, RDN, Gut Health Expert and owner of the Gut Health Connection, “The healthiest guts appear to have the greatest diversity of microbes. Including more fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes in the diet allows each microbe to enjoy its favorites while providing us with compounds that can reduce inflammation and protect the lining of our intestines.” 

Chocolate cake.
Abhinav Goswami/Pexels

Limit processed and sugary foods

Processed food high in salt and simple sugars allow unhealthy bacteria to grow and thrive. This pushes out healthy bacteria and disturbs microbiome balance. Staying away from too many desserts, ready-made meals, and other heavily processed food products is generally a good rule when learning how to heal your gut.  

Isaac Robertson, the co-founder of Total Shape, believes that maintaining good gut health is crucial for overall well-being. “Processed and sugary foods can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut, leading to inflammation and other health problems. It’s important to limit the intake of processed and sugary foods and opt for whole, nutrient-dense foods instead.”

Apples.
Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels

Maintain a diet high in fiber

Including a high amount of fiber in your diet helps you maintain healthy bowel movements and lower blood glucose levels and cholesterol while aiding in overall weight loss. This includes gut-healthy foods like dark, green leafy veggies, flax seeds, and whole fruits.

Yelena Wheeler MPH, RDN, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, recommends 21-25 grams of fiber per day for women and 30-38 grams for men. “Fiber is beneficial for gut health since it keeps the stool soft and can prevent incidences of diverticulitis,” she says. “Fiber also balances the PH within the gut.”

Man doing mountain climbers.
Li Sun/Pexels

Exercise regularly

A regular exercise routine contributes to healthy weight maintenance, good heart health, and more. A 2014 study found that athletes had more variety of gut flora than nonathletes.

Dr. Samrat V. Jankar says, “Regular exercise is important for the maintenance of a healthy gut as it helps improve digestion and absorption of nutrients. Additionally, physical activity can help reduce stress levels which in turn can support better digestive health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every day, such as running or cycling, to keep your gut functioning well.

Brewing kombucha.
Tim-Oliver Metz/Unsplash

Consume probiotic-rich foods

Eating fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, homemade kimchi, and kombucha helps to support healthy gut organisms. “Consume probiotic-rich foods,” says Steven Mccarthy, the founder of musclebustle.com. “Probiotics are live microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed. Sauerkraut, yogurt, and other fermented foods are excellent sources of probiotics.”

Your diet goal for 2023 should include hacking your gut biome — here’s why
Gut health and weight loss: What experts wish you knew about the two
a produce flatlay on a green background

If your New Year’s resolution to lose weight is stalling, consider your gut health. Last month if you logged onto the r/nutrition subreddit, the buzzy word “gut microbiome” came up.

“There is an increasing body of research concluding that gut microbiome strongly [affects] a lot of aspects of our bodies – composition, weight, mood, mental clarity, etc.,” posted u/Dr.Melbourne.

Read more
Why strength training should be an essential part of your gym routine
Resistance training benefits: 12 great reasons to go to the gym
man doing curls.

Strength training (also referred to as weightlifting or resistance training) involves more than just building muscle. Getting stronger is certainly a plus, but there are numerous benefits to strength training beyond that. And, whether you are a gym goer or you prefer outdoor workouts or exercising at home, you can participate in this activity. You don't need a ton of expensive equipment; general resistance is the only thing required.
In fact, any form of resistance works, from dumbbells to barbells, kettlebells to weight machines, and resistance bands to just your own body weight. The key is just to place your muscles under a load.

A good set of resistance bands, adjustable dumbbells, or even a TRX suspension trainer can be all you need at home to get in a challenging, total-body strengthening workout. If you’ve been counting yourself out of strength training workouts because the gym just isn’t your scene or you’ve been reluctant to venture over from the cardio equipment at your gym to the weights, keep reading for a list of the benefits of strength training, which may be just the inspiration you may need to diversify your workout routine and take your fitness to new levels.

Read more
Are pre-workout supplements safe? (Plus, more of your questions answered)
Everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements
man squatting down with pre-workout supplement.

Gone are the days when the only question you got asked in the gym is what brand of whey protein are you taking? The world of sports supplements and athletic performance aids is becoming increasingly complex and vast. Walk the aisles of any supplement store and you’ll quickly realize there are supplements for pre, post, and inter-workouts with innumerable options and iterations to keep track of. Even your own gym, where you once would have only seen other guys drinking water or basic sports drinks during and after workouts, now is filled with sights of water bottles filled with all sorts of powdered mixes and enhanced fluids, tubs of protein powders, and electrolytes, and even various bottles of capsules and pills. Some gyms even have dedicated “nutrition bars” where you can order pre- and post-workout smoothies, juices, and energizers. Clearly, the ever-present quest to get the most out of our bodies and maximize physical performance has been answered by supplement companies and fitness marketing businesses.

One said type of supplement to enter the athletic performance market over the last decade is pre-workouts and they are becoming more and more popular amongst the general gym population. As the name describes, pre-workout supplements are taken before a workout and are intended to boost athletic performance and output. Though they may not be as common as energy or electrolyte drinks and protein shakes, if you’ve seen other guys sipping a pre-workout drink or popping a few capsules before hitting the weights and have found yourself wondering if doing the same will improve your own fitness, keep reading to learn the basics of pre-workouts and whether pre-workout supplements actually work.

Read more