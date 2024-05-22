 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Perfect your Romanian deadlift form with these tips

RDL is all about hinging at the hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged as you lower the weight.

By
muscular man deadlifting barbell in gym
Neustockimages / Canva Pro / Getty Images Signature

Want to sculpt a strong lower body and build some serious muscle? The Romanian Deadlift (RDL) might be the exercise for you.

This exercise is a variation of the conventional deadlift, but it targets your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back in a way that’ll help you build impressive muscle definition. Proper form is key to getting the most out of this exercise, and this guide will ensure you’re doing it like a pro.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know to perfect your Romanian deadlift form to maximize your gains and avoid injuries.

Related

Understanding the Romanian deadlift

Weightlifting Deadlift Man Bodybuilding Powerlifting
Maridav / Canva Pro

At its core, the RDL is a hip hinge movement. Unlike the conventional deadlift, where the bar travels down your shins almost to the floor, RDL is all about hinging at the hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged as you lower the weight.

This translates to real-world benefits you’ll actually feel. Think improved posture, better performance in other exercises, and even less back pain (as long as your form is on point). But perform it incorrectly, and the RDL can put unnecessary stress on your lower back, which is the opposite of what we’re going for.

What does a Romanian deadlift work?

Here’s how the RDL targets different muscle groups:

  • Hamstrings: As you lower the weight, your hamstrings go through a lengthening (eccentric contraction) and shortening (concentric contraction) phase. This stretch and squeeze stimulates growth and strengthens these muscles, increasing hamstring strength and definition.
  • Glutes: Your glutes, also known as the gluteus maximus, are the largest muscles in your body. During the RDL, they act as stabilizers for your hips and core. As you lower the weight and push your hips back, your glutes contract to maintain your posture and control the movement. Strong glutes contribute to a sculpted backside and improve overall power transmission throughout your body, leading to better performance in other exercises.
  • Lower back: While not the primary target, your lower back muscles engage isometrically throughout the RDL. This means they contract to maintain a neutral spine posture, which protects your back from injury. This isometric hold also strengthens your core, improving stability and reducing the risk of lower back pain.

Benefits of the Romanian deadlift

The Romanian deadlift isn’t just another exercise; it’s a multi-tool for building strength, improving performance, and protecting your body.

Here’s how the RDL can benefit your workout routine:

  • Sculpted lower body: Unlike traditional deadlifts, the RDL focuses on your hamstrings and glutes, the muscles that make up your backside. This targeted training approach leads to a more defined and powerful lower body.
  • Stronger posterior chain: Your posterior chain (e.g., hamstrings, glutes, and lower back muscles) helps you perform everyday activities like bending down, lifting groceries, or climbing stairs. The RDL strengthens these muscles, making it easier to go about your day-to-day tasks and reducing the risk of injury.
  • Core stability: Maintaining a neutral spine throughout the RDL requires constant engagement of your core muscles. The RDL’s emphasis on proper form with a flat back further minimizes stress on your lower back, making it a safer alternative to traditional deadlifts for those with pre-existing back pain.
  • Improved hip mobility: The RDL’s hinge movement pattern improves hip mobility, athletic performance, and overall movement efficiency. Increased hip mobility also helps reduce the risk of injury and allows for better execution of other exercises that require hip extension, such as squats and lunges.
  • Better grip strength: The RDL strengthens your grip strength as you hold onto the weight throughout the exercise.

How to do the Romanian deadlift

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to perform the Romanian deadlift, according to David Kingsbury, the founder and head trainer at Opus Fitness:

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the weight (dumbbells or a barbell) held in front of your thighs. Engage your core by bracing your abdominal muscles like you’re about to be punched in the stomach.
  2. Hinge at your hips, push your glutes back and keep a slight bend in your knees.
  3. Maintain a straight line from head to heel. Lower the weight, keeping your shoulder blades pinched and your head aligned with your spine. You should feel a nice stretch in your hamstrings!
  4. Once the weight reaches just below your knees, drive your hips forward and squeeze your glutes to return to the starting position.

