 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

In 2026, Four Seasons adds a new itinerary to its Private Jet Experience

Four Seasons adds Grand Horizons private jet itinerary

By
Four Seasons jet
Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience takes guests around the world in tailored luxury. From riding in private planes to staying at Four Seasons resorts, travelers visit noted destinations in bespoke comfort. For 2026, the company adds a new itinerary, Grand Horizons, taking guests across continents on a multicultural journey. 

Grand Horizons: 24 days exploring the globe

Balearic Sea, Mallorca
Balearic Sea, Mallorca, Spain Four Seasons

Grand Horizons embarks on August 31, 2026, traveling to nine destinations over 24 days. Along the way, guests see and experience unique cultural and geographical sites, from Napa Valley’s peaceful vineyards to Koh Samui’s aquamarine waters. The journey costs $229,000 (based on double occupancy), and reservations are currently open.

Recommended Videos

The journey begins in California’s Napa Valley, where guests enjoy a private wine tasting before setting off for Japan and Vietnam. There, highlights include a Four Seasons luxury cruise through Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. After that, it’s off to Thailand to see Bangkok to see its Creative District, where artists thrive. Travelers can also upgrade to a two-night stay on the island of Koh Samui, and snorkel through the coral formations.

Related

Europe is next, with visits to Istanbul, Milan, and Lisbon. Guests are in for a treat with a visit to the newly opened Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor. While on the Spanish island, travelers can sail across the Balearic Sea, tour Mallorca’s markets with a chef, or enjoy private tastings at vineyards and wineries. The trip concludes with a stop in Montreal, with fine cuisine at Marcus Restaurant + Terrace from visionary Chef Marcus Samuelsson at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

As with any Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, the trip is fully customizable, with options like samurai swordplay in Tokyo or exploring the fashion scene in Milan.

Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons, said, “After experiencing a Four Seasons Private Jet Journey, many guests return for more, with 30 percent embarking on another adventure with us. This strong demand drives us to keep innovating. By working closely with local experts and partners, we create new itineraries that reflect guest feedback and continue to surprise and delight loyal guests. Whether introducing a brand-new journey such as Grand Horizons or enhancing favorites such as World of Adventures, we’re always elevating the experience, giving guests something new to look forward to for years to come.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
United Airlines offers Mileage Plus members free copies of its last print magazine
United Airlines offering free Hemispheres magazines
United plane in flight

United Airlines’ in-flight Hemispheres magazine offered entertaining articles while en-route. Features like its “Three Perfect Days” articles — which offered itinerary-style city profiles — gave readers inside info on destinations. Additional topics included sports, entertaining, business, and culture. 

In August, United announced the discontinuation of Hemispheres' print version, bringing a 30-plus-year tradition to an end. While that disappointed many, the airline will offer free copies of the final edition. Here’s how to get one.
United will offer 50,000 free copies of the last Hemispheres magazine
Last print edition of Hemispheres United Airlines Mileage Plus

Read more
American Airlines to add 5 new European routes in 2025
American Airlines adds summer 2025 flights to Europe
Piazza Gae Aulenti, Milan, Italy

Beginning in the summer of 2025, American Airlines will add five new European routes. Not only will the routes reach new destinations, but they’ll allow travelers to explore Europe more easily. The new offerings include flights to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) — where the airline hasn’t flown since 2019 — and service to Rome (FCO); Madrid (MAD); Athens, Greece (ATH); and Milan (MXP).
In summer 2025, explore Europe with American Airlines
The Parthenon, Athens, Greece Dimitris Kiriakakis via Unsplash

The flights begin on March 30, 2025, with daily service from Chicago (ORD) to Madrid (MAD). Philadelphia (PHL) follows on May 23, flying each day to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) and Milan (MXP). Next is Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) on June 5, with a daily route to Athens, Greece (ATH). On July 5, Miami (MIA) joins, with daily flights to Rome (FCO). Travelers can purchase tickets for the new routes beginning Sept. 9. 

Read more
Southwest Airlines reintroduces its Companion Pass promo for a limited time
Southwest Airlines brings back its Companion Pass promo
southwest airlines companion pass promo boeing 737 7bd n7744a quintin soloviev

Southwest Airlines announced the return of its popular Companion Pass promo, where customers can bring a friend for free. To take advantage of the deal, Rapid Rewards members must purchase or redeem points for a ticket, and then pick a friend to fly for free. Here are the details of this sought-after promotion. 
Southwest’s Companion Pass: Bring a friend for free

To use the promo, customers must be a Rapid Rewards member and register for access. Then, they must book a round-trip flight (or two one-way qualifying flights) through Sept. 5 and travel by Nov. 20. Then, they can pick a friend to fly for free with them between Jan. 6, 2025 and Mar. 6, 2025. Not only that, but it’s the first time Rapid Rewards members can combine points and cash to book flights for the promotion.

Read more