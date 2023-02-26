 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fitness

The ultimate resistance band arm workout guide: How to boost your fitness game

All you need for a solid arm day workout are some good resistance bands and these tips

Christine VanDoren
By

People love working out their arms with resistance bands because it’s a convenient way to build strength. You can also use them in a variety of ways wherever you go. This is especially helpful when traveling, because a dumbbell or kettlebell might not be so easy to find. 

If you’re new to regular strength training or you’ve recently recovered from an arm injury, resistance bands will allow you to increase mobility and flexibility in that area. Below, check out the top six exercises to include in your resistance bands arm workout.

Anatomy of the arms 

Muscles of the arm.

Your arms are the upper limbs of your body. These complex and most-used body parts include five main components.

  • Shoulder
  • Upper arm
  • Forearm
  • Wrist
  • Hand

Your upper arm muscles are grouped into five main muscles located in the area between your shoulder and elbow. Divided into two separate compartments of each arm, your anterior flexor muscles include the following:

  • Biceps brachii
  • Coracobrachialis
  • Brachialis 

Your posterior extensor muscle includes the triceps brachii. Sometimes the anconeus muscle is classified as part of this muscle group because its function compares to the triceps brachii muscle. However, the anconeus muscle is officially part of the superficial posterior compartment of your forearm.

What are the benefits of exercising your arms?

Senior man using resistance band while exercising.

A strong upper body is essential if your overall fitness is important to you. If you want to live a healthy life and enjoy a more active lifestyle, include arms and shoulders with strength training through a resistance band in your regular workout routine. 

Let’s take a look at some other benefits of resistance bands arm exercises!

Heart Health

When you include exercises like bicep curls and other weightlifting movements into your daily or weekly workouts, you’ll enjoy a healthier heart. When your heart is strong and resilient, you’ll find it easier to keep your weight down and avoid artery damage from conditions like high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure. 

Active stretching and activation of your arm muscles get them ready for any kind of physical activity and builds your endurance at the same time. This improves your circulation and reduces the risk of heart disease. It doesn’t take a lot of equipment or high impact to get the blood flowing and raise oxygen levels. 

Speed

If you’re looking to increase your speed as a runner, cyclist, or overall athlete, strong arms can help. Of course, runners and cyclists need powerful legs, but they need powerful arms too. Working out your upper body will boost both endurance and speed. 

Fast runners and cyclists, as well as swimmers or those in team sports, will credit both arm strength and size to their success. If they’re sprinters, they need strong shoulders to generate maximum forward propulsion. A strong upper body provides extra thrust ability that pushes the athlete forward on the bike, on their feet, or in the pool. 

For long distances, athletes require optimal form as well as toned arms that can easily support and steer a bike or swing and move a runner more effectively. This automatically increases step or pedal, or kick frequency.

Upper body strength for good running, swimming, or cycling performance is vital. Strong arms contribute to toned abdominal and back muscles as well. You’ll reduce unnecessary movements and more efficiently transfer energy from the body to the legs. Proper arm technique provides your legs with the best support and protects your frame from injury.

Fitness level

Incorporate upper body strength training to boost your workout, get in better shape, and strengthen your bones. Weightlifting can build bone density in your arms due to the pressure the body endures when under a load. Increased bone density is helpful as you age because you’ll be less likely to suffer from osteoporosis and arthritis. 

At the same time, you’ll improve your posture by strengthening muscles that prevent slouching. You’ll walk with greater confidence and feel fewer aches and pains along the way. This optimal conditioning improves every aspect of your health.

How to pick the best resistance bands

Pair of dumbbells and a resistance band with handles.
Unsplash

When you’re looking for the best resistance bands, consider those that work on recovery, on-the-move strength training, and physical therapy all in one. If you don’t have access to proper weights or you’re rehabilitating from an injury, a quality resistance band is a crucial accessory. 

Resistance bands seem like simple sleeves of plastic, but you’ll soon enjoy leaner muscle and greater overall mobility. They also cost way less than kettlebells and dumbbells. You can easily pack bands in your gym bag or suitcase, too!

6 effective arm exercises with resistance bands

Resistance band bicep curls.

1. Overhead tricep extensions

Resistance band overhead tricep extensions will isolate your tricep muscle and avoid strain in different areas of your body. This can be done at home, at the gym, or on the road.

Muscles targeted

  • Triceps

How to perform

  1. Stand with one foot slightly in front of the other.
  2. Put the center of the resistance band under your back foot.
  3. Bring the handles together straight up over your head.
  4. Slowly lower the handles behind the back of your head until your elbows bend at 90 degrees.
  5. Keep your elbows close to the side of your head.
  6. Press your hands back up over your head slowly.

2. Straight-arm pulldowns (open grip)

This exercise is great for strengthening your back as well as your triceps and improving your overall posture. You can also benefit from this if you’re a beginner or seasoned athlete.

