Hims already helped hundreds of thousands of men, now it wants to help you

ED or erectile dysfunction is fairly common in men, and can actually be caused by a variety of other health factors from high blood pressure (hypertension) to vascular disease or type 2 diabetes. Age may also play a role, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. You may already know, but it’s characterized by an inability to keep an erection during sexual activities. However, it doesn’t always necessarily mean that you can’t get aroused. Sometimes, arousal may not last long enough to have sex even when it does make an appearance. Needless to say, this can be quite frustrating and can put a damper on what would otherwise be some good times. Luckily, there are  treatments that can help, and it’s never been easier to access them. Hims offers an accessible range of treatments, including FDA-approved options, that are up to 95% cheaper than brand names, yet just as effective. Moreover, you can do everything online, and have treatments shipped right to your doorstep, discreetly we might add, if prescribed.

One of the most important benefits of using Hims is that there are several forms of treatment available, depending on your unique needs — not just a little blue pill. For example, are a fresh and chewable way to treat ED, and if prescribed, they come in a discreet on the go tin. Of course, if you prefer to use traditional forms of medication those are available, too. We’ll go into more detail about how it works below, but for now, you can jump right into an assessment to get your personalized treatment plan, if you’re ready.

Why you should use Hims for personalized ED treatments

Hims ED treatments in discreet shared mints being added to pocket by couple.
Hims

For starters, everything is done online, including a quick assessment to find the right treatment for you and your body, and you don’t need insurance. Hims is “doctor-trusted” and “doctor-approved” with clinically proven ingredients and plenty of support when you need it. You get unlimited follow-ups with medical providers, and unlimited messaging, meaning you can reach out to support any time to ask questions or seek guidance. If you’re prescribed a treatment, shipping is free, and deliveries are always discreet, so you don’t have to worry about your nosy neighbors.

What else may be causing my ED?

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH) — wow, what a mouthful —

erectile dysfunction may be exacerbated by psychological or emotional issues, and it can even worsen them. Fear of sexual failure, depression, anxiety, sexual performance guilt, low self-esteem, and stress — from just about anything in your life — can also be causes of ED, or if you’re already suffering can make the problem seemingly insurmountable. It’s okay to seek help, and with something like this, it’s not always possible to brush it off or ignore the problem. Especially if you’re married or in a relationship, sexual activity is a key element of romantic intimacy and without it, you may run into some pretty severe issues.

Other factors that may worsen ED include being overweight, using drugs and alcohol, inactivity or being sedentary, and various forms of smoking.

Okay Hims, how do I get started?

Just head over to the , answer a few questions on the intake form, and you’re off to the races. A medical provider will review your information, privately, and recommend an appropriate treatment, depending on your needs. There are personalized treatments for stronger erections, lasting longer during sex, or all of the above. Prescriptions include Viagra, Cialis, and more, plus Hims new Hard Mints.

It’s quick, simple, and again, 100% online so there are no waiting lines, and you don’t need to take any trips to the pharmacy. Plus, you can start anytime, when you’re ready, of course. If you want a little more info, you can always check out , otherwise, go ahead and jump right into the assessment, you won’t regret it. Your partner will thank you too.

