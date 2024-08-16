Delta bringing free Wi-Fi to international routes

There are some amenities we all like to see when we fly — and some secret ways to get them. Delta Air Lines is already an industry leader in free WiFi on domestic flights. Now, the company is looking to roll out the service internationally. Beginning this summer, the carrier will introduce free WiFi presented by T-Mobile on specific long-haul international flights. The move takes the airline closer to its eventual goal — free WiFi on every flight.

Delta Air Lines’ free WiFi: A valuable perk, now on international flights

Delta already features complimentary, streaming-quality connectivity on almost 700 aircraft — about 90% of the company’s domestic fleet. The airline looks to take that further, with most passengers having access before the end of 2023. To do that, the carrier will gradually roll out the service on Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes, to ensure quality and reliability.

During the rollout, international passengers won’t need a SkyMiles login. As the year unfolds, the airline will convert all Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes to the personalized Delta Sync WiFi experience. That’s accessed through customers’ SkyMiles memberships, and brings unique offers and experiences.

Ranjan Goswami, S.V.P. – Customer Experience Design, stated: “As we continue to roll out fast, free WiFi and the in-flight experiences it powers, we’re able to serve customers traveling both domestically and internationally in new, in-the-moment ways. The scale at which we’re bringing free WiFi to customers is unmatched in the airline industry, and it’s a testament to the incredible efforts of Delta teams across the business that have expertly navigated an extremely complex rollout.”

The rollout begins on the following routes:

August 2024: United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Spain

September 2024: Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Greece, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland

October 2024: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) followed by Hawaii

December 2024/January 2025: Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria

Mid-Late 2025: South Africa and the Trans-Pacific Region (including Asia, Australia, and New Zealand)