Remember, proper form is key. If done incorrectly, you could cause more harm than good.

Romanian deadlift form tips from the pros

You’ve got the basic RDL movement down, but nailing the proper form will keep you safe and help you reach your fitness goals.

Here are some pointers from Kingsbury and Hannah Bright, personal trainer and nutrition coach at DW Fitness First, as told to Men’s Health:

  • Not everyone starts with the same hamstring flexibility. According to Kingsbury, depending on your height, the weight should ideally stop somewhere between your kneecap and mid-shin. Taller individuals can typically lower it closer to the knees. “You don’t want to go too far down,” he tells Men’s Health. “It depends on your flexibility, but if you try and move through too great a range, you’ll start to bend from your back, and you won’t control it with the right muscles.”
  • A flat back is crucial for proper RDL form. Bright recommends avoiding craning your neck up or looking down excessively and maintaining a neutral gaze in line with your spine to keep your neck in a healthy position throughout the movement.
  • Another common mistake is forgetting to engage your upper back muscles. This can lead to your shoulders rounding forward as you lower the weight. To prevent this, consider squeezing your shoulder blades together and maintaining a tight upper back throughout the exercise.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
Include these 10 foods high in b1 in your diet to reap the benefits of thiamine
Get your vitamin B1 from these ten healthy foods
seaweed salad wakame with avocado on white square plate with chopsticks

A nutrient-dense diet plays a pivotal role in your overall health and wellness. You’ve probably heard about the importance of the B vitamins. Thiamine is one of these B vitamins, and your body can’t produce it, so you have to get it from foods. Certain foods are packed with thiamine and provide all the benefits, from protecting your eyes to promoting brain health. Here are the ten foods high in thiamine to include in your balanced diet.
What is thiamine?

Thiamine is also called vitamin B1 and it’s one of the eight essential water-soluble B vitamins found in both plant and animal foods. Unlike vitamin D and some other nutrients, it’s fairly easy to obtain enough thiamine from foods, especially if you’re consuming enough calories and a balanced diet. Your body stores thiamine in the liver for up to 20 days at a time. Thiamine-rich foods include certain whole grains, green vegetables like asparagus, legumes like mung beans and peas, seeds, and fish. Lots of food manufacturers also add thiamine to food products like cereal via fortification. You can also find B complex or B1 supplements.

Read more
The 28-day calisthenics challenge: A complete guide
How to build muscle and burn fat
man wearing shorts no shirt working out exercising on bars calisthenics

Calisthenic workouts use your body weight as resistance, requiring little to no equipment. This means that you can exercise from the comfort of your home, while traveling, or outdoors. Whether you have heard about this exercise form before or are hearing about it for the first time but do not know what it entails, chances are you have already seen it in action.

Besides the fact that you can avoid gym fees by doing calisthenics, it also has other benefits that make it an excellent addition to your fitness routine. So, if you are looking to try it out, this 28 day calisthenics challenge guide is a great start, as we will explore a range of information, including the benefits, equipment needed, and even tips to help you get the best results. 
What are the benefits of calisthenics?

Read more
How to do a leg press: Everything you need to know
Here's how to maintain proper leg press form and reap the benefits
Man doing leg press.

You don’t want to skip leg day and spend all of your time and energy on your upper body strength. Your legs carry you around all day, every day, and they shouldn’t be overlooked. The classic leg press exercise is one of the most popular for leg day, but it’s important to have proper form. Understanding more about this compound weight training exercise and the muscle work can help you to perform it safely and effectively. Here’s everything you need to know about the leg press.
What is a leg press?

The leg press is a machine exercise where you use your legs to push a weight or resistance away from you. There are two common types of leg press machines: horizontal and inclined. The horizontal is the standard version, whereas the inclined leg press machine has a seat that’s typically tilted at a reclining 45-degree angle, so you press your legs diagonally upward.

Read more