 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best infrared sauna blankets: Our top picks

Start sweating with these top-notch infrared sauna blankets

Sarah Joseph
By
higher dose infrared sauna blanket
Higher Dose

Infrared sauna blankets are portable and compact devices that are designed to provide the benefits of traditional saunas using infrared heat technology. Often referred to as “infrared sauna sleeping bags,” these gadgets use infrared heating technology, which is a form of electromagnetic radiation that can penetrate the skin and warm the body directly without heating the surrounding air. Many infrared sauna blankets have adjustable temperature controls and safety features like automatic shut-off timers.

There are so many kinds of sauna blankets on the market today, so if you’re trying to narrow down your choices, here are some of the best.

A folded Higher Dose sauna blanket

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

The Infrared Sauna Blanket from HigherDose is currently rated at 4.88 stars based on over 2,500 reviews, so if that doesn’t convince you, I don’t know what will. Made with water and high-temperature-resistant Polyurethane, this blanket offers far infrared rays, which are meant to encourage a detoxifying sweat, help increase your heart rate slightly (about the pace of a jog), and contribute to glowing skin. This year, HigherDose has improved on their blanket’s design by replacing the velcro closure with a zipper.

Related

Hydragun sauna blanket
Hydragun

Hydragun Heatpod Sauna Blanket

Hands down, one of the best infrared blankets on the market today is the Hydragun Heatpod Sauna blanket, which retails for about $550.  Since this sauna blanket is made from premium SGS-certified vegan leather, it’s sweat and odor resistant. With a timer that has a range of 5-60 minutes and a temperature range from 86-176 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll be able to tailor your sweat session to your needs.

MiHigh sauna blanket
MiHIGH

MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket V2

The MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket V2 is another great option. Retailing at $499, this infrared sauna blanket comes with a PU leather exterior, a nontoxic and waterproof inner layer, and a carrying bag for easy transportation. To clean, just lay it out flat and wipe the sweat away with a towel. Then, use a natural cleaning spray.

Rejuva Lifepro sauna blanket
LifePro

Rejuva Wrap Infrared Sauna Blanket

This sauna blanket has a range of 77-176 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with a head towel, carrying bag, and a controller. It also comes with a 100% lifetime warranty and retails at $400.

Surnuo Sauna Blanket
Surnuo

Surnuo Sauna Blanket

For a less expensive option, consider a Surnuo Sauna Blanket. For convenience, this infrared blanket has sleeves. While the sleeves don’t have the infrared therapy technology, they do help retain heat. With a timer of 15 to 60 minutes and an adjustable temperature, this is a great budget-friendly option at around $160.

Ultimately, the best infrared sauna blanket for you will be one that enhances your well-being, promotes relaxation, and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. If infrared sauna blankets aren’t for you, perhaps try an at-home sauna instead. But before incorporating this wellness practice into your routine, consider consulting with your healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying conditions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
This is the best workout gear when you need to layer up
Don't let the cold weather keep you from getting your fitness on
Man running in the winter weather.

Staying consistent with your fitness routine can be quite the challenge during the long and frigid winter months. The days are the shortest of the year, with the waning sun setting in what seems like the early afternoon. Temperatures can drop to sub-zero on an all too often basis. Just traveling to and from your house to work, let alone the gym, can be a daunting task in and of itself.

But spring can bring its own challenges. Depending on where you live, March and April weather could be balmy or you could be facing weeks more of snowy weather. (And, for a lot of us, springtime means a weird fluctuation between both extremes, which makes preparing for a workout even harder.)

Read more
Protect yourself with the best self-defense weapons of 2023
From multipurpose survival whistles to tactical pens (yes, really), these tools are here to keep you safe and sound.
Practicing self-defense with a weapon

We're living in crazy times, especially since this whole pandemic mess started a few long years ago. With so much instability out there, it's easy to feel, well, a little uneasy. That's why it's not a bad idea to consider a few self-defense weapons to have at your disposal, just in case. You never know really know what lies ahead but you can be prepared if things do go very, very wrong.

There are many options out there, but the best of the bunch are packable, discreet, effective, and non-lethal (because you don't necessarily have to put somebody six feet under to "take them out"). Now, it's one thing to have one of these on your person and quite another to use it safely and properly. So make sure you know what you're dealing with beforehand and maybe even set up some training time with your new tool. Whether you're planing to get (intentionally) lost in the backcountry or just milling about in the city, it's not a bad idea to consider getting one of these. Here are the best self-defense weapons for protecting yourself in 2023.

Read more
The 8 best protein shakes that are ready-to-go
These shakes come with all the good stuff, and none of the crap
Svelte

With as busy as we have become as a society, we always seem to be on the go. This can make life challenging, especially when it comes to wellness goals. In a perfect world, you could hit the gym hard, crush a workout, then immediately refuel with a balanced, home-cooked meal. But, since life happens and we are always on the go, it’s not always feasible to take the time to actually cook up a muscle-building meal right after your workout. Whether you’re on the go and short on time, or just can't stomach a full meal after exercising, having a quick and easy, protein-packed option that doesn’t require kitchen time, is a helpful alternative to refuel your body and maximize your results.

This is where protein shakes come in handy. Numerous ready-to-drink shakes are available that provide muscle-building protein, vitamins, minerals, and calories to fortify your body after a workout. They offer the benefits of protein powders with the convenience of eliminating the need for a shaker bottle, or high-speed blender, let alone making a mess with powders. Simply give the bottle a quick shake, pop the top, and you’re good to go.

Read more