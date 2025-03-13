 Skip to main content
Experience the NCAA tournament like never before at The Venetian’s March Mayhem event

Basketball fans, get ready

Brackets at The Stadium
The Venetian Resort

March Mayhem is making its triumphant return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, delivering the ultimate game-watching experience for the 2025 NCAA tournament. From Thursday, March 20, to Saturday, March 22, Brackets at the Stadium will transform The Stadium into a 24,000-square-foot basketball paradise, complete with stadium-style seating, luxury accommodations, and an electrifying atmosphere.

With a massive 9-by-16-foot screen as the focal point, plus over 100 additional TVs surrounding the space, fans won’t miss a single moment of the action. You can enjoy the games from a semi-private skybox, a bar-top table, or a lounge-style seat.

And for those looking to add some extra excitement to the tournament, William Hill, operator of Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian Resort, will offer full-service sports betting on-site.

Ticket details

The Stadium Sports Bar
The Venetian Resort

Fans looking to experience March Mayhem at The Venetian Resort have several ticket options to choose from, ranging from luxury suites to general admission seating, all offering an unparalleled game-day atmosphere.

  • Luxury Boxes ($750 per person per day): Enjoy a private suite, with select options featuring outdoor patios and views of the Las Vegas Strip. This experience includes unlimited food and beverages for all games.
  • Skyboxes ($650 per person per day): Perfect for groups, skyboxes seat up to eight guests and feature a personal HD screen along with premium views of the main screen. Includes unlimited food and beverages throughout the event.
  • Key Seats, Endline, Banquettes, Stadium Seating ($500 per person per day): Reserved seating with prime views. Includes unlimited food and beverages for the day.
  • General Admission ($200 per person per day): First-come, first-served seating with unlimited beverages for games on March 20 and March 21. Tickets for March 22 are available at a reduced rate of $150 per person. A three-day pass is available for $500 per person.

For an elevated stay, guests can also opt for the three-night suite package, which includes two general admission passes for all three days of the event.

Tickets are on sale now via Booketing.com.

