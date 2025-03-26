Experience Lake Powell like never before with a luxurious houseboat rental

Lake Powell, Arizona, is already a dream destination for outdoor lovers, but now you can experience it in an entirely new way – by houseboat. Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas is offering a unique way to explore the lake’s nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline with a floating home that provides both adventure and comfort. Guests can access hidden slot canyons, take off-trail hikes to panoramic viewpoints, and wake up each morning to that amazing waterfront scenery.

These luxury houseboats come fully equipped with cozy bedrooms, spacious living areas, full kitchens, and modern amenities. Options range from the 46-foot Expedition Houseboat, perfect for small groups of up to six, to the 75-foot Excursion Houseboat, which features five staterooms, two bathrooms, a BBQ grill, and space for up to 14 guests.

Pick your adventure

Lake Powell offers a range of houseboat adventures to suit any schedule.

Three-Day Adventure: Depart from Wahweap Marina and anchor at Warm Creek to watch a beautiful sunset. Hike to the Navajo Stairs for breathtaking views or relax on a white sand beach. Enjoy breakfast on deck and soak in the beauty of Oak Canyon before returning to the marina.

Five-Day Escape: Cruise 50 miles to Rainbow Bridge National Monument, one of the largest natural bridges in the world. Explore Anasazi Canyon and stargaze at the mouth of the San Juan River.

Seven-Day Vacation: Travel to the historic Hole in the Rock, where pioneers carved a passage through solid rock. Enjoy hiking and fishing in Mountain Sheep, West Canyon, and Dungeon Canyon, and stop by Last Chance Bay to see Gregory Butte, a camel-shaped rock formation.

You can book your journey directly on the company’s website.