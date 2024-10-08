 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qatar Airways Group intends to purchase 25% stake in Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia further their collaboration

By
Qatar Airways airplane and people
Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways announced its plan to acquire a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia, strengthening the two airlines’ partnership. The Middle Eastern carrier will purchase the equity stake from Bain Capital, subject to Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval. The deal comes as Skytrax named Qatar Airways the world’s best airline for the eighth time.

What the deal means for both airlines

Virgin Australia Airbus A320
Virgin Australia

The increased collaboration between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia will bring benefits like increased competition, additional routes, and economic growth. By increasing competition, the deal gives Australian customers access to lower pricing and more choices. Codesharing between the airlines will unlock more flights to more destinations, letting passengers explore near and far. Lastly, the partnership can drive job and economic growth in Australia’s tourism and aviation industries.

Recommended Videos

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka commented: “This partnership brings the missing piece to Virgin Australia’s longer-term strategy and is a huge vote of confidence in Australian aviation. Importantly, it will further strengthen Virgin Australia’s ability to compete over the long term, which will inevitably translate into more choice and even better value airfares for consumers as well as additional Australian aviation jobs.”

Related

Qatar Airways Group CEO Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are really pleased to be announcing our proposed strategic investment in Virgin Australia today. The alignment of our two airlines is significant, the relationships are deep, and we could not be more proud to bring even more great value and choice to all Australians. The investment further demonstrates our strategic alignment with Virgin Australia and our collective ambition to deliver the best possible service and value to Australian passengers.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Alaska Airlines and Expedia Group collaborate on new booking platform
Travel Stays by Alaska Vacations offers discounts across the globe
Lake and Mountains, Juneau, Alaska

Alaska Airlines and Expedia Group have joined forces to create a new booking platform, Stays by Alaska Vacations. The service offers exclusive deals on over 900,000 global properties and allows customers to earn and redeem miles through the airline’s loyalty program. 
Stays by Alaska Vacations: Discounts around the world
Miami Beach, Florida Jöel de Vriend via Unsplash / Unsplash.com

The platform lets Alaska Mileage Plan members earn one mile per dollar when booking, with Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card users getting an additional three miles per dollar on eligible trips. Also included are ample loyalty benefits, preferred redemption rates, and easier trip planning via access to hotels, flights, and vacation rentals.

Read more
Qatar Airways debuts tech-focused Next Gen suites
Next Gen Suite by Qatar Airways
NextGen Suite Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways introduced its Qsuite Next Gen at this week’s Farnborough International Airshow in England. The new suite — dubbed Qsuite 2.0 — takes comfort and technology to new levels, providing an ideal environment for work, relaxation, and dining. By 2025, the airline’s fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature the new design.
Qatar Airways Qsuite Next Gen: A high-tech hideaway

With its Qsuite Next Gen, Qatar Airways optimizes work-life balance, using industry-first tech and increased room. Whether performing work, taking a video call, or dining with friends and family, the space offers a peaceful, functional area for all passengers. Two designs — the Quad Suite and Companion Suite — offer tailored amenities suited to different traveler types. 

Read more
Save on your getaway: Fiji Airways begins partnership with this U.S. carrier
American Airlines, Fiji Airways have teamed up
Wide view of a Fiji island

Fiji’s 333 islands and dreamy surroundings make it paradise in the Pacific. From its remote beaches to its fascinating culture, the island nation is a world unto its own. But its far-away location — along with almost too much to do — could put a strain on your travel budget.

Now, getting there is easier than ever, with Fiji Airways and American Airlines announcing a new partnership. In the coming year, members of the U.S. carrier’s AAdvantage travel rewards program can redeem points with Fiji Airways for a more frugal journey. Here are the details.
Save on your Fiji Airways flight (and more) with American Airlines’ AAdvantage

Read more