 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

U.K.’s new travel rule: Apply for your electronic travel pass before your trip

You'll need an ETA to enter the UK starting January 8, 2025.

By
Brighton England
diego_torres / Pixabay

We announced earlier this year that traveling to London will soon cost you more, and that time has come. The UK government has officially opened applications for its new electronic travel authorization (ETA), which will be required for all U.S. citizens entering the UK starting January 8, 2025. 

The ETA allows visitors to stay in the UK for up to six months and must be secured before your trip. Without it, you may be denied entry at the border. Exceptions apply if you hold a visa, have permission to live, work, or study in the UK, or are a British or Irish citizen.

Recommended Videos

This change brings the UK in line with other destinations that require pre-entry approvals and is expected to affect millions of travelers in the coming year.

Related

How to apply for your electronic travel authorization

passport on book outside
Rocio Ramirez / Unsplash

Applying for your ETA is a quick and straightforward process, but you’ll need a few key items ready before you begin. Make sure you have the passport you plan to travel with (not a photocopy or digital version), access to your email, and a payment method such as a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. You’ll also need to be ready to take or upload photos of your passport and a clear image of your face.

The easiest way to apply is through the UK ETA app, available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can still apply via the official government website at GOV.UK.

The application fee for an ETA is £10 (about $13 USD). Once approved, your ETA is valid for multiple visits over a two-year period or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. While some approvals may come within minutes, it’s best to apply at least a few days before your trip to avoid any last-minute issues.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
You and your dog can now apply for Margaritaville’s exclusive pet-friendly cruise
Only 250 dogs will get a spot.
Dog with sunglasses

Applications are officially open after the announcement last month that Margaritaville at Sea has launched Cruise Tails, its first-ever dog-friendly voyage.

This one-of-a-kind experience will welcome 250 lucky dogs (and their humans) aboard for an adventure at sea. After submitting an application, the Cruise Tails team will carefully select which furry friends will set sail, making this an exclusive opportunity for pet owners.
Applying for Cruise Tales

Read more
Traveling to Spain? These new rules just kicked in
These new rules apply from today, December 2.
Spain

If Spain is on your travel itinerary, there are some new rules you’ll need to know about. Starting today (December 2), travelers to this popular European destination will be required to provide additional personal information when booking accommodations or renting cars.

The change comes as part of a new law designed to enhance national security, requiring businesses to share customer details with the Spanish government.

Read more
Silicon Valley to debut first-ever Treehouse Hotel in the U.S.
This 111-room property is set to open March 1, 2025.
Treehouse Hotel

Silicon Valley is about to welcome a groundbreaking new hotel experience. SH Hotels & Resorts has announced the debut of the Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, slated to open on March 1. Located in Sunnyvale, California, this marks the brand's first U.S. location. The hotel will open with 111 rooms, with plans to expand to 254. 

"At Treehouse, we're all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same," says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner."
Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley: The details

Read more