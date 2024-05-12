These are the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., according to Airbnb

As the weather heats up, so do travel plans for many people! Airbnb just released a list of the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., and it has something for everyone. Airbnb based these top U.S. summer destinations on where people were searching to book rentals for the summer months of June through August 2024.

Top U.S. summer travel spots

Ouray, Colorado

If you’re an adventure seeker, Ouray, Colorado, might just be your perfect match. Nicknamed the “Outdoor Recreation Capital of Colorado,” this mountain town offers hiking, rock climbing, and off-roading adventures with stunning views. Heads up — you might see more bighorn sheep than people!

Eugene, Oregon

On the West Coast, Eugene, Oregon, is perfect for outdoorsy types. You can kayak or tube down the Willamette River, hike Spencer Butte for amazing Cascade Range views, and enjoy the city’s delicious restaurants and craft breweries.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow, Oklahoma is the gateway to Beavers Bend State Park, a beautiful nature escape. This area is perfect for camping, fishing, hiking, and disconnecting from the daily grind. You can relax afterward in a luxurious Airbnb cabin hidden amongst the trees.

Florida’s Emerald Coast

Craving some beach time? Florida’s Emerald Coast has you covered! The white sand and turquoise waters are a major draw, with Rosemary Beach and Santa Rosa Beach topping the Airbnb list. Rosemary Beach is chic, with pastel houses, boutiques, and great restaurants. Santa Rosa Beach offers a laid-back vibe with natural preserves and uncrowded beaches.

Saint Paul, Minnesota

City lovers, this one’s for you! Saint Paul, Minnesota, is a cultural hot spot with summer festivals for everything from beer to blues. Plus, the tree-lined streets and riverfront parks offer a peaceful escape from the city buzz.

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina, is another cool city destination. From tubing down the Congaree River to catching a movie at the retro Nickelodeon Theater, this fun-loving city has something for everyone. Great food and craft breweries are just a bonus!

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is always a summer favorite, with pool parties, world-class shows, and natural wonders like the Grand Canyon nearby. This year’s even hotter with Las Vegas co-hosting the Copa America soccer tournament.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is heating up as a summer sports hub, co-hosting Copa America with nearby Glendale. You can catch a game and cool off at the Westgate Entertainment District, which is known for its water fountains, shopping, and restaurants.

Quincy, Washington

Quincy, Washington is an agricultural town surrounded by farms, vineyards, and dramatic basalt cliffs. Pick fresh produce, sip on award-winning wines, explore the unique geology, or just relax and enjoy the small-town atmosphere. Quincy is also a great base for exploring the Wenatchee Valley, which offers activities like whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and mountain biking.

