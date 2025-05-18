5 cable machine chest exercises for a killer pump

The cable machine is quite versatile, and you can certainly get in a full-body workout using this single piece of equipment alone. As a personal trainer and fitness enthusiast, I include cable machine exercises in all my clients’ workout plans, including my own. But is a cable machine enough to transform your chest?

Keep reading to learn about five cable machine chest exercises that will give you a great pump and contribute to your overall gains!

5 cable machine chest exercises to add to your routine

Standing cable chest fly

Instructions:

Attach the cable handles to the high pulleys. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and grab the handles with both hands. Step forward slightly and lean slightly forward at the waist. With a slight bend in your elbows, bring the cables together in front of your chest. Slowly return to the starting position with controlled movement.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Low-to-high cable chest fly

Instructions:

Attach the cable handles to the low pulleys. Stand with one foot forward for stability and grab the handles with both hands. With your palms facing up, bring the handles up in a sweeping motion, keeping a slight bend in your elbows. Bring the cables together above your chest, focusing on squeezing your chest muscles. Slowly return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Standing cable chest press

Instructions:

Attach the cable handles to the mid pulleys. Stand facing away from the machine and grab both handles with your palms facing down. Step back slightly, bringing your hands to shoulder height. Push both handles forward, extending your arms while squeezing your chest. Slowly return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Single-arm cable chest press

Instructions:

Attach a handle to one of the mid pulleys and adjust the weight. Stand facing away from the machine, holding the handle in one hand, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Position your hand at shoulder height, elbow bent at 90 degrees. Step away from the machine slightly, creating tension in the cable. Push the handle forward in a straight line, fully extending your arm while squeezing your chest. Slowly return your arm to the starting position, controlling the movement.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side

Cable crossover

Instructions:

Attach the cable handles to the high pulleys. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and grab each handle with both hands with your palms facing down rather than toward each other. Step forward and lean slightly forward at the waist. Pull the cables in a wide arc, bringing your hands together in front of your chest like you’re giving someone a hug, slightly overlapping your wrists. Slowly return to the starting position with controlled movement.

Recommended sets and reps: 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Are cable exercises practical for growing your chest?

Yes, cable exercises are effective for growing your chest. They provide constant tension throughout the movement, targeting the chest muscles more effectively than free weights in some cases. An ACE research study that evaluated the most impactful chest exercises discovered that “the bent-forward cable crossover (93% of muscle activation) elicited nearly equivalent muscle activation as the barbell bench press [(100% of muscle activation)].

Cable exercises, like chest flys and presses, allow for a greater range of motion and can be adjusted for different angles, hitting various parts of the chest. Incorporating cable exercises into your routine, along with compound lifts like bench presses, can help stimulate chest growth and improve overall strength.

Tips for optimizing your cable machine chest exercises

To maximize your results from cable machine chest exercises, consider the following tips:

Focus on proper form and controlled movements.

Start with a weight that allows you to maintain good technique throughout the set.

Prioritize a full range of motion, extending your arms fully and squeezing your chest at the peak of each movement.

Use a slow and controlled tempo, especially on the eccentric (return) phase, to maximize muscle engagement.

Experiment with different cable angles to target all areas of the chest.

Vary the exercises to avoid plateaus.

Ensure your shoulders are stable to prevent unnecessary strain.

Other staple chest exercises to try

In addition to cable machine exercises, try incorporating dumbbell bench presses, barbell bench presses, and dumbbell flys to target your chest. Barbell presses allow for heavier lifting and overall chest strength, while dumbbells help improve muscle imbalances. Machine chest presses offer stability, allowing you to focus on form and muscle activation. Chest dips are another great bodyweight exercise to develop lower chest strength. Adding variety with these exercises can help build a well-rounded chest and keep your routine interesting.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top three chest exercises?

According to the ACE study we referenced before, the top three chest exercises ranked by activation are barbell bench press, the pec deck machine, and bent-forward cable crossovers. They have activation levels of 100%, 98%, and 93%, respectively.

Can you build a chest with just cables?

Yes, you can build a chest with just cables. Cable exercises like chest flys, cable presses, and crossovers provide continuous tension, targeting the chest muscles effectively. While combining cables with other equipment can enhance results, cables alone can help stimulate muscle growth and improve chest definition.

What cable fly is best for chest growth?

The low-to-high cable fly is often considered the best for chest growth. This angle targets the upper chest effectively, promoting muscle activation and definition. By bringing the cables upward in a sweeping motion, it engages the chest more thoroughly, helping to develop a fuller, well-rounded chest.