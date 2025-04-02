The sunniest destinations in Europe, according to new research

If you’re dreaming of soaking up some rays this summer, Europe has plenty of sun-soaked cities to explore. A recent study by Holidu, a vacation rental portal, analyzed data from World Weather Online to identify the European cities that enjoy the most sunshine.

Topping the list is Cartagena, Spain, which boasts an impressive 283 sun hours per month, roughly equivalent to nearly 12 full days of sunshine. While cities like Barcelona and Valencia are often on the radar for travelers, Cartagena is a bit of a hidden gem. Visitors can enjoy its incredible history, including a 1st-century BC Roman Theatre, as well as its charming old town.

Spain shines throughout the list, claiming all five spots in the top rankings. Alongside Cartagena, Alicante, Malaga, Murcia, and Granada round out the top five sunniest cities. Italy also made a strong showing, with 11 cities landing in the top 30, while France, Greece, and Portugal are also represented.

Europe’s sunniest cities: The full list