The sunniest destinations in Europe, according to new research

Spain claimed 11 out of the top 30 spots

By
Cartagena Spain
AG-Pics / Pixabay

If you’re dreaming of soaking up some rays this summer, Europe has plenty of sun-soaked cities to explore. A recent study by Holidu, a vacation rental portal, analyzed data from World Weather Online to identify the European cities that enjoy the most sunshine.

Topping the list is Cartagena, Spain, which boasts an impressive 283 sun hours per month, roughly equivalent to nearly 12 full days of sunshine. While cities like Barcelona and Valencia are often on the radar for travelers, Cartagena is a bit of a hidden gem. Visitors can enjoy its incredible history, including a 1st-century BC Roman Theatre, as well as its charming old town.

Spain shines throughout the list, claiming all five spots in the top rankings. Alongside Cartagena, Alicante, Malaga, Murcia, and Granada round out the top five sunniest cities. Italy also made a strong showing, with 11 cities landing in the top 30, while France, Greece, and Portugal are also represented. 

Europe’s sunniest cities: The full list

Alicante Spain
NachoRuiz / Pixabay
  1. Cartagena, Spain: 283 hours of sun
  2. Alicante, Spain: 279.6 hours of sun
  3. Malaga, Spain: 279.3 hours of sun
  4. Murcia, Spain: 277 hours of sun
  5. Granada, Spain: 274.4 hours of sun
  6. Catania, Italy: 273.7 hours of sun
  7. Sevilla, Spain: 273.4 hours of sun
  8. Cordoba, Spain: 268.2 hours of sun
  9. Marseille, France: 266.1 hours of sun
  10. Madrid, Spain: 265.4 hours of sun
  11. Saragossa, Spain: 264.5 hours of sun
  12. Athens, Greece: 261.6 hours of sun
  13. Palma de Mallorca, Spain: 259 hours of sun
  14. Nice, France: 252.5 hours of sun
  15. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain: 251.1 hours of sun
  16. Bari, Italy: 248.9 hours of sun
  17. Rome, Italy: 247.5 hours of sun
  18. Palermo, Italy: 247.4 hours of sun
  19. Montpellier, France: 247.1 hours of sun
  20. Naples, Italy: 242.9 hours of sun
  21. Messina, Italy: 241.7 hours of sun
  22. Turin, Italy: 241.1 hours of sun
  23. Lisbon, Portugal: 237.6 hours of sun
  24. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain: 233.1 hours of sun
  25. Valladolid, Spain: 232.1 hours of sun
  26. Bologna, Italy: 222.2 hours of sun
  27. Milan, Italy: 220.1 hours of sun
  28. Porto, Portugal, 219.3 hours of sun
  29. Padua, Italy: 219.2 hours of sun
  30. Genoa, Italy: 215.0 hours of sun

