These are the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., according to Airbnb

As the weather heats up, so do travel plans for many people! Airbnb just released a list of the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., and it has something for everyone. Airbnb based these top U.S. summer destinations on where people were searching to book rentals for the summer months of June through August 2024.

Top U.S. summer travel spots

Ouray, Colorado

Ouray, Colorado
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock

If you’re an adventure seeker, Ouray, Colorado, might just be your perfect match. Nicknamed the “Outdoor Recreation Capital of Colorado,” this mountain town offers hiking, rock climbing, and off-roading adventures with stunning views. Heads up — you might see more bighorn sheep than people!

Eugene, Oregon

Spencer's Butte in Eugene Oregon
Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock

On the West Coast, Eugene, Oregon, is perfect for outdoorsy types. You can kayak or tube down the Willamette River, hike Spencer Butte for amazing Cascade Range views, and enjoy the city’s delicious restaurants and craft breweries.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Trees line the water in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
Matthew Holdridge / Shutterstock

Broken Bow, Oklahoma is the gateway to Beavers Bend State Park, a beautiful nature escape. This area is perfect for camping, fishing, hiking, and disconnecting from the daily grind. You can relax afterward in a luxurious Airbnb cabin hidden amongst the trees.

Florida’s Emerald Coast

Blue skies, white sands and green waters on Florida’s Emerald Coast near Henderson Beach State Park and Destin Florida
The Sturdy Table / Shutterstock

Craving some beach time? Florida’s Emerald Coast has you covered! The white sand and turquoise waters are a major draw, with Rosemary Beach and Santa Rosa Beach topping the Airbnb list. Rosemary Beach is chic, with pastel houses, boutiques, and great restaurants. Santa Rosa Beach offers a laid-back vibe with natural preserves and uncrowded beaches.

Saint Paul, Minnesota

A Dramatic Cityscape Shot of St. Paul, Minnesota Reflecting in the Mississippi River during a Colorful Twilight Long Exposure
Sam Wagner / Shutterstock

City lovers, this one’s for you! Saint Paul, Minnesota, is a cultural hot spot with summer festivals for everything from beer to blues. Plus, the tree-lined streets and riverfront parks offer a peaceful escape from the city buzz.

Columbia, South Carolina

Long bridge for cars and trucks over major riverway in Columbia, South Carolina
Michael Moloney / Shutterstock

Columbia, South Carolina, is another cool city destination. From tubing down the Congaree River to catching a movie at the retro Nickelodeon Theater, this fun-loving city has something for everyone. Great food and craft breweries are just a bonus!

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Strip at night
Kvnga / Unsplash

Las Vegas is always a summer favorite, with pool parties, world-class shows, and natural wonders like the Grand Canyon nearby. This year’s even hotter with Las Vegas co-hosting the Copa America soccer tournament.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Arizona Skyline at Night. Full Moon Over Phoenix, Arizona, United States.
Virrage Images / Shutterstock

Phoenix is heating up as a summer sports hub, co-hosting Copa America with nearby Glendale. You can catch a game and cool off at the Westgate Entertainment District, which is known for its water fountains, shopping, and restaurants.

Quincy, Washington

Wing Lake in the North Cascade mountains. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington, USA
PNW Park Ranger / Shutterstock

Quincy, Washington is an agricultural town surrounded by farms, vineyards, and dramatic basalt cliffs. Pick fresh produce, sip on award-winning wines, explore the unique geology, or just relax and enjoy the small-town atmosphere. Quincy is also a great base for exploring the Wenatchee Valley, which offers activities like whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and mountain biking. 

Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
