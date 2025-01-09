A beginner’s guide: How to use resistance bands for a full-body workout

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are the benefits of resistance bands? Different types of resistance bands How to use resistance bands for mobility 5 resistance band exercises for a full-body workout Frequently asked questions

With so much equipment to choose from, it can be hard to know what to prioritize for your workouts. As a trainer, I often recommend resistance bands to clients who want to be able to exercise anywhere and are looking to build muscle. The compact bands have really made a difference in their progress, and I personally use them for mobility all the time.

If you are interested in learning more about how to use resistance bands and their benefits, keep reading!

What are the benefits of resistance bands?

Versatility and convenience

Resistance bands are portable, weigh next to nothing, and are easy to store, making them ideal for workouts anywhere, whether you are in your home, at the gym, or traveling. They also allow you to perform a wide variety of exercises, target different muscle groups, and can be adapted to many fitness levels.

Improved muscle strength

Resistance bands effectively build strength by providing consistent tension throughout the full range of motion. They help with muscle growth while improving flexibility and coordination, offering an alternative to traditional weights. In fact, a recent study discovered that “elastic resistance training is able to promote similar strength gains to conventional resistance training.”

Aid in rehabilitation and injury prevention

Resistance bands are commonly used for physical therapy and injury recovery due to their gentle, controlled movements. They strengthen weaker muscles, improve mobility, and enhance joint stability, which reduces the risk of future injuries. Their gradual resistance progression makes them safe for all fitness levels, including beginners.

Different types of resistance bands

Loop bands: Loop bands are continuous, flat loops often used for lower-body exercises like squats, glute bridges, or lateral band walks. They're versatile and available in varying resistance levels, making them suitable for strength training and rehabilitation.

Loop bands are continuous, flat loops often used for lower-body exercises like squats, glute bridges, or lateral band walks. They’re versatile and available in varying resistance levels, making them suitable for strength training and rehabilitation. Tube bands with handles: Tube bands have handles on both ends, providing a comfortable grip for upper and lower-body exercises like bicep curls or shoulder presses. They’re ideal for replicating free-weight exercises and come in various resistance levels.

Tube bands have handles on both ends, providing a comfortable grip for upper and lower-body exercises like bicep curls or shoulder presses. They’re ideal for replicating free-weight exercises and come in various resistance levels. Therapy bands: Therapy bands are flat, non-looped bands that are lightweight and commonly used for physical therapy or gentle exercises. They’re great for stretching, improving mobility, and aiding recovery.

Therapy bands are flat, non-looped bands that are lightweight and commonly used for physical therapy or gentle exercises. They’re great for stretching, improving mobility, and aiding recovery. Figure-8 bands: Shaped like an 8, these bands are used for targeted exercises like chest flies or shoulder presses. Their compact size is ideal for isolating specific muscles.

How to use resistance bands for mobility

As we mentioned before, resistance bands are quite versatile. In addition to helping with strength training, they are effective tools for enhancing mobility by improving flexibility, range of motion, and joint stability. They allow you to perform dynamic stretches that target specific muscle groups while providing controlled tension. For example, using a resistance band to stretch your hamstrings can help you deepen the stretch while maintaining proper alignment. Similarly, bands are great for improving shoulder mobility by allowing smooth, controlled movements that open up tight areas and enhance flexibility.

By incorporating resistance bands into your mobility routine, you can also strengthen stabilizing muscles around major joints, such as the hips and knees, which helps improve overall movement and reduce the risk of injury. Exercises like lateral band walks and banded glute bridges activate these stabilizers, creating stronger, more functional joint support. Additionally, resistance bands can assist with movements like hip flexor stretches by gently guiding your body into proper positioning, making it easier to access deeper stretches safely.

Whether you choose to use them as part of a warm-up, cool-down, or dedicated mobility session, regular use can help alleviate stiffness and enhance functional movement patterns.

5 resistance band exercises for a full-body workout

Banded squats

Place a loop band around your thighs, just above your knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, ensuring tension in the band. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower into a squat position. Drive through your heels to return to standing, keeping your chest up and knees aligned.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Resistance band rows

Anchor a tube band securely at chest height. Hold the handles with both hands and step back to create tension. Stand with your knees slightly bent, back straight, and core engaged. Pull the handles toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Overhead press

Stand on a resistance band with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the band handles at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Extend your arms and press the handles overhead. Lower the handles back down with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Lateral band walks

Place a loop band around your thighs or ankles. Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. Take a step to the side, maintaining band tension. Follow with the other foot, continuing to step side-to-side.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12 to 15 steps per side

Banded glute bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. A loop band should be positioned above your knees. Push through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower back down.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Frequently asked questions

How do you use resistance bands correctly?

To use resistance bands correctly, utilize the following tips:

Secure them to a sturdy anchor if needed.

Maintain proper posture, engage your core, and move through a full range of motion.

Adjust the tension by shortening or lengthening the band.

Perform controlled movements and avoid jerking.

Always inspect bands for damage before use to ensure safety.

Do resistance band workouts really work?

Yes, resistance band workouts are effective. They build strength, improve flexibility, and enhance muscle endurance. Bands provide consistent tension, activating muscles throughout the range of motion. When consistently used, they can also aid rehabilitation and complement other training programs for well-rounded fitness.

How do you lose belly fat with resistance bands?

While you can’t target belly fat, resistance bands can help you burn fat throughout your body, including in your belly. To strengthen your core, perform exercises like banded Russian twists, woodchoppers, and leg raises. You can also do high-intensity intervals during full-body workouts for extra calories burned. Pair this with a calorie deficit for optimal results.