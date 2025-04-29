5 effective tips on how to get more fiber in your diet

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tips for increasing your fiber intake What is fiber, exactly? What are the benefits of fiber? What foods are highest in fiber? Can you have too much fiber? Frequently asked questions

As a nutritionist, one of the nutrients I stress all my weight loss clients consume regularly is fiber. Fiber can help with dropping a few pounds, as it is very satiating. It also promotes regular bowel movements and is vital to your overall health.

In essence, it’s safe to say that fiber is one of the most important nutrients to include in your diet. Therefore, this can raise questions about what fiber is, how it works in the body, what foods are high in fiber, and how to get more fiber in your diet. Not to worry. This article will cover these areas and more. It is time to dive in!

Tips for increasing your fiber intake

Prioritize whole grains over refined grains

Whole grains are optimal because refined grains have been prepared in a way that strips them of their germ, which contains vitamins, and their bran, which is fiber-rich. On the other hand, whole grains are minimally processed, making them retain their nutrients. Examples of refined grains include patas, pastries, and white bread. Meanwhile, whole grains include amaranth, quinoa, and millet. When purchasing food items, check the ingredients to ensure they are completely whole grains.

Include beans, nuts, and seeds in your diet

These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, carbs, and fiber. You can incorporate them in soups or even salads. On the other hand, you can serve them as a side along with the main dishes.

Eat fruits in their raw form

It would be best to consume fruits in their raw form as they are excellent sources of fiber. However, using them to make smoothies or converting them to juice may rid them of their fiber content.

Consume plenty of vegetables

Besides their fiber content, vegetables are rich sources of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, which can protect you against certain diseases. You could add veggies to your meal as a side or even eat them before the main meal.

Consider fiber supplements

While you want to get as much fiber as possible from foods, you can resort to fiber supplements if your fiber intake is still too low. Two of these supplements include guar fiber and glucomannan. Just like fiber from foods, both supplements can increase satiety and reduce calorie intake.

What is fiber, exactly?

You know it’s important, but what exactly is fiber? Dietary fiber is a nutrient and a form of carbohydrate your body cannot digest. Usually, your body breaks carbs down into glucose for energy, but the case is different for fiber. This nutrient passes through your body in its original form to serve its purpose in other ways. You can get fiber from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts.

Moreso, fiber can be soluble or insoluble. The former dissolves in water and can help to slow down digestion. It can also help to lower cholesterol and glucose levels. You can find soluble fiber in nuts, beans, apples, blueberries, peas, barley, and bananas.

Meanwhile, the latter does not dissolve in water. It supports bowel movement and adds bulk to your stool to prevent constipation. A few sources of insoluble fiber include wheat flour, almonds, walnuts, legumes, potatoes, green beans, brown rice, and quinoa.

The recommended daily value for fiber spans between 25 to 35 grams.

What are the benefits of fiber?

Supports weight loss efforts

One way fiber promotes healthy weight loss is by increasing satiety. In other words, you feel fuller for longer, which will help reduce your hunger pangs and overall intake of calories. According to a review by the National Library of Medicine, “Under conditions of fixed energy intake, the majority of studies indicate that an increase in soluble or insoluble fiber intake increases post-meal satiety and decreases subsequent hunger.” Fiber also slows digestion in the body, which promotes the overall feeling of satiety and absorption of certain nutrients.

Promotes regular bowel movements

Fiber promotes regular bowel movement by adding bulk to your stool and softening it. That way, your stool can easily pass from your body. This, in turn, helps to prevent constipation. So, if you find it difficult to pass stool or have a watery stool, adding a good amount of dietary fiber to your meals can help allow for easy bowel movements.

Reduces the risk of certain cancers

Colorectal cancer is an example of what fiber can prevent. It is a cancer that forms in the large intestine, where the gut bacteria transform primary bile acids into secondary bile acids. This, in turn, can destroy the colon cells and lead to cancer. However, fiber can prevent colorectal cancer by increasing bowel movements. This will reduce the time the bile acids make contact with the colon lining. Again, dietary fiber can bind to bile acids, which will reduce harmful effects.

What foods are highest in fiber?

The following are high in fiber:

Peanut butter

Whole wheat bread

Whole wheat pasta

Bran muffins

Whole grain cereals

Apples

Corn

Broccoli

Cabbage

Brussels

Sprouts

Berries

Peas

Yams

Sweet potatoes

Pumpkin

Can you have too much fiber?

While fiber is beneficial to your overall health, it is possible to consume more than what is necessary. This may result in your digestive tract being unable to move food, giving your bowel a hard time. This can cause problems, revealing themselves through symptoms like diarrhea, gas, bloating, bowel obstruction, and nausea.

Frequently asked questions

What are the symptoms of not having enough fiber?

The symptoms of not having enough fiber include incessant hunger even after eating, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and bloating.

What drink is high in fiber?

High-fiber drinks include vegetable juice and smoothies made with fruits and veggies. They also include drinks with high-fiber ingredients and protein shakes with added fibers.

Are bananas high in fiber?

Yes, there are three grams of fiber in a banana, which is equivalent to about 10% of the recommended daily amount of fiber.