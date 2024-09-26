Four Seasons adds Grand Horizons private jet itinerary

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience takes guests around the world in tailored luxury. From riding in private planes to staying at Four Seasons resorts, travelers visit noted destinations in bespoke comfort. For 2026, the company adds a new itinerary, Grand Horizons, taking guests across continents on a multicultural journey.

Grand Horizons: 24 days exploring the globe

Grand Horizons embarks on August 31, 2026, traveling to nine destinations over 24 days. Along the way, guests see and experience unique cultural and geographical sites, from Napa Valley’s peaceful vineyards to Koh Samui’s aquamarine waters. The journey costs $229,000 (based on double occupancy), and reservations are currently open.

The journey begins in California’s Napa Valley, where guests enjoy a private wine tasting before setting off for Japan and Vietnam. There, highlights include a Four Seasons luxury cruise through Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. After that, it’s off to Thailand to see Bangkok to see its Creative District, where artists thrive. Travelers can also upgrade to a two-night stay on the island of Koh Samui, and snorkel through the coral formations.

Europe is next, with visits to Istanbul, Milan, and Lisbon. Guests are in for a treat with a visit to the newly opened Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor. While on the Spanish island, travelers can sail across the Balearic Sea, tour Mallorca’s markets with a chef, or enjoy private tastings at vineyards and wineries. The trip concludes with a stop in Montreal, with fine cuisine at Marcus Restaurant + Terrace from visionary Chef Marcus Samuelsson at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

As with any Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, the trip is fully customizable, with options like samurai swordplay in Tokyo or exploring the fashion scene in Milan.

Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons, said, “After experiencing a Four Seasons Private Jet Journey, many guests return for more, with 30 percent embarking on another adventure with us. This strong demand drives us to keep innovating. By working closely with local experts and partners, we create new itineraries that reflect guest feedback and continue to surprise and delight loyal guests. Whether introducing a brand-new journey such as Grand Horizons or enhancing favorites such as World of Adventures, we’re always elevating the experience, giving guests something new to look forward to for years to come.”