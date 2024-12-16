U.K.’s new travel rule: Apply for your electronic travel pass before your trip

We announced earlier this year that traveling to London will soon cost you more, and that time has come. The UK government has officially opened applications for its new electronic travel authorization (ETA), which will be required for all U.S. citizens entering the UK starting January 8, 2025.

The ETA allows visitors to stay in the UK for up to six months and must be secured before your trip. Without it, you may be denied entry at the border. Exceptions apply if you hold a visa, have permission to live, work, or study in the UK, or are a British or Irish citizen.

Recommended Videos

This change brings the UK in line with other destinations that require pre-entry approvals and is expected to affect millions of travelers in the coming year.

How to apply for your electronic travel authorization

Applying for your ETA is a quick and straightforward process, but you’ll need a few key items ready before you begin. Make sure you have the passport you plan to travel with (not a photocopy or digital version), access to your email, and a payment method such as a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. You’ll also need to be ready to take or upload photos of your passport and a clear image of your face.

The easiest way to apply is through the UK ETA app, available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can still apply via the official government website at GOV.UK.

The application fee for an ETA is £10 (about $13 USD). Once approved, your ETA is valid for multiple visits over a two-year period or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. While some approvals may come within minutes, it’s best to apply at least a few days before your trip to avoid any last-minute issues.