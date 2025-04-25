 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does alcohol affect muscle growth? Tips for achieving maximum gains

Find out whether alcohol really makes a difference

By
Alcoholic drinks.
Pexels

Building muscle goes beyond just lifting weights; it is also about paying attention to nutrition and rest. But what about that occasional drink? As a nutritionist, many of my clients have expressed concerns about alcohol intake while trying to lose weight or build muscle. Like them, you might be wondering, “Does alcohol affect muscle growth?”

The short answer is, yes, it does. However, the real answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no. Alcohol can interfere with muscle development, but the extent of its impact depends on a few key factors, like how much you drink, when you drink it, and how often. 

Recommended Videos

In this guide, we will break down the science behind alcohol’s effect on muscle growth and offer tips to help balance your social life with your training goals. Keep reading to find out more!

Related

Does alcohol affect muscle growth?

Shirtless man flexing muscle muscular back arms triceps
Salil Khaliq / Pexels

Consuming alcohol can have several detrimental effects on muscle growth. One major concern is its impact on muscle protein synthesis, the process through which the body repairs and builds muscle fibers. Alcohol disrupts this process by hindering the signaling pathways necessary for muscle repair. This hindrance leads to slow muscle recovery and reduces overall muscle gains.

Research shows that alcohol can also disrupt hormone balance, particularly by lowering testosterone, a hormone crucial for muscle development. Additionally, alcohol leads to increased fluid loss and subsequent dehydration, which can cause muscle cramps, strain, and reduced overall performance. This slows down progress and makes it harder for your muscles to recover and grow.

Does drinking alcohol before or after workouts impact growth?

Muscle man flexing doing cable bicep curl in gym on cable machine
Jean Daniel / Pexels

Generally, alcohol acts as a depressant; it slows down reaction time and impairs motor function. It would affect strength, coordination, and endurance, leading to an increased risk of injury, especially during intense training sessions. When you drink alcohol before a workout, the real danger is the risk to your safety and well-being.

Drinking alcohol after a workout can also be detrimental since that time is crucial for muscle recovery. Allowing your body to fully recover without the interference of alcohol ensures that the muscle repair processes function effectively, leading to better gains and performance. 

A study published by the National Library of Medicine concludes that “alcohol ingestion suppresses the anabolic response in skeletal muscle and may therefore impair recovery and adaptation to training and/or subsequent performance.”

To optimize muscle growth and recovery, it is best to avoid alcohol consumption immediately before and after workouts. 

Should you avoid alcohol altogether while gaining?

Kirin Ichiban beer.
Flickr/Toomore Chiang / Flickr

Completely abstaining from alcohol is not necessary; however, it is better to minimize the intake for optimal muscle growth. There is evidence to show that moderate drinking of alcohol does not impair muscle growth. However, frequent or excessive drinking can lead to metabolic disruptions and slow muscle gain.

Athletes and bodybuilders who prioritize maximum muscle gain often limit alcohol intake to only special occasions or generally consume lower-alcohol beverages in moderation. Balancing the intake with proper nutrition, hydration, and training can help minimize the negative effects without stopping you from making progress with your muscle-building goals.

Tips for enjoying alcohol while maximizing results

Man sleeping
Ollyy / Shutterstock

Sometimes, you just want to unwind with a drink. Whether it is a weekend hangout or just a quiet evening by yourself, alcohol can have its place without derailing your progress. Here are some tips to help you enjoy it while still on track to maximum results:

  • Drink moderately: It is best to stick to light or moderate consumption to prevent negative effects on your muscle growth.
  • Hydrate properly: Alcohol dehydrates the body, so drink plenty of water before, during, and after consuming alcohol.
  • The right timing: Try to avoid drinking just before or after workouts to prevent impairing your performance and recovery.
  • Prioritize protein: Consuming enough protein can help support muscle repair, especially on days you drink.
  • Get enough sleep: The importance of sleep cannot be overemphasized. Alcohol disrupts sleep cycles, so give adequate time for quality rest.

