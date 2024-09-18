Benefits, instructions, variations, and more

Cable flyes are a very popular exercise. They target your chest muscles, especially the pectorals, and they provide a very different type of resistance than free weights. By using a cable machine, you can maintain constant tension throughout the entire range of motion instead of having a varying amount of force. This makes cable flyes an excellent part of any chest workout routine, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced lifter.

In this guide, we’ll explore cable fly benefits, the correct technique, and several variations to help you get the most out of this exercise. Let’s get started!

What muscles do cable flyes target?

Cable flyes primarily target the pectoral muscles, specifically the pectoralis major. This muscle is responsible for the bulk of the chest’s mass and is crucial for movements that involve bringing the arms together.

They also engage the anterior deltoids (front shoulder muscles) and biceps to a lesser extent. The constant tension provided by the cables also helps to activate the stabilizing muscles in the shoulders and core, making it a thorough upper-body exercise perfect for your pull-day workout.

What are the benefits of cable flyes?

Improved muscle activation

Cable flyes have a much greater range of motion than more traditional exercises, like the bench press. This increased range of motion means that your muscles are working even at the ends of their range, which will push them harder and build them faster.

Constant tension

Like resistance bands, cables provide continuous tension on the muscles throughout the entire movement. There is no “easy part” where your muscles can rest, which helps to maximize muscle engagement and improve overall strength.

Versatility

Cable flyes can be performed at various angles (low, mid, and high), allowing you to target different parts of the chest. This versatility makes it easier to develop a well-rounded chest by doing several different variations. You can also do flyes with a resistance band, which offers more options than if you needed a cable machine.

How to do cable flyes

Set the pulleys on a cable machine to chest height. (For some variations, you’ll set the pulleys in different places.) Stand in the center of the machine and grab the handles with an overhand grip. Step forward to create tension on the cables and position your feet shoulder-width apart. With your elbows bent slightly, bring your hands together in front of your chest, squeezing your chest muscles. Slowly return to the starting position, maintaining control of the movement. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Cable fly variations

Low cable flyes: Performed with the pulleys set at the lowest position to target the upper chest. You pull the cables up as well as in.

High cable flyes: Performed with the pulleys set at the highest position, and pulled downwards. This targets the lower chest.

Single-arm cable flyes: Focuses on one side of the chest at a time, helping to correct muscle imbalances.

Incline cable flyes: Performed on an incline bench to emphasize the upper chest and the shoulders. A recent study found that an incline of 30 degrees activated the pectoralis muscles more, and 45 degrees activated the shoulders more.

Decline cable flyes: Performed on a decline bench to emphasize the lower chest. This exercise activates the upper and lower pecs, as well as the anterior deltoids.

Machine flyes: This exercise is done with a machine rather than cables. The same movement applies, and your chest is still targeted, but you are seated.

Frequently asked questions

Why don’t I feel cable flyes in my chest?

If you’re using too much weight, you might not feel cable flyes in your chest, which can shift the focus to your shoulders. Ensure you’re using a weight that allows you to maintain proper form and focus on squeezing your chest muscles.

Are cable flyes effective?

Yes, cable flyes are effective for isolating and targeting the chest muscles. They provide constant tension and allow for a greater range of motion, which can lead to better muscle activation and growth.

Are chest flyes bad for shoulders?

Chest flyes can be hard on the shoulders if performed incorrectly or with too much weight. It’s important to maintain a slight bend in the elbows and avoid overstretching to protect your shoulder joints.

Should you do bench press or cable flyes first?

It depends on your goals. Bench pressing engages multiple muscle groups, so it can help you build overall strength. Then, you can follow up with isolation exercises like cable flyes. However, if you want to focus on one group or pre-exhaust your muscles, starting with flyes can make the compound exercise more challenging for more muscle growth.