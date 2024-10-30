Foods to include and avoid when clean bulking

For some people, bulking is a major part of their fitness routine, but there’s a lot of information you need to know before you start a bulking program. What is a bulking phase? What is a clean versus dirty bulk? And what on earth is a macro ratio?

With bulking season already under way, these questions are particularly relevant, and if you want to know how to clean bulk, look no further, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. We’ll discuss clean and dirty bulks, what foods to eat on a clean bulk, and what the benefits of a clean bulk are, so let’s dive in!

What is bulking?

Bulking involves eating a significant calorie surplus to ensure your muscles have enough energy to grow and gain strength. It involves consistently eating large amounts of food and lifting heavy weights. Bulking is usually followed by a cutting phase, where you attempt to lose any excess weight gained during the bulking phase while retaining the muscle.

What is the difference between a clean and dirty bulk?

A clean bulk is one in which you try to eat primarily healthy foods but in large quantities, with lots of meat, vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains. Clean bulking is somewhat limiting since you focus on healthy and nutrient-dense foods, but the cutting phase is easier, and you’ll probably feel better during the process.

In a dirty bulk, you can eat anything you want. This makes the bulking stage easier since consuming a large calorie surplus requires less effort when using processed foods. However, the cutting phase is much harder since most people will gain much more weight while dirty bulking than clean bulking. Dirty bulking is more fun and less restrictive, but it’s also less effective.

Foods to eat and avoid on a clean bulk

On a clean bulk, the best bulking foods will be sources of protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Protein is what your muscles are made of. To grow your muscles, you need to feed them protein. You can get protein in with the following foods:

Meat such as beef and pork

Poultry

Dairy products

Eggs

Fish

Tofu and meat replacements

Protein supplements

Carbohydrates are also essential, as they are a major energy source. A few good places to get them are:

Oats

Quinoa

Sweet potatoes

Fruits and vegetables

Brown rice

Whole wheat breads, pastas, etc

Fat has a bad reputation, but healthy fats are important for your health, and they help transport nutrients in the body. Good sources include:

Avocados

Nuts

Olive oil

Peanut butter

Fatty fish like salmon

You need to avoid many foods on a clean bulk, too. Here are just a few examples:

Heavily processed foods

Unhealthy fats and oils

Sugar

Refined grains and starches

Fast food

Excess salt

How many calories should you eat?

The total number of calories you should eat while bulking depends on your weight, age, and activity level, just like the number of calories you should eat normally to maintain weight. First, you want to find your maintenance level — the number of calories you should eat to replace precisely how many calories you use in a day — using a calorie calculator. Then, you will add 250 to 500 calories, depending on how fast you want to gain.

For example, the average recommendation for a man is 2,500 calories, so you would want to eat 2,750 to 3,000 calories per day to see some progress.

What macro ratio should you follow?

Macro ratios are how much of your daily food intake comes from protein, fat, and carbs. Eating 20-35% fat, 10-35% protein, and 45-65% carbohydrates is the general recommendation — although the low end of the protein range is only for extremely high-calorie diets.

For bulking, you should eat extra protein, so you could try aiming for 20% fat, 35% protein, and 45% carbohydrates. Instead of just trying to reach the perfect ratio, you should probably focus more on eating more of every macro.

What are the benefits of clean bulking?

Healthier eating

Eating healthy isn’t just good for making the bulk “clean,” and eating junk food doesn’t just make the bulking less efficient. Highly processed foods full of sodium, sugar, and additives can negatively impact your heart health, insulin management, and immune system. Choosing a clean bulk means choosing to maintain a healthy diet.

Easier cutting phase

Dirty bulking usually creates a lot more fat stores and non-muscle weight gain. When it’s time to cut back again, it can be much harder to lose that weight. Clean bulking leads to less weight gain and an easier and faster time cutting.

Better nutrition

When you focus on eating healthy, you’ll also get lots of vitamins and nutrients missing from many dirty bulks. You’ll consume more real protein, with the amino acids your body needs, more vitamins from fruits and vegetables, and more healthy fats. These things will help your muscle gains and keep every part of your life running smoothly, not just your bulking.

Are there any downsides to the bulking method?

Clean bulking is usually slower than dirty bulking. Dirty bulking fills your body with “cheap” calories from sources like oil and sugar that are very easily processed into energy. Eating clean provides more nutrition, but your muscle growth may be slower. Clean bulking can also be fairly restrictive, depending on how seriously you take it.

Frequently asked questions

Can you have cheat meals during a clean bulk?

A clean bulk doesn’t have to be rigorously restrictive. If you don’t go overboard, indulging a little bit won’t ruin your bulk. Try having one to two cheat meals a week. (Or whatever feels right to you!)

How long should you follow a clean bulk?

A bulk can last anywhere from a few months to a year. Most people follow a four-to-six-month bulking phase, but a clean bulk might be a little slower. Don’t expect to see results in just a few weeks.