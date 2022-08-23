This content was produced in partnership with Matador.

Like all great origin stories, Matador Meggings — which earned renown for its customized men’s leggings so aptly named “meggings” — was born out of necessity. While some may disagree that men need leggings, and may even declare their point proudly, the success of the brand proves otherwise. Valentine Aseyo, Matador’s founder, quickly realized that there was a dearth of leggings and form-fitting wear acceptable for men to sport out in public, especially if they didn’t want to put their bits on display. So, naturally, he created Matador, an innovative men’s athleisure brand primarily known for its men’s leggings specifically designs for the male anatomy and featuring a no-VPL (visible penis line) modesty pad concealing the groin department, multiple pockets, a t-shirt and towel loop at the back, an inner drawstring, and high performance sweat-wicking silky fabric. They offer dozens of bold colors and wild prints! And the rest is history!

We’ll get to the “why” in a bit, but what you need to know upfront is that they’re comfortable, convenient, and stylish — thanks to varied and eccentric designs. Moreover, Matador now offers a host of other clothing options, including matching tops so you can look your best while working out, staying healthy, or even just relaxing. Too hot for leggings? Well, you’ll be happy to know they also offer compression shorts for warmer weather or indoor fitness classes. You can check out the current selection below, or keep reading for a deep dive into Matador and what they have to offer.

Why Choose Matador “Meggings” for Your Activities?

While shorts and baggy clothing are kinda okay for certain activities, there are many others where they just aren’t viable — such as running, yoga, weightlifting, Crossfit, and more. Shorts or joggers don’t provide the level of compression necessary for healthy blood circulation, which improves performance, endurance, stamina, and mitigates muscle soreness. These old school alternatives also lack sweat-wicking properties that keep you cool and dry. Sure, they might advertise such a feature, but when you’re sweating profusely after a workout or run, it’s probably a different story. With baggy clothes, most of that sweat is going to run down your body or legs, which gets pretty uncomfortable causing chafing and skin irritation.

The problem, however, is that leggings are typically not designed for the male anatomy. The same is true for tight or form-fitting clothing, even shorts. In recent years, this type of clothing has been primarily marketed for and worn by women, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t useful to everyone. In fact, because of how it operates functionally, compression pants have been accepted and worn by men for decades, even centuries. Bullfighters, or matadors, inspired the name, and also wore a type of leggings.

“Show me a superhero that doesn’t wear leggings. I’ll wait.” — Valentino Aseyo

Matador’s leggings — or men’s leggings called meggings — are specifically designed for the male anatomy. Their chief offering is a ‘no-VPL’ (visible penis line) modesty pad at the front to conceal the groin area. They also offer multiple pockets to store your wallet, keys, phone, and other belongings, something you don’t normally see with most leggings on the market. They also include a t-shirt or towel loop on the back, which is super useful if you’re out running and don’t want to hold your shirt or towel the entire time. You can jog that long boardwalk, sans shirt, and hands-free — the towel or shirt goes in the loop and everything else in your pockets.

An inner drawstring makes it easy to tighten or adjust the waist, another feature you don’t normally see with leggings from competitor brands. Finally, they’re made of sweat-wicking silky material that not only feels good but will functionally keep you cool and dry, especially in today’s super-hot conditions. By the way, that material is also antibacterial and odor-free, so no matter how much you sweat, or how many times you wear it, you won’t put off a scent that’s something awful. We still recommend cleaning it every once in a while, of course!

Some activities where you might want something like this include yoga, running, jogging, lifting weights, biking, and playing various sports. You can use them even for water sports like surfing, and scuba diving. They offer exceptional adaptability, and they’re much more comfortable than your average baggy clothing option, especially for stretchy, ultra-mobile activities.

What Else Does Matador Have?

After many requests, Matador now offers a range of matching tops — both sleeveless and short-sleeved — to pair up with the meggings. Although, with the summer heat, some of you are probably thinking it’s too hot for leggings, right? Well, for those who don’t want their full legs covered, Matador also offers compression shorts, which have all the same features as the longer version. As you might expect, they have a bike gear collection that offers a built-in soft and fluffy padding to keep your bum comfy while you ride (after your session too).

All of Matador’s styles, from tops to compression pants, come in a huge variety of patterns, colors, and designs. That’s one of the best things about the brand, their innovative vision and talent for aesthetics. There are your standard muted colors, vibrant hues, and distinct patterns, like America-themed meggings or the Camo Collection. There’s also a Pride collection to show support for the LGBTQ community that’s very close to our hearts. Whatever your taste, whatever your personality, there’s something here for you.

Matador launches new styles weekly so we’re always on the look out for some exciting stuff, and check back with their website regularly. You can head over to Matador’s site now to start browsing. Use code THEMANUAL at checkout for 10% off your first order.

