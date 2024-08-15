A complete guide to pumping up those pecs, triceps, and shoulders

When you want to pump up those pecs, chest dips should be part of your workout routine. Strength athletes and bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger have long popularized this classic exercise. Using your body weight, you can target your pecs, triceps, and shoulders for a bigger and more sculpted look.

Chest dips are typically more challenging than other exercises like pushups, and you’ll need to perfect your form for optimal safety and results. Here’s the lowdown on chest dips.

What are chest dips?

Chest dips are an excellent upper-body exercise performed with parallel bars or dip bars. You bend your elbows and lean forward slightly to lower your body before pushing yourself up by straightening your arms.

What are the benefits of chest dips?

Incorporating chest dips into your workout routine provides a range of benefits, including:

Improved overhead stability, which is important for weightlifters and cross-fitters.

Stronger and bigger arm, chest, and shoulder muscles.

Stronger and healthier shoulder joints.

Better muscular balance and joint stability .

Improved overall health and fitness performance.

Build more powerful pushing muscles.

You can perform chest dips outside of a gym with minimal equipment required.

Exercise promotes endorphin production, which can lift your mood.

When performing chest dips, your pec muscles go through a deeper range of motion compared to other exercises like pushups or a standard bench press. You’ll also get the benefit of better core stability, which promotes overall wellness, strength, and injury prevention.

What muscles does the chest dip work?

No matter the variation, you’ll work your triceps and chest muscles, but because you’re leaning into the forward position with chest dips, there’ll be more emphasis on your chest muscles. Chest dips are a compound exercise that works multiple muscles at the same time. Chest dips mostly target:

All three heads of your triceps brachii muscles at the back of your upper arms

Pectoral muscles in your chest

Front deltoid muscles in your shoulders

You’ll also engage your core and work your abdominal muscles to keep yourself stable and prevent your legs from swinging. Small stabilizer muscles in your upper body also help you maintain control over this movement.

How to do chest dips

Here’s how to perform chest dips:

Make sure the dipping bars or parallel bars are wider than shoulder distance apart. A narrower grip won’t put as much emphasis on your chest muscles. Grip the bars with your palms facing inward. Make sure your chin is down and straighten your arms to support your body weight. Bend your knees, tilt forward, and push your hips and legs back. A greater incline activates your pecs better. Bend your arms and lower yourself down with control to get a deep stretch of your pecs. Extend your elbows and push yourself back up to return to the starting position. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Who should do chest dips?

Chest dips are suitable for most people with the strength and range of motion. Chest dips are especially beneficial for powerlifters and cross-fitters. If you’re unable to lift your full body weight, you might require an assisted dip machine. If you have a shoulder injury, it’s probably best to avoid chest dips until you get clearance from your healthcare provider.

Common mistakes to avoid

Improper form increases your risk of injury and wear and tear on your rotator cuff tendons. Perfecting your form allows you to get the most gains out of this exercise. Here are some of the most common mistakes to avoid:

Dipping too low – Avoid dipping so low that you put stress on your shoulder joints.

Not dipping low enough – Ensure you dip down far enough for the movement to be effective.

Locking your elbows at the top of the movement – Keep a slight bend in your arms for the best results and to avoid hyperextension, which increases your risk of injury.

Flaring your elbows out too far to the side .

Rounding your shoulders – Keep your shoulders engaged, back, and down.

Rushing – Avoid rushing and maintain control throughout the movement.

How to include dips in your workout routine

If you find the dip too challenging to lift your own body weight, you can use the assisted dip machine. Over time, you can gradually work your way up to performing chest dips on parallel bars.

Optimal muscle growth

You’ll need to perform the right number of reps and sets to trigger optimal muscle growth. The right number varies depending on the individual and other factors like your goals, strength, and ability level. Generally speaking, 4 to 6 sets of 12 to 15 reps at least once or twice every week deliver the best outcome. Some people prefer around 6 to 12 reps per set, while others can perform more. Your chest will grow at an accelerated rate if you train those muscles at least 2 to 4 times per week.

Adding weights

Adding weights is useful for building more strength. You might decide to use weights when doing dips, such as suspending weight from a belt.

Lower number of reps

Performing a lower number of reps more frequently throughout your day improves your strength and technique.

Mix with alternative exercises

Optimize your workout by rotating between chest dips and other alternative exercises like bench presses, chest presses, and pushups.

Chest dip variations and alternatives

Here are some of the most popular dip variations:

Chest dips on parallel bars.

Chest dips on an assisted dip machine.

Weighted chest dips – For example, wearing a dipping belt around your waist or a heavy chain over your shoulders

Ring dips – Ring dips are performed on rings. This variation is popular in CrossFit and gymnastic-based training programs.

Tricep dips – There’s a subtle difference between tricep dips and chest dips, but both work your chest and tricep muscles. With chest dips, the bars are slightly further than shoulder-width apart, and your chest is leaning forward to better activate your chest muscles. With tricep dips, you maintain a more upright torso, and your elbows are closer to your body. The key differences are in the angle of your body and the positioning of your hands.

Pushups and bench presses are among the most viable chest dip alternatives.

Are dips bad for your shoulders?

Dips aren’t inherently bad for your shoulders. On the contrary, dips are one of the best ways to build stronger shoulders and boost your shoulder flexibility and stability. Proper form is imperative. Improper form or a load that’s too heavy could lead to shoulder impingement and strain rotator cuff tendons.

Are dips good for your chest?

Chest dips are a classic compound exercise that can be highly effective for building a stronger and bigger chest. There’s a reason Arnold Schwarzenegger has always included this worthwhile exercise in his workout routine.