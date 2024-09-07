Learn about diet, training, and more

Bulking is a word that has become quite popular in the fitness world. It is a phase where you gain muscle mass by eating more calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight. So, whether you are a lifting newbie or rather experienced, knowing how to bulk appropriately is key for all who want muscle.

This article will provide valuable insights on making new muscle mass gains efficiently. It is time to dive in.

Exercise

Lifting

Weightlifting is the foundation of building muscle bulk. The basis of your workout routine should consist of resistance training exercises that encourage hypertrophy. It involves heavy lifting and progressive overload, meaning a gradual increase in weight or resistance to challenge the muscles. The best exercises for your bulking workout routine include the following:

Bench press: This exercise engages the chest, shoulder, and tricep muscles. It is crucial for building strength and mass in the upper body. To engage various parts of the chest, try to focus on variations of flat, incline, and decline bench presses.

Deadlifts: The deadlift is arguably one of the best exercises for building overall strength and power in weightlifting. Remember to include sumo, and Romanian deadlifts to target specific muscles and avoid adaptation.

Squats: This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core. It is foundational for building strength and size in the lower body.

Military press: This exercise engages the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest muscles and is the cornerstone of shoulder strength and size development. Make sure to incorporate both standing and seated versions to work different stabilizing muscles.

In addition to the compound exercises mentioned above, include bicep curls, triceps extensions, lateral raises, and calf raises in your routine, as they target specific muscle groups and contribute to better definition. Remember the rule of progressive overload — increase weight, reps, or sets with time.

Cardio

While resistance training is crucial for bulking, cardio should be minimal. Extra cardio makes the body expend more calories, making it difficult to reach the calorie surplus you need for muscle growth.

If you add cardio to your workout routine, low-intensity activities like walking or light cycling should be your choice. Walking is a good idea as it helps cardiovascular health without impacting muscle mass. When you do walk, try to limit sessions to 30 minutes. This minimal cardio will help keep your heart healthy while allowing you to concentrate on muscle growth.

Nutrition

Calories

If you want to get stronger and grow significantly, you must eat more calories than you burn daily. This is known as a calorie surplus. A typical surplus consists of eating at least 500 calories above your maintenance level, the required number of calories your body needs to maintain its current weight. Practicing such ensures that you provide your body with additional energy to repair and develop the muscles.

Protein

Protein is the crucial macronutrient needed for muscle development. One gram of protein is recommended for each pound of your body weight. So, if you weigh 180, eat at least 180 grams of protein daily. This will suffice for the amino acids that your body uses to regenerate and form new muscle after resistance training sessions.

To eat a high-protein diet, include lean meats (chicken, turkey, beef), fish (salmon, tuna), eggs, dairy products (milk, yogurt, cheese), legumes (beans, lentils), and plant-based proteins like tofu and quinoa. Spread protein intake evenly over four to six meals daily to enhance muscle synthesis.

Tracking your intake

Many people believe they are eating enough to bulk, but in reality, they might not be consuming as much as they think. Tracking your food intake can help ensure you are consistently in a calorie surplus.

Tracking apps like MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, or FitBit allow you to log your daily meals and monitor your caloric and macronutrient intake. This practice helps you stay on track and make adjustments as needed to meet your bulking goals.

Foods to avoid

While it may be tempting to consume junk food or sugary snacks to reach your calorie surplus, “dirty bulking” is not the most efficient or healthy approach. Dirty bulking involves eating any high-calorie foods, regardless of their nutritional value, which can lead to excessive fat gain, poor nutrient intake, and potential health issues.

Avoid the worst bodybuilding foods, such as fried foods, sugary drinks, processed foods, alcohol, and high-salt foods. Instead, focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, complex carbohydrates (whole grains, brown rice, oats, sweet potatoes), healthy fats (avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil), and plenty of fruits and vegetables. This approach helps ensure you get the necessary nutrients to support muscle growth while minimizing fat gain.

Supplementation

Supplements can be a valuable addition to your bulking plan. However, they should complement a well-rounded diet and training regimen, not replace them. The most effective bulking supplements include whey protein, creatine monohydrate, multivitamins, and branched-chain amino acids. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen to ensure safety and efficacy.

Rest and hydration

Sleep

Sleep is vital for muscle growth and overall health. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to promote muscle repair and development through growth hormone release. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, avoid caffeine and screens before bed, and create a dark, quiet, and cool environment for better sleep.

Rest days

Rest days are essential for muscle recovery and preventing overtraining, which can lead to injury and fatigue. Include one to two rest days weekly in your schedule to allow your muscles to recover and grow. Use these days for active recovery, such as stretching, yoga, or light walking, to enhance blood circulation and relaxation.

Drinking water

Hydration is crucial for muscle function, recovery, and overall performance. Water supports nutrient transport, digestion, and waste removal. Aim for three to four liters daily, adjusting for activity level and climate. Staying hydrated also helps prevent cramps and ensures optimal workout performance.

Tracking progress

Tracking your progress is crucial in determining whether your bulking strategy is working. Relying solely on the scale might not provide an accurate picture, as muscle weighs more than fat. Instead, use a combination of measurements, weight tracking, and photos to assess your progress. Otherwise, it may be challenging to know you are making progress, and if you are gaining, whether it’s muscle or fat.

Moreover, measure key areas like your chest, arms, waist, and thighs every few weeks to monitor changes in muscle size. Take regular progress photos to see subtle changes that the scale might not reflect. This approach will provide a more comprehensive understanding of your progress and help you adjust your routine as needed.