 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free international WiFi — here’s when to expect it

Delta bringing free Wi-Fi to international routes

By
Delta passenger using free wi-fi at window seat
Unlimited, all channels excluding motion/broadcast/OTT, Non Exclusive. License expiration: 31 August 2026 Media: All Delta-owned channels except broadcast permitted. Use by third parties is prohibited. Territory: Worldwide Employee names: None Talent names: Giovanni Deval These images are protected by copyright. Delta has acquired permission from the copyright owner to the use the images for specified purposes and in some cases for a limited time. If you have been authorized by Delta to do so, you may use these images to promote Delta, but only as part of Delta-approved marketing and advertising. Delta Air Lines

There are some amenities we all like to see when we fly — and some secret ways to get them. Delta Air Lines is already an industry leader in free WiFi on domestic flights. Now, the company is looking to roll out the service internationally. Beginning this summer, the carrier will introduce free WiFi presented by T-Mobile on specific long-haul international flights. The move takes the airline closer to its eventual goal — free WiFi on every flight.

Delta Air Lines’ free WiFi: A valuable perk, now on international flights

Delta passenger streaming on phone
Delta Air Lines

Delta already features complimentary, streaming-quality connectivity on almost 700 aircraft — about 90% of the company’s domestic fleet. The airline looks to take that further, with most passengers having access before the end of 2023. To do that, the carrier will gradually roll out the service on Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes, to ensure quality and reliability.

Recommended Videos

During the rollout, international passengers won’t need a SkyMiles login. As the year unfolds, the airline will convert all Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes to the personalized Delta Sync WiFi experience. That’s accessed through customers’ SkyMiles memberships, and brings unique offers and experiences. 

Ranjan Goswami, S.V.P. – Customer Experience Design, stated: “As we continue to roll out fast, free WiFi and the in-flight experiences it powers, we’re able to serve customers traveling both domestically and internationally in new, in-the-moment ways. The scale at which we’re bringing free WiFi to customers is unmatched in the airline industry, and it’s a testament to the incredible efforts of Delta teams across the business that have expertly navigated an extremely complex rollout.” 

The rollout begins on the following routes:

August 2024: United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Spain

September 2024: Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Greece, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland  

October 2024: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) followed by Hawaii 

December 2024/January 2025: Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria

Mid-Late 2025: South Africa and the Trans-Pacific Region (including Asia, Australia, and New Zealand)

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport sees record traffic — and airlines are adding flights
Las Vegas experiencing record airplane passengers in 2024
las vegas airport passengers welcome sign

When you visit Las Vegas, there’s almost too much to experience. Whether gaming at casinos like Wynn or Bellagio, watching a Formula 1 race, or taking a Grand Canyon helicopter tour, there’s excitement around every corner. Maybe that’s why more and more travelers keep flocking to the desert oasis. 

Through the first half of 2024, Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas saw record traffic, with 28.9 million passengers passing through its gates. That’s a 2.6% uptick from a year prior and puts the hub on track for a record 2024. In addition, the number of international visitors keeps increasing, and the airport is adding overseas flights.
Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas: Record traffic, more international flights

Read more
A new report ranks Europe’s cleanest swimming spots
New reports ranks Europe's cleanest swimming spots
Swimmers at Lara Beach, Cyprus

A recent report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) is good news for water-goers: the majority of swimming sites have “excellent” water quality. From inland swimming holes to ocean access points, the EU features clean H20 almost everywhere. Let’s take a closer look at the data.
From the seas to the hills, European swimmers get pure H20
Lake Wörthersee, Austria Branislav Knappek via Unsplash

The EEA and the European Commission performed the study to help swimmers find the cleanest bathing waters. To do that, the report focused on monitoring bacteria instead of general water quality. The results showed that swimmers can enjoy clean, healthy H20 across the EU.

Read more
Earthship rentals blend sustainable living with luxury for an eco-friendly getaway
A guide to the 600-acre Greater World Earthship Community
A yellow Earthship with large sloping windows

Thinking about taking a road trip to New Mexico? If so, you should spend the night at the 600-acre Greater World Earthship Community, an architectural anomaly just 20 minutes outside of downtown Taos. You'll find an astonishing collection of off-grid homes that are completely self-sustainable and eco-friendly.
Would you ever take the leap and live in an Earthship? If so, it can be quite an expense, as they require a fair amount of technical know-how and funds to build. Luckily, Earthship homes are available to rent, so you can experience what biotechture is all about.
These three units are our top picks, beautifully blending art and sustainability with a touch of luxury. They're available through Airbnb, and visitors can enjoy nightly or weekly rates, accommodating both solo and group travelers.

A brief history of Earthship Biotecture

Read more