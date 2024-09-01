Exclusive offer: Save 20% with Gainful and get your very own registered dietician

Finding a diet that works for your metabolism and your body is not easy. Sticking to a diet after a workout is not easy either. Most of us could use a little help or guidance. Enter Gainful. With a host of products customized for your own needs, like its customized protein powder, expert-formulated and driven by science, you can start there. But also, when you become a Gainful client you’ll gain access to your very own registered dietician.

Before you order anything, you take a brief quiz and then get personalized solutions and guidance that match precisely what your body needs. More importantly, every Gainful subscriber gets 1:1 access to their own registered dietician who can help you not only find the right products and supplements but also match them up with your active lifestyle. Sounds intriguing, right? Boy, do we have something special for you courtesy of Gainful. The Manual readers can save 20% by using code GAINFUL20 at checkout, and that code works on all products, with no restrictions, and has no expiry date.

Learn More

Recommended Videos

What does a Gainful subscription have to offer you?

Gainful has a long list of supplements and health products available, but none quite as prominent as its customized protein powder. It’s specifically designed to support muscle growth and recovery, ideal for the crucial resting time after your toughest workouts. There are whey, Keto, and plant-based formulas to match your dietary needs without the added bloat like sugars and fillers. You can choose between those options anytime, but, of course, the dietician will help you find the right one. You can also pick a goal, like losing weight, gaining it, or building lean muscle.

Honestly, we’re most excited about the flavors because they sound delicious. From Sea Salt Caramel and Cinnamon Toast to Cookies and Cream and Madagascar Vanilla you can find a flavor that suits your taste buds. You pick your base, choose your goal, and then off you go. Don’t forget that 20% off coupon code exclusive to The Manual readers. Using GAINFUL20 at checkout works with any product, including the customized protein powder. Gainful also offers performance greens, customized pre-workout supplements, hydration options, bran fiber, and more.

But let’s talk about that registered dietician support. In addition to the clean, effective formulas Gainful provides, you’ll get 1:1 access to registered and proven dieticians. They offer personalized health and fitness advice to make sure you’re getting the most out of your body. They’ll help you review your nutrition and eating habits, offer personalized advice to reach whatever goal you select and recommend lifestyle improvements to get you there more effectively. It’s like having your own registered diet and health professional, on call.

Considering how difficult it can be to reach a specific health goal, like losing weight, or gaining muscle, that added guidance is worth the subscription alone. Costs largely depend on what you’re ordering, but Gainful offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and you can delay, skip, or cancel anytime with no hassle. What do you say? Is it about time to get your health and fitness on track?

Learn More