Other advice for optimal muscle growth

Man walking outside with coat in nature
Tamar Willoughby / Pexels

Try progressive overload 

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced lifter, consistently applying progressive overload is one of the best ways to fuel real gains. This simply means pushing your body a little harder over time — lifting slightly heavier weights, squeezing out an extra rep, or increasing the intensity in some way. Your muscles grow in response to stress, and if you keep challenging them just enough, they adapt by getting stronger and bigger. 

Embrace recovery days

You may be tempted to train every day, but you shouldn’t because your muscles need rest and recovery to grow. Take days off each week to give your body time to recover.

Manage stress properly 

High stress levels can raise cortisol, a hormone that breaks down muscle tissue and makes recovery hard. Incorporating relaxation techniques like mindfulness and deep breathing can help keep stress in check and support your fitness goals.

Frequently asked questions

Whiskey pouring into a glass
AEKACHAI LUNGMIN / iStock

Do any bodybuilders drink alcohol?

Some bodybuilders consume alcohol in moderation, but most avoid excessive drinking because of its negative effects on muscle recovery, hormone levels, and performance. Competitive bodybuilders typically abstain completely during their cutting phases to keep their body composition in top form.

Will I gain more muscle if I quit drinking?

Eliminating alcohol can enhance muscle growth by improving protein synthesis, hormone regulation, and sleep quality. Many athletes report better recovery, increased energy levels, and improved workout performance after reducing or quitting alcohol.

Can you get ripped and still drink alcohol?

Achieving a ripped physique while consuming alcohol is possible, but you need moderation. If you drink occasionally, you can still get some muscle definition with proper nutrition, hydration, and training. However, frequent alcohol consumption can slow fat loss and muscle gain, making it harder to become shredded.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
How to lose weight consistently every week
Discover how to break through plateaus
Man in kitchen cutting healthy food vegetables

Pursuing a weight loss goal can be both a daunting and exciting challenge. Depending on what your goal is, it could take a considerable amount of time, so knowing how to lose weight consistently every week can be a great way to stay motivated.

Hitting a plateau and seeing the number on the scale stall can be quite frustrating. As a trainer and nutritionist, I have experienced this with many clients, and there are a few different methods you can use to keep the progress coming. Keep reading to learn more!
Is it possible to lose weight every week?

Read more
Want to get fit like Cody Rigsby? Try his nutrition and workout tips
Rigsby discusses breakfast, weekly workouts, and dancing as exercise
Cody Rigsby smiling Planet Oat

Just like doing strength training and aerobics, dancing is a form of exercise, and mounting research confirms the many benefits, from improving motivation, memory, and mobility to reducing stress and depression. Sometimes, I find myself randomly breaking out some moves to whatever is playing or just to the music in my head. As a musician, I love the 80s, and it makes me want to boogie down to the big kick drums, leading vocals, and Roland synths.

Recently, we asked widely loved Peloton instructor, top Dancing with the Stars contestant, and experienced fitness buff Cody Rigsby to share his fitness and nutrition tips, including his experience dancing for exercise. If you saw Rigsby on the show, you know he’s certainly got some moves. We wanted to know how he fuels his body with his favorite nutritious meals and how he works out to keep up with his busy schedule. 

Read more
How to use a Smith machine: Key tips and exercises to try
Learn why it's a must for your routine
Man doing Smith machine squats

Learning how to use a Smith machine can transform your gym routine by offering safe and controlled resistance training exercises. This versatile piece of equipment guides your movements, making it an excellent tool for beginners and seasoned athletes alike. As a trainer, I love to include Smith machine exercises in my clients’ routines, as they are straightforward and effective.

Are you wondering how the Smith machine could maximize your gains? We’ve scratched beneath the surface in this article, explaining the benefits of using a Smith machine and even detailing exercises you can perform with one. Continue reading to learn all there is to know!
What is a Smith machine?

Read more