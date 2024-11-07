 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta expands offerings from the US to Nigeria

Delta adds new between New York and Nigeria

By
delta new route to nigeria airplane engine
Delta Air Lines

Starting in December and continuing into March, Delta Air Lines will offer increased service to Nigeria. The nonstop route will travel between New York-JFK and Lagos, Nigeria, complementing the airline’s other Nigeria flight from Atlanta. The Lagos route will be aboard an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, emphasizing long-haul comfort.

Delta’s New York to Lagos route caters to holiday travelers

Delta Airbus A330-300
Wikimedia Commons

Delta added the New York to Lagos flight to meet the needs of holiday travelers. Service begins on December 2, 2024, and continues through March 28, 2025. The flight will embark daily in December, January, and February, adding on to the carrier’s daily trips to Atlanta. With the route, Delta improves travel options for Nigerians living in metropolitan areas in Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, Washington, and New York.

Recommended Videos

Aboard the Airbus A330-300, passengers are treated to enjoyable seating, no matter the cabin. Delta One offers a fully flat-bed seat. Delta Premium Select provides extra legroom and incline, while Delta Comfort+ and the Main Cabin have special touches for a comfortable journey.

Related

Travel agencies expressed enthusiasm for the return of Delta’s New York to Lagos flight.

Michael Otubu, Managing Director, Quantum Travels Limited, said: “We are thrilled about Delta Air Lines reintroducing its New York–Lagos route just in time for the holiday season. This service is crucial for our clients, especially with the high demand for travel between the U.S. and Nigeria during this period.”

Lola Adefope, Managing Director, Business Travel Management Limited, commented: “The timing and combination of Delta’s renowned in-flight service along with daily flights during the peak travel months, ensures that our customers will have a stress-free journey between the U.S. and Nigeria.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Passengers can soon fly American Airlines using the TSA’s touchless ID program
American Airlines AAdvantage members will be able to use Touchless ID at select airpots
American Airlines tail livery

Flying to destinations new and old brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. But going through airport security can throw a wrench in the process. Long lines, showing IDs, taking off shoes — all create a hassle before taking to the skies.

But the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new PreCheck Touchless ID program lets passengers avoid that, with facial recognition replacing a driver’s license and boarding pass. Soon, American Airlines AAdvantage members can use program, for a smoother, easier trip.
How TSA PreCheck Touchless ID works

Read more
Top 5 adventure travel trends for 2025: From friendtrips to purposeful parenting
Intrepid shares which trends will be dominating in 2025
Still taken on Mongolian Wilderness (CBSX) press trip, by journalist/photographer Mark Daffey.

Intrepid Travel has unveiled its "Five for 2025: Travel Trend Predictions," spotlighting the biggest adventure travel trends set to shape the coming year. With nearly 1,000 small-group adventures spanning all seven continents, Intrepid has tapped into evolving traveler desires, revealing a fresh set of top trends that emphasize new ways of exploring the world. From “friendtrips” and family-oriented “purposeful parenting” experiences to the growing appeal of rail travel, here’s a look at what’s predicted to capture the hearts of travelers in 2025.
1. Women-only adventures

All-women group adventures are surging in popularity, with Intrepid Travel’s Women’s Expeditions experiencing a 37% growth in 2024. These all-female tours, led by local women, attract solo female travelers eager to explore new destinations with like-minded travelers.
2. ‘Not-Hot’ destinations

Read more
Air France adds nonstop route between Orlando and Paris
Air France will fly nonstop between Orlando and Paris
Dawn in Paris, France

After a decade-plus hiatus, Air France is bringing back a direct flight between Orlando and Paris. Beginning May 21, 2025, the route connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG). The addition marks the airline’s 18th U.S. destination.
Additional details of Air France’s new route
Orlando, Florida Mick Haupt via Unsplash

The MCO to CDG route will occur four times weekly, embarking on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Passengers get to fly on a modern Airbus A350-900, with a cabin configuration of 34 Business seats, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy. Flight AF096 departs Paris at 5:05 p.m. (local time), arriving in Orlando at 8:45 p.m. EST. Flight AF097 takes off from Orlando at 11:00 p.m. EST, and touches down in Paris at 1:30 p.m. (local time). 

Read more