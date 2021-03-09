The 10 Best Wrist Wraps to Support Your Lifting Routine

Even the strongest men in the world lean on others for a little help, whether that’s a spotter in the gym or some supportive gear to help take their gains to the next level. With the support of wrist wraps, you can push your body harder and get the stability you need to lift heavier weights. This essential gear is a must-have for athletes who feel the pressure on their wrists and need a little support to keep proper form no matter what rep number they’re on.

Related Guides Beginner’s Guide to Weight Training

Best 20-Minute At-Home Workouts

Best Arm Workouts

To help you avoid injury, the best wrist wraps for lifting provide the right balance between stability and flexibility. But not every wrist wrap is made the same. Depending on how much weight you lift, how often you work out, and if you have any injuries, there’s a right wrap for you. And once you’ve found the ideal level of support and firmness, your workouts will never be the same. Make these life-changing products a part of your lifting routine and before you know it, your workouts will feel effortless. Who would’ve thought that a simple wrap could be basic to achieving a body that feels and looks better than ever?

Best Overall: Gymreapers Weightlifting Wrist Wraps

For durability, flexibility, and support you need a comprehensive wrap like the Gymreapers Weightlifting Wrist Wraps. Their versatile design makes them great for CrossFit, HIIT training, or any other strength sport. The thumb loop offers greater stability that you can feel during your workouts.

Best for Powerlifting: Manimal Ravenous Wrist Wraps

If you’re trying to max out, you can count on the help of Manimal Ravenous Wrist Wraps to offer stability and security when you need it most. These heavy-duty powerlifting wrist wraps work as hard as you do to offer maximum support without limiting your range of movement. They’re comfortable and easy to use, plus each pair supports a different charity.

Best for Everyday Weightlifting: Rogue Fitness Wrist Wraps

With the perfect thickness and elasticity for frequent lifting, the Rogue Fitness Wrist Wraps help ensure that you maintain a proper position with each repetition. They boost your confidence and lower the risk of injury, so you can feel comfortable set after set. Whether you work out at home or at the gym, these essentials are easy to adjust and feel just right.

Best for Smaller Wrists: Dmoose Wrist Wraps

Say goodbye to excess material and ill-fitting wraps with the 12-inch Dmoose Wrist Wraps. Perfect for smaller wrists, these wraps feature a loop and extra-wide straps that minimize wrist pain without feeling bulky. If you have trouble finding wraps that stay in place, these are your best bet for comfort, durability, and support.

Most Versatile: Bear Grips Wrist Wraps

The Bear Grips Wrist Wraps offer two or four built-in elastics protectors to help you push more weight and keep your wrists at the correct angles. Choose between multiple fits, lengths, and colors to find your perfect fit that also looks great at the gym. And with their triple-stitched wraps, you can be sure these wraps will continue to deliver as you gain strength and lift more weight.

Most Comfortable: Rip Toned Wrist Wraps

Ideal for beginners and non-competitive athletes, the Rip Toned Wrist Wraps offer the most comfortable support for weightlifting and strength training. Get ripped and toned with the confidence that these wraps provide. They help you gain stability and maintain proper form with all of your workouts. From yoga to weightlifting, these wraps always feel great against the skin and are never bulky. As you start lifting heavier weights, Rip Toned offers stiffer models for athletes who need additional support.

Most Durable: Villain Wrist Wraps

Heavy-duty design and thick bands make the Villain Wrist Wraps the most durable option for hardcore athletes. If you’re looking for long-lasting support without any loops, these wraps offer a greater sense of freedom and more movement without sacrificing stability. They feature the toughest Velcro that makes sure they stay in place and continue to feel secure, even after you’ve used them for a while.

Best Cotton: Everlast 120” Cotton Hand Wraps

Perfect for athletes who cross-train with weights, the Everlast 120″ Cotton Hand Wraps give you stability and support with the classic feel of cotton. Their long length lets you adjust to your perfect fit and loop them however you prefer. They’re the top choice of boxers and MMA enthusiast who also lift weights to gain muscle and strength.

Best Budget: Harbinger Pro Thumb Loop Wrist Wrap Strap

For serious lifters on a budget, the Harbinger Pro Thumb Loop Wrist Wrap Strap is an affordable choice that offers maximum wrist stability. Their snug fit supports your wrist and their price supports your wallet, with professional quality you can count on. To put an end to wrist pain and discomfort, these wraps offer the right amount of compression and never feel bulky. Wear them alone or under lifting gloves for flexible support.

Best Brace: ACE Brand Stabilizing Wrist Support

If you’re looking for the best way to wrap a sprained wrist, reach for the ACE Brand Stabilizing Wrist Support. Designed for all-day wear that’s comfortable and flexible, this brace is also a good accessory for physical therapy. It’s made of perforated neoprene that lets your wrist breathe and keeps your skin cool and dry. You can be sure you’ll get a perfect fit with this one-size-fits-all brace that’s perfect for wrists that swell up or feel more tender at times.

To increase performance and overcome fatigue, you need a reliable pair of wrist wraps for weightlifting in your gym bag. This essential gear is a must-have for powerlifters who want to prevent injury, CrossFit enthusiasts, and everyone in-between.

Do Wrist Wraps Help With Wrist Pain?

Wrist wraps help stabilize the wrist while you lift weights and promote proper form. While they’re not designed to lessen wrist pain, they help prevent injuries that can cause pain and take the strain off your wrist joints.

How Much Do Wrist Wraps Help?

Wrist wraps help provide joint stability and prevent hyperextension. Some athletes find that wrist wraps help them lift more weight and push themselves further. For injured weightlifters in rehab, wrist wraps can help support the recovery process. They can make weights feel lighter and allow you to get a better grip on your weights.

Do Wrist Wraps Help With Grip?

Yes. By offering wrist support, wraps allow you to increase your grip and improve your form.

Editors' Recommendations