Instructions, benefits, safety tips, and more

If you’re trying to build strength and muscle, you might wonder which is better out of RDL vs deadlift. Both exercises are staples in weightlifting routines and can help you bulk up and gain muscle. However, they target different muscles and offer unique benefits, depending on which you choose.

Understanding the differences between Romanian deadlifts (RDLs) and conventional deadlifts can help you decide which is better suited for your fitness goals. In this article, we’ll explore the key distinctions, proper techniques, and benefits of each exercise to help you make an informed decision.

What is the difference between Romanian and conventional deadlifts?

Romanian deadlifts (RDLs) and conventional deadlifts are both effective exercises for strengthening the posterior chain. The two variations’ starting position and range of motion are the primary differences, which create different muscle activations. One recent review examined the muscle activation reported for each variation of the exercise.

RDLs focus more on the hamstrings and glutes. While performing this variation, you maintain a slight bend in the knees and hinge at the hips. This movement keeps tension on the hamstrings throughout the lift, allowing you to build sculpted legs and a strong core. When done correctly, it can strengthen your hips to reduce your risk of injury, but when done wrong, it puts a lot of weight and stress on your lower back, so caution is key.

On the other hand, performing conventional deadlifts involves lifting the weight from the floor while bending both your hips and your knees. This engages the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back more evenly. This exercise also engages the erector spinae, the muscles that straighten and rotate the back, but the Romanian deadlift usually doesn’t. It can be easy to injure your ankles, knees, or back if you aren’t very flexible, but this movement is more similar to everyday functional movements of lifting heavy objects.

How to perform RDLs

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Keep your knees slightly bent and hinge at the hips, lowering the barbell along the front of your legs. Maintain a flat back and keep the barbell close to your body. Lower the barbell until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings and the bar is mid-shin. Return to the starting position by driving your hips forward and standing up straight.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

How to perform conventional deadlifts

Instructions:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, with the barbell over the middle of your feet. Bend at the hips and knees to grip the barbell with an overhand or mixed grip. Keep your spine straight. Keep your back flat and chest up as you lift the barbell by extending your hips and knees. Stand up straight with the barbell, locking your hips and knees at the top. Lower the barbell back to the ground with control, maintaining a flat back.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps

What are the benefits of including deadlifts in your routine?

Romanian deadlifts

Target the hamstrings and glutes

Improve hip hinge mechanics

Enhance flexibility

Develop lower back strength and stability

Contribute to overall athletic performance

Conventional deadlifts

Full-body exercise

Build overall strength and power

Engage multiple muscle groups, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, lower back, and core

Increase muscle mass

Improve functional strength

Should you do RDLs or conventional deadlifts?

The choice between RDLs and conventional deadlifts depends on your fitness goals and current training regimen. If your primary goal is to enhance hamstring and glute strength, improve hip hinge mechanics, and increase flexibility, RDLs might be the better option. They are also less taxing on the lower back, making them suitable for those with back issues.

On the other hand, if you aim to build overall strength, power, and muscle mass, conventional deadlifts are the way to go. They engage more muscle groups and are excellent for developing functional strength.

Ideally, incorporating both exercises into your routine can provide a balanced approach to lower body training. Include some other alternatives as well! Try to separate the workouts, though — don’t do both types of deadlifts on the same day, and leave a rest day in between. You can work out another part of your body on the rest day if you choose.

Tips for safety and maximizing results with deadlifts

Warm up properly

You need a proper warm-up to prepare your muscles and joints for the demands of deadlifting. Warming up thoroughly will reduce your risk of injury and even enhance your performance.

Start with light cardio to increase your heart rate and blood flow to the muscles. Follow this with dynamic stretches for the lower body, such as leg swings, hip circles, and lunges. Mobility exercises, like hip openers and ankle rotations, can also help improve your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury.

Maintain the correct form

Maintaining proper form is crucial for preventing injuries and maximizing the effectiveness of deadlifts. Focus on keeping your spine flat and your core engaged throughout the lift. Don’t round your back; that can place undue stress on your spine and lead to injury. Keep the barbell close to your body, engage your glutes and hamstrings as you lift, and ensure your shoulders are pulled back and down. Proper form not only protects you from injury but also ensures you are effectively targeting the intended muscle groups.

Progress gradually

Gradual progression is key to building strength and avoiding overuse injuries. Start with a weight that allows you to perform the exercise with perfect form. As your strength increases, gradually add weight in small increments.

This approach helps your muscles, tendons, and ligaments adapt to the increased load, reducing the risk of strain or injury. Studies have shown that increasing the weight you lift helps you gain strength, but make sure to do it gradually and don’t add more than you can handle.