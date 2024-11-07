Delta adds new between New York and Nigeria

Starting in December and continuing into March, Delta Air Lines will offer increased service to Nigeria. The nonstop route will travel between New York-JFK and Lagos, Nigeria, complementing the airline’s other Nigeria flight from Atlanta. The Lagos route will be aboard an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, emphasizing long-haul comfort.

Delta’s New York to Lagos route caters to holiday travelers

Delta added the New York to Lagos flight to meet the needs of holiday travelers. Service begins on December 2, 2024, and continues through March 28, 2025. The flight will embark daily in December, January, and February, adding on to the carrier’s daily trips to Atlanta. With the route, Delta improves travel options for Nigerians living in metropolitan areas in Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, Washington, and New York.

Aboard the Airbus A330-300, passengers are treated to enjoyable seating, no matter the cabin. Delta One offers a fully flat-bed seat. Delta Premium Select provides extra legroom and incline, while Delta Comfort+ and the Main Cabin have special touches for a comfortable journey.

Travel agencies expressed enthusiasm for the return of Delta’s New York to Lagos flight.

Michael Otubu, Managing Director, Quantum Travels Limited, said: “We are thrilled about Delta Air Lines reintroducing its New York–Lagos route just in time for the holiday season. This service is crucial for our clients, especially with the high demand for travel between the U.S. and Nigeria during this period.”

Lola Adefope, Managing Director, Business Travel Management Limited, commented: “The timing and combination of Delta’s renowned in-flight service along with daily flights during the peak travel months, ensures that our customers will have a stress-free journey between the U.S. and Nigeria.”