Muscles targeted

  • Lats
  • Forearms
  • Abs
  • Deltoids
  • Upper back
  • Triceps 

How to perform

  1. Hook your resistance band to an elevated clip or door frame.
  2. Grab the band with straight arms and palms facing down. Have an open grip so that your fingers don’t wrap around the band; instead, the band should be securely placed in the center of your palm.
  3. Hinge slightly at the hips and maintain a straight back.
  4. Contract your lats and pull the band down to your hips.
  5. Squeeze your lats when you get to the bottom.
  6. Slowly return to the starting position.

3. Hammer curls

This effective resistance band bicep curl is known for building size and strength in the biceps and forearms. Go easy on your wrists by keeping a lighter rather than tighter grip to perfect this resistance band bicep workout.

Muscles targeted

  • Forearms 
  • Biceps

How to perform

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. 
  2. Loop the resistance band under your feet.
  3. Hold it in each hand with palms facing each other.
  4. Bend your elbows and curl the band toward your shoulders without moving your upper arms.
  5. Keep your palms facing each other the entire time.
  6. Pause.
  7. Lower back to the starting position.

4. Concentration curls

Instead of getting a break between repetitions, curls with a resistance band keep constant tension going. This will make your bicep muscles stronger on the concentric portion of the rep and the eccentric portion too.

Muscles targeted

  • Biceps

How to perform

  1. Step on your resistance band.
  2. Rest your left elbow on your thigh.
  3. Hold one handle in your right hand. 
  4. Lean forward until your back is slightly bent. 
  5. Keep your right upper arm stationary and curl the band as far as it goes. 
  6. Lower it back down and repeat.
  7. Switch hands and continue. 

5. Front raises

Front raises with a resistance band will build upper body strength as well as improve stability and mobility in your shoulder. This prevents injury. Begin with looser bands as you perfect your form and target specific muscles. Gradually increase the tension as you get stronger.

Muscles targeted

  • Shoulders

How to perform

  1. Grab a resistance band and loop it under your feet.
  2. Hold it in each hand.
  3. Place arms at your sides. 
  4. Raise your arms straight in front until they’re parallel to the floor with your palms facing the floor.
  5. Make sure they’re perpendicular to your core. 
  6. Keep your hands at shoulder level and pause for a moment.
  7. Slowly lower back to the start.

6. Lateral raises

Lateral raises with resistance bands are simple but effective exercises to target and build your shoulders.

Muscles targeted

  • Shoulders

How to perform

  1. Stand on a band with your feet hip-width apart.
  2. Grasp a band handle in each hand with your palms facing inward.
  3. Keeping a slight bend in the elbows, slowly raise your arms up and out to the side.
  4. Pause when your arms are parallel to the floor.
  5. Slowly lower your hands back down to your sides before repeating.

Arm day workout example

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Time
Straight-arm pulldowns 3 10–12 1 minute
Overhead tricep extensions 3 12–15 30 seconds
Lateral raises 3 8–10 30 seconds
Front raises 3 8–10 30 seconds
Hammer curls 3 10–12 30 seconds
Concentration curls 3 8–10 30 seconds

Editors' Recommendations

1 of 2 American adults aren’t getting enough magnesium — these foods will help
Magnesium is a vital mineral that can help the body in a myriad of ways
Amber Sayer
Jeff Turbett
By Amber Sayer and Jeff Turbett
February 14, 2023
Dried fruit and brazil nuts high in magnesium.

Magnesium is more than a fun-to-say word that sounds like something a super hero gets their power from. It's a vital mineral that can offer a big assist to your mood, quality of sleep, heart, and more. But how do we take in more of the stuff, aside from going the supplement route?

Foods high in magnesium, of course, and tasty, snack-able ones that that. Fortunately, you've got options in this department, so adjust your grocery shopping list accordingly. And you should, because the mineral helps with protein synthesis, keeping your blood pressure in check, and helping your muscles work better. Magnesium also keeps bones and teeth healthy, one more reason to load up.

Read more
The best sandbags for workouts to build upper body strength
The best sandbags for workouts: get buff with a beach in a bag
Nick Hilden
By Nick Hilden
February 14, 2023
Rogue Feed Sack.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and gyms everywhere closed, home workout solutions became an overnight necessity. This boom led to shortages in dumbbells, kettlebells, and other home gym equipment, and as a result, the price of workout iron skyrocketed. Accordingly, many fitness enthusiasts began looking for alternatives. For many, workout sandbags provided the solution.

Even before all of this, sandbags were growing in popularity among the fitness community thanks to their ability to deliver an extremely diverse, effective weight training session. By increasing or decreasing the amount of sand, you can enjoy widely varying loads, and the best workout sandbags come equipped with handles and other features in all the right places, lending themselves to a slew of different movements and lifts.

Read more
Your diet goal for 2023 should include hacking your gut biome — here’s why
Gut health and weight loss: What experts wish you knew about the two
BethAnn Mayer
By BethAnn Mayer
February 12, 2023
a produce flatlay on a green background

If your New Year’s resolution to lose weight is stalling, consider your gut health. Last month if you logged onto the r/nutrition subreddit, the buzzy word “gut microbiome” came up.

“There is an increasing body of research concluding that gut microbiome strongly [affects] a lot of aspects of our bodies – composition, weight, mood, mental clarity, etc.,” posted u/Dr.Melbourne.

